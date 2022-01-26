There are a number of ways to view a life story. Many people see their stories as a ongoing sequence of major life events such as birth, schools started, graduations, traumas and accidents, relationships, engagements, and marriages, jobs, children, grandchildren, and deaths. Some folks focus on all the good things that have happened, while others emphasize the bad things.
You can also choose a single element and view your life through that particular lens. Jobs you have held, places you have lived, houses you have owned, or even cars you have driven.
My wife Diane and I have recently began replacing some of the flooring in our house. We had only made minor flooring changes in past houses where we lived so this is not something we do lightly. I’ve been surprised that these changes were more emotionally significant than I would have imagined. They have also led me to remember many of the floors I’ve seen throughout my lifetime.
When I used to administer psychological tests to children, one of the instruments I used was the Family Kinetic Drawing. In this test the child is instructed to draw everyone in their family doing something. Occasionally children would add a floor to their drawings. The test interpretation guidebook said that floors symbolize a need for stability. Often the floors were simple underlines, but occasionally they were more elaborate. I remember the guidebook showing a drawing by a boy whose father had been sent to prison. The floor was over an inch thick and transparent. You also could see numerous wooden joists, trusses, and scaffolding supporting the thick floor. Stability was obviously a major issue.
My earliest memory of floors goes back to when I was a toddler and the first house my parents owned, which I can barely recall. We moved out of that house when I was about 4 years old, so my memory is kind of sketchy. We spent a lot of time on the lower level of the house, which had a concrete floor. Back then people did a lot of painting projects at home. I can distinctly remember my mother painting this floor and yelling at me not to walk on the fresh paint. She painted the entire floor gray and then on top of the gray surface made flower-like designs by dipping tissue paper in pink paint and pressing it on the floor. My mother was always interested in the latest craft. I can still remember looking across the floor and seeing what seemed to be hundreds of impressive pink flowers. That was the first floor I can remember.
Many children spend a lot of their time on the floor and I can remember as I got older I was always laying on the floor watching television. When it was warm, I put my feet up on a living room chair. If it was very cold or my socks were wet from the snow, I would lay on the floor with my feet on the register to get warm.
I can also remember how cold the hardwood floors would get in the bedrooms. I would dread getting up each morning in the wintertime to go to school. The Spruce.com flooring website says, “The flooring in your bedroom is a particularly intimate surface. It is the first thing your bare feet step onto in the morning and the last thing they touch before climbing into bed each night. The effect that bedroom flooring has on a person is both physical and psychological…”
The hardwood floors also served as our playgrounds. We kids would imagine that the floors were either water (or in some cases hot lava) and throw rugs and other objects were islands that you would have to hop onto in order to get across the room without drowning (or getting burnt to crisp). Couches, loveseats, or large chairs, were, of course, ships that sailed the hardwood seas. Boarding an enemy ship required jumping from one piece of furniture to another, avoiding the floor. My mother really hated this. We especially liked to play at this right after she polished the floors and they were especially slick. The throw rugs could occasionally pick up some velocity and we could slide across the floor like we were surfing or sledding.
When I was about 10 years old my father rented this enormous sander and sanded down all of our wood floors. This process created a lot of fine wood dust. He would sweep up the dust and put it into a bucket. I remember taking that first bucket of dust out to dump into our ashpit. There was a pretty good fire going at the time, so when I threw the dust into the fire it pretty much exploded. This was an important lesson about floors. I wasn’t injured, but I did lose my eyebrows.
Around the same time, I became interested in an empty shed we had in the backyard. I thought it would make a terrific clubhouse. It, however, had a dirt floor that tended to get a little muddy when it rained. Eventually I found some old carpet to put down in the shed. After a few weeks, however, the carpet was inundated with mold and my friends refused to go in there complaining of the smell and the way it made you cough. At the time I knew little about carpeting and even less about the effects of mycotoxins on neurological functioning.
When I went to college and when I rented my first apartments, flooring generally consisted of some version of heavily worn and uncleanable light brown carpeting. I do remember accidentally burning a perfectly round hole in the light brown carpet in my dorm room at Southern Illinois University. I inadvertently sat the popcorn popper pan down on the carpet, one evening. I don’t, however, remember having to pay a security deposit. Considering the condition of the carpet they probably didn’t notice.
In one house that Diane and I bought after we were married, there was ceramic tile flooring in the upstairs bathroom. After just a few weeks we noticed that the grout started breaking up and tiles came loose. Underneath was a very uneven floor. The previous owner had just used grout to seal in floor tiles that would temporarily look good, but were incapable of lasting. Evidently, the previous owner knew the tricks of who to stage a house for sale.
In 1943 Winston Churchill said, “We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us.” Experts on flooring have long tried to determine how our decorating decisions affect us. For example, light brown flooring is considered to be casual, natural, and friendly. It is supposed to provide a bright, warm and welcoming feeling. Red flooring, on the other hand such as cherry hardwood or maroon carpeting, is dramatic and luxurious. Gray flooring is said to be “sleek, modern, and understated” (and goes with everything). Finally dark flooring is considered to be formal, edgy, but eye-catching.
Choosing flooring requires making a lot of decisions in regard to appearance, materials, durability, longevity, price, ease of maintenance, warmth, and softness. Like a lot of people, Diane and I don’t trust our own judgment and tend to rely on experts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.