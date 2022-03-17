We Americans tend to be obsessed with having the best. It seems unpatriotic to settle for less.
Over the past year, I have spent entirely too much time reading Facebook posts about which chicken sandwich is the best. It’s just not good enough to find a chicken sandwich I like. I have to find the best.
This applies to a lot of other things as well. We are often especially excited about getting the best when it comes to something we can actually afford — like chicken sandwiches.
Our preoccupation with the “best” may be behind the “listicle.” This is an article consisting of a list of tips or rankings of some item. Often the list builds to a climax when the best is announced. This format is a mainstay of magazines and online publications. Buzzfeed specializes in this type of article. It even has a listicle titled the Top 10 Greatest BuzzFeed Lists Of All Time.
Swarthmore College psychologist Barry Schwartz says there are two kinds of people: satisfiers and maximizers. Satisfiers settle for products or experiences they find acceptable. When choosing products, like a tomatoes, satisfiers look through a few and pick one that that seems OK. Maximizers must always pick the best. They look at every tomato in the store and select the best one.
Psychologist Stephen Garcia, from the University of California says, “…these personality types have important consequences: Compared to satisfiers, maximizers tend to garner more job interviews, more job offers, and higher starting salaries.”
Research suggests that maximizers are interested in being the best, just as much as having the best. In the tomato example, they actually want to be the best tomato picker in addition to having the best tomato. In particular they want a better tomato than yours. It is their relative standing compared to others that is most important. That is probably why they are unlikely to be happy.
While wanting to be the best may seem harmless, the quest for perfection increases stress and anxiety. Researchers found that it raises the risk for suicide. Perfectionists are 51% more likely to die earlier.
Striving for the best can actually be harmful in other ways.
Donald Farish, president of Roger Williams University contended that “America’s obsession with being the best is destroying higher education.” He believed universities that spend a disproportionate amount of money to be the best at athletics will neglecting academics. This frequently leads the public to confuse sports success with academic achievement.
He notes that many high school students feel like failures if they are not admitted to a top Ivy League school.. He says, “… the real ‘best’ campus is not necessarily the most famous, but the one that best serves the particular student’s interests. Unfortunately, our collective obsession with ‘winners’ and ‘the best’ drives the decision of college choice completely in the wrong direction.”
With apps like TripAdvisor and Yelp, we tend to rate everything today. Schwartz also believes that college rating systems have been extremely destructive. He says, “It was preposterous at its inception, it has remained preposterous, and yet every school is doing everything it can do to move up that list.”
The desire for the best, may be something that is learned. Schwartz says that you never hear a parent say “I only want what’s good enough for my children.” Parents always want the best for them (overlooking the embarrassing baseball glove my parents bought me when I played Little League Baseball). On the other hand, when I had ear infections, they did always take me to the doctor and spring for name-brand antibiotics. Since children imitate parents, such lessons stick with them.
It seems there are some situations where “good enough” is not “good enough.” My wife Diane and I have been binge watching the British television series “Call the Midwife.”
This is a drama about nurse-midwives working in London in the 1950s and 1960s. Each episode usually features a couple of birth scenes. After almost every birth the midwife says something like “It’s a perfect baby boy or a perfect baby girl.” When it comes to babies there is no “adequate” or “good enough.” Many new parents insist on only “the best” of baby supplies.
Schwartz also found that when people have a large number of available options, they are more likely to believe that their choices make a statement about themselves to others. Then even trivial decisions are important and people want the best. The choice we make becomes an “identity badge.”
Many people are tremendously excited when Apple announces new versions of the iPhone. They always have increased capabilities and thus are automatically better than phones that came before. At least fleetingly they’re “the best.” People always choose phones with increased capabilities, even when they have no need, desire or use for the new functions.
Our son-in-law, Jeff is always upgrading his computer. For years when I upgraded mine, I only had one condition. I didn’t care what I got, as long as it was “better than Jeff’s.” Recently Jeff and our grandson actually constructed their own high-powered gaming computer. I finally concluded that in the grand scheme, having the best computer doesn’t really matter all that much. I think maybe I have grown as a human being.
Wanting to know what product is best, of course, has a lot to do with not only using such a product, but perhaps most importantly, lording this knowledge over others.
In his novel “Cat’s Cradle,” Kurt Vonnegut described the kind of person “…who thinks he’s so damn smart, he can never keep his mouth shut. No matter what anybody says, he’s got to argue with it. You say you like something, and by God, he’ll tell you why you’re wrong to like it. …he does his best to make you feel like a boob all the time. No matter what you say, he knows better.”
Perhaps Vonnegut’s observation hits a little too close to home. Come to think about it, I’ve never cared that much for chicken sandwiches, although I do like the idea of telling other people what chicken sandwich they should get.
