As old folks will do, my wife Diane and I were recently considering telling our granddaughter how her father got in trouble back in middle school. At the end of each school day he would smack a girl from church with his book bag. The girl decided to do him one better and reported him to the office. He was given a stern lecture by the principal. We weren’t sure what to make of it, but we assumed that it was teasing or flirtation — sort of like how schoolboys in the 1940s teased girls sitting in front of them by dipping their pigtails in the inkwell. To make matters worse this girl was the pastor’s daughter.
This story reminded me of an incident that occurred to me in high school. I played the cornet in the band and our section sat in front of the trombones. Right behind me were three girls who all played the trombone. Occasionally, one of them would knock me in the back of the head with a trombone slide. At first I thought it was accidental, but as time went on it occurred more frequently. I was always embarrassed when it happened and tended to blush. Being rather dense, it took me years to realize that this was actually teasing and flirting behavior.
Dacher Keltner from the University of California says that teasing is “a mode of play” and “essential to making us fully human.” Teasing is even pervasive in the animal world. Monkeys pull each other’s tails, cats wrestle with each other, and dogs jump all over one another. Teasing begins early. Adults play peekaboo with infants and eventually the child learns not only to like the game, but to participate in it as well. When our middle son was just a baby he would tease us by reaching his hand toward an electrical plug, just to get a rise out of us.
One of my earliest memories about getting teased was something that happened in kindergarten. Some of my friends told me that our class was putting on a Christmas play and that I would get to be one of the wise men. I decided that for a costume I could use a blanket and a scarf to make an Arabian headdress. When the big day came I told my mother that I needed to take a blanket to school for the play. She was dubious, but because I was so insistent she packed up a purple blanket for me to take. There was, however, no Christmas play and none of my classmates brought costumes to school. When the other children saw my blanket, they laughed and said, “Hey look! Terry brought himself a blanket to school. What are you gonna do, Terry, sleep in the cloak room?” Such remarks continued all morning and I was mortified. Little did I realize that this was only the beginning of a lifetime of being teased.
In the third grade my teacher entertained the class by telling me that my interminably sloppy handwriting looked like “chicken scratching” and that I must have written it with a “dirty fingernail.”
In the fourth grade, just before giving a book report, my teacher saw fit to reprimand me in front of the class for getting grape jelly all over one of my textbooks. (I had it out while eating breakfast.) I tried to tough it out and go ahead with my book report. I began by saying, “The book I read was about a girl named Janet.” At that point my so-called best friend yelled out, “How much jelly did you feed her, Terry?”
Things didn’t improve much in high school. When I was a freshman during a school assembly, I was picked out of a crowd for special humiliation. The school had engaged a magician to entertain the assembled students. Looking for a cheap laugh, the magician scanned the audience and, as my luck would have it, found me. He told me to stand up and hold a pencil over my head. Then he asked, “What’s the definition of a vacuum cleaner?” I was too rattled to reply. He said, “It’s a stick with a sucker at the end.” Pretty much the entire school burst out laughing.
Even as an adult the teasing continued. Once at the SeaWorld auditorium a mime targeted me for teasing, much to the audience’s delight. A similar thing happened at Universal Studio’s Nickelodeon attraction, where I was again picked out of a crowd, only to be teased by the MC of a game show. At least I avoided getting covered in green slime.
Teasing is usually accompanied by certain indicators that tell others to not take the comments seriously. These may include gestures, expressions, winks, smiles, or laughter, as well as alliteration, repetition, rhyming, and exaggeration. Our youngest son once teased and mocked his oldest brother by putting on his brother’s large shoes, stomping around the house saying in a deep voice, “Hey everybody, my name is Saul and I’ve been to Norway.”
Kansas State University psychologist Mark Barnett identified two types of teasing — anti-social and pro-social. Anti-social teasing is aggressive and meant to hurt others. It’s a form of bullying. Children as young as 5 years old can determine if someone’s teasing is friendly or not. Anti-social teasing often involves a more powerful individual teasing someone with less social status.
Pro-social teasing, however, can have a number of benefits. It is often used to establish and maintain friendships, express affection, and resolve conflicts. It can increase the cohesion within groups. Teasing helps socialize people and is a common form of social control. Giving other people orders or making rational arguments are usually not effective in changing behavior. Playful teasing, however, is usually accepted, subtle, and often better at persuading people. Teasing may also be a way to bring up a topic that is difficult to talk about.
Anti-social teasing, on the other hand, can lower self-esteem, increase anxiety and depression, and create conflict. It also can harm morale and reduce comradery in groups. Teasing is often ambiguous, making it difficult to discriminate between the types. Teasing today has become so controversial there is a trend towards dismissing all of it, even the good kind, just to be safe. Personally, I am all for banning mimes, but we could probably keep trombone girls.
