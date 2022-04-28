My wife Diane and I violated the basic rule of Midwest gardening and planted some sedums and hostas before Mother’s Day.
The fellow at the plant nursery must have sensed our potential recklessness and wouldn’t even sell us any plants the first time we went there. He said to wait a couple of weeks longer, so we had to make a second visit.
It wasn’t much of an imposition, since these trips involve a pleasant ride and lunch at a nice restaurant. I was impressed that the man was more concerned about the health of his plants than just making a sale. I was almost surprised he didn’t ask for a home study to be conducted before selling us anything.
Some of the sedums Diane planted last year survived and have started to spread. Unfortunately, none of the hostas she put in made it. Diane is suspicious of the rabbits in our backyard, although that fails to explain why the older hostas on the other side of the yard continue to flourish.
As usual Diane was right. Hunker.com says that hostas are “especially attractive to rabbits, that will eat all the leaves and even the stems. If it is a new, young plant, rabbits may eat it down to the roots.”
Hunker also proposes five possible solutions: (1) Install a rabbit-proof fence. (2) Plant garlic and wormwood plants around your hostas. (3) Place sweet gum seed pods around hosta seedlings to create a barrier. (4) Shake garlic salt over older plants. (5) Sprinkle baby powder over hosta seedlings to make them less appealing. Some of these techniques might be worth a try.
America is a nation of gardeners. In the Midwest 26% of homes have gardens. Altogether there are more than 43 million of these havens of beauty and practicality in America. The tomato is the most popular vegetable grown in the U.S. They can be found in 86% of all vegetable gardens. This is followed by cucumbers (47%) and sweet peppers (46%). According to Spring Hill Nurseries in Ohio, the most popular flower in American gardens is the rose. This is true for 19 states including Illinois and Indiana. In Kentucky the sunflower takes top honors.
In Diane’s home state of Wisconsin, the lilac is the most popular flower. I think we both grew up with lilac bushes in our yards. When we moved into our current house, I bought a lilac for our backyard. It was a Korean Dwarf lilac and it was the only one the nursery had at the time. It has barely survived and has not developed at all. It was supposed to end up being a six-foot shrub with an eight-foot spread, but that seems like a pipe dream.
When I was growing up we had a small backyard, but it was filled with plants. My father was a Jack of all trades and master of none. His skills as an electrician were first-rate, but even he would admit he was a mediocre carpenter, an amateur mason, a middling plumber, and a wannabee gardener. None of this deterred him from taking on any project and gardening was no exception.
We always had roses, lilacs, and tomatoes growing in our backyard although the tomatoes were my mother’s province. She loved home-grown tomatoes and had contempt for “mealy” store-bought ones. All summer there were always tomatoes ripening in the kitchen window.
Ever optimistic my father also planted an apple, cherry, and apricot tree in our yard. The apples, however, were small, green, hard, and full of insects. The cherries were too sour to eat, although the birds liked them well enough when they would ferment in late summer. The annual apricot crop averaged about three small apricots a year. Nevertheless my father seemed perfectly satisfied with his efforts. He also experimented with growing strawberries and watermelons, and one year we even had pumpkins.
Throughout human history people have been tilling the ground to produce both food and beauty. Our relationship with the soil and the earth has deep psychological roots. Over the centuries gardens have served as places where people could not only grow plants, but also relax, commune with nature and connect with other people.
Modern research has shown that gardening provides a number of psychological benefits. For many people it improves their mood, making them more tranquil and content. The attention required by gardening can distract from negative thoughts and lessen their harmful impact, much like the effects of meditation and mindfulness activities. A 2015 study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology reported that being exposed to plants for even less than a minute can result in measurable improvements in both mood and attention.
Nurturing plants can also increase self-esteem. The results of your efforts are concrete, tangible and apparent to others. There is also a direct connection between your labor and what is produced. Gardening also obviously provides regular exercise, which also has been shown to reduce anxiety, depression, and even help prevent dementia.
Gardening encourages social interaction and bonding. Working in a community garden, volunteering to help out with landscaping, or joining and participating in a gardening organization can have mental health benefits by expanding social connections and strengthening social support systems.
Finally, gardening can help people cope with stress. English psychiatrist Sue Stuart-Smith says that it was no accident that we had a run on seeds at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a March 2022 New York Times article Stuart-Smith says, “Gardening grounds us, and gives us something to look forward to. In times of crisis, these simple qualities can offer a psychological lifeline.”
In Southern Indiana a lot of people take their gardening very seriously. Over time they develop routines they faithfully follow to prepare their gardens and plants each year. “Don’t plant before Mother’s Day” is one old agricultural adage that many people adhere to, although an older one urges people to plant on Good Friday for the best results.
When I worked in Mississippi a cotton farmer once told me that he had asked his father if they should start planting the cotton crop. His father told him, “Not yet boy, the phase of the moon ain’t right.” The man said he told his father, “But daddy, we ain’t planting cotton on the moon, we’re planting it in Yazoo City.”
