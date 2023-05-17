According to the Federal Trade Commission, about one in 10 adults fall victim to a scam every year. In 2022 Americans lost a record-breaking $8.8 billion to online and in-person frauds.
The fear of being played for a fool can be a major motivator of human behavior. No one wants to end up being perceived as a sucker. Occasionally people in their efforts to avoid possible humiliation may miss important opportunities and even act contrary to their own self-interest and values.
The term “sugrophobia” was coined by psychologists in the early 2000s, and it means fear of being played for a sucker. As an Illinois native I was dismayed to learn that the term “sucker” was originally applied to residents of Illinois, which was earlier in its history known as “The Sucker State.” They never taught us that in my 8th grade Illinois History class. “Sucker”, however, initially meant a schemer, not a victim. Over time the term evolved to denote a naïve and gullible rural resident.
Psychologist Tess Wilkinson-Ryan, from the University of Pennsylvania, says that the basic idea of “sugrophobia” is that people get so worried about feeling or perceived of being duped, that they go way out of their way to avoid it, almost to a level of a phobia. University of Minnesota psychologist Kathleen Vohssay, says, “High sugrophobes will be vigilant and skeptical of potential deals. Low sugrophobes may not even realize in some instances that they were duped.”
In her book “Fool Proof,” which was published this February. Wilkinson-Ryan explores the psychology behind people’s aversion to being fooled and how this is expressed in ourselves, our communities, and our world. In “Fool Proof” she says, “being suckered taps into two aversive human conditions: regret and alienation.” People who are scammed and played for a fool often feel ashamed and immediately experience a decrease in status, even to the point of social exclusion. Of course, this is all accompanied by embarrassment and humiliation. Although scammers are very adept at using a variety of highly persuasive psychological techniques that are difficult to defend against, being thought of as a “sucker” can still result in a narcissistic injury that severely damages self-esteem. Because of the frequent feelings of shame, many individuals are reluctant to report being scammed. They seek to avoid the obvious question, “How could they have fallen for that?”
This is especially true of older people. Psychologist Alan Castel, from UCLA says “Many people will just keep their experience to themselves. They don’t want others to think they’re stupid.” They also don’t want to be seen as being helpless, which often occurs with older crime victims.
Most people believe that they are excellent judges of character and are less likely to be scammed than other people. Such over-optimism is common. Unfortunately, the people who are actually the least competent are also typically the most self-confident.
Some people see the world as being divided into players and marks. Their goal is to be one of the players. Most , however, have as their goal simply not to be played for a fool. In this effort, people may over-react and appear hostile, distant, and even paranoid. Buying a car often brings this out in me and I have stormed out of more than a few dealerships. We have bought our last couple of cars online, where the negotiations are more straight forward and easier to terminate if they start to breakdown.
Research suggest that people frequently avoid compromises that they might actually value because they are afraid of being seen as foolish. In some cases older folks may come to not trust caretakers or others who could provide much needed help and desired services.
People with fears of being duped often avoid situations that appear too good to be true. In one study researchers attempted to give away free cash in shopping malls and surprisingly the majority of people walked right past an offer of free money.
When someone asks for help, this often sets off red flags and makes people suspicious of possible scams. There seems to be something especially upsetting about being conned when you’re trying to help someone else. Research over the past three decades consistently shows that most Americans actually are in favor of the government providing more help for the needy, but are opposed to increasing welfare spending. UCLA sociologist Martin Gilens believes that this inconsistency is because of the “widespread belief that most welfare recipients would rather sit home and collect benefits than work hard themselves.” “Welfare” itself is a loaded word in America. It is unpopular because like student loan forgiveness it has the ability to make some people feel like suckers.
Also relevant is the type of assistance that people are prepared to give to the poor. In one study participants were willing to authorize $250 per month in food stamps to a needy family, but would only allow $210 a month in cash, since it was seen as too easily abused. They feared they would have been perceived as a fool if the people spent the cash payment on alcohol or drugs, gambling, or expensive luxuries.
As for being played for a fool, my wife Diane and I once bought a motor for our pontoon boat. Later I found out that the same motor had been sold to four other boat owners, although none of us had ever actually seen the motor.
I met my fellow victims outside of federal bankruptcy court where we all had just learned that we were out of luck. I can still remember how one fellow tried to put a positive spin on the situation by bragging that since he paid a lower price for the nonexistent motor, than another boater, he had gotten a better deal. Being an Illinois sucker, I’m pretty sure I must have paid the most.
