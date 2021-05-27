The other day, my wife Diane told me that she had an “earworm,” which is a snippet of a song that is so memorable that it gets suck in your head. The term was coined in 1979 by psychiatrist Cornelius Eckert. It is also known as an “involuntary musical image.” Songs that are likely to become earworms are usually fast, simple and repetitive tunes. Typically the melody is predictable and easy to sing, and the song often has a little twist, peculiarity, or something that makes it readily take hold in our memory.
Famous neurologist Oliver Sacks once wrote that earworms are an indication of “the overwhelming, and at times, helpless, sensitivity of our brains to music.” Songs are different from most things we encounter, because they are basically identical each time we listen to them. Every time we play a certain song, the sound is virtually the same. Since memory is so powerfully affected by repetition, the uncanny similarity of each exposure causes familiar songs to become deeply ingrained into our long-term memory.
If earworms are musical memories that loop and constantly repeat themselves, rather than running to some conclusion, singing an earworm to its end may provide closure and help get rid of it. This, however, doesn’t always seem to work. Perhaps more effective is listening to other incompatible music. Diane and I often have used the Ricky Nelson song Hello Mary Lou for this purpose. Of course, you then run the risk of having Ricky Nelson stuck in your head forever (that’s not such a bad thing). Chewing gum might also make hearing a song in your head more difficult.
Although annoying, Diane said that having the earworm has helped her to complete routine, repetitive, mind-numbing work painlessly. I suppose that is not so usual since music has long been used to alleviate the monotony of repetitive labor. The classic scene from the Walt Disney movie “Snow White,” when the seven dwarfs sing, “Whistle While You Work,” is a prime example.
As a child growing up in the St. Louis area, I can remember listening to classic rock and roll on radio station KXOK, while working on my homework every evening. Later in college, I sometimes put on a classical music LP to listen to when writing papers for class. Rock and roll and other songs with lyrics may be distracting at times, but a Stanford study found that instrumental and classical music engages areas of the brain involved with paying attention and organizing information. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that 53% of teenagers multitask while studying. Over 87% listen to music, which is the most popular activity associated with studying.
Music has long been used in various work settings. Work songs are pieces of music sung while performing some task, usually to coordinate timing or make the work more efficient, effective or tolerable. Work songs have been devised for hunting, cultivation, herding, work on ships and in factories, forests, mines and prisons.
Enslaved African Americans created numerous agricultural work songs that were often adapted for other uses. A common feature of these African American work songs was the call-and-response format. Leaders would sing a verse and then others would respond with a chorus. Most work songs were rhythmic songs intended to increase productivity. Farming work songs helped synchronized physical movement in groups, performing sowing, hoeing and harvesting. I recently saw a social media post showing a modern highly synchronized pineapple harvest.
In Britain, weavers developed a unique set of work songs they sang while using manual looms. In the 1940s during World War II, BBC radio music was piped into workplaces to increase morale and enhance productivity.
Psychologist Eric Sundstrom from the University of Tennessee has identified many of the benefits of music in the workplace. These include: motivating workers, entertaining workers, decreasing boredom, increasing productivity, decreasing errors and promoting psychological well-being.
The sea shanty is an example of a work song that has suddenly made an unexpected comeback on the TikTok social media platform. Things went viral last December, with the posting of “The Wellerman,” a 19th-century New Zealand whaling tune. It was so popular some people have called 2021 “the year of the sea shanty.”
Sea shanties are compelling because of their strong rhythmic element. The steady rhythm is intended to coordinate the workers’ motor system in order to effectively perform repetitive and strenuous work. Shanties were intended to coordinate manual labor in tasks such as rowing, hoisting a sail, raising an anchor, operating pumps, or working the lever on a windlass. They were sung at the pace at which the specific work was performed. The shanty evolved from the simple chants sailors used to time their work, such as “singing out” or “yo-hoing.” Some individual shanties can be traced back to African American work songs and spirituals, as well as music-hall tunes and folk music.
Music also has become an important aspect of most exercise programs. Music helps people run, bike and swim faster and longer. There is some evidence that people even use less oxygen when exercising while listening to music. Sports psychologist Costas Karageorghis from Brunel University in London has said that music can be considered “a type of legal performance-enhancing drug.” As such music has even been banned from some sporting events such as the Annual Marine Marathon Race. People seem to have innate preference for music with rhythms at 120 beats per minute, which happens to be the most prevalent pulse of popular music.
The human brain is specially wired to appreciate and enjoy music. According to science writer Dana Smith, an elaborate neural network is activated whenever people listen to a song. This system includes the region where sound is processed as well as the brain’s reward, emotion and memory centers. It also includes the region of the brain which prepares the body for rhythmic movement. Neurons in the human brain actually fire in sync directly with the rhythm of the music that a person is hearing, in a process known as entrainment. Georgetown University neuroscientist Jessica Phillips-Silver has said that this entrainment “is what causes us to be pulled into music and to move along in time with music…”
The next time you have an earworm, that just might be the right time to dance through some especially boring task.
