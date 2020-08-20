”Man is the only animal that blushes. Or needs to.”
Mark Twain
When we’re visiting my sister-in-law in Wisconsin and there is some discussion where to get sandwiches, Fato’s is frequently brought up. I’m offended by the name and I don’t like any menu items called the “The Husky” or “The Old-Timer” and I’m not sure about “Whopper.” These things are frankly embarrassing.
When I was a teenager the local A&W Root Beer drive-in sold Poppa Burgers, Mama Burgers, and Baby Burgers. These people understood embarrassment. Even if I wanted to buy a smaller or cheaper hamburger, I would still order a Poppa Burger, or face the teasing of my so-called friends.
McDonald’s is also adept at such marketing. They recently installed self-service kiosks in many of their restaurants and found that customers spend 20% more when ordering through kiosks, instead of cashiers. These kiosks are carefully designed to exploit various psychological ploys that encourage customers to spend more. I can’t help thinking that embarrassment is driving factor. It is easier to make a large order through a faceless kiosk than to another person. People don’t care what the kiosk thinks about them. I once heard a guy say that he occasionally orders a second drink at McDonalds, so the cashier will believe that he is ordering for two people and just not himself.
People do a lot of things to avoid embarrassment. In regard to football, Pittsburg Steeler wide receiver Lynn Swan once said, “Some people play very, very well, just so they won’t get embarrassed.”
Embarrassment occurs when there is a sudden and unexpected failure for which you feel responsible. It usually takes place in front of strangers, people whose opinion you value, or Eddie Haskell. There are two major theoretical models of embarrassment. Rowland Miller from Sam Houston State University believes that root cause of embarrassment is the anticipation of negative evaluations from other people. This is basis for the “social evaluation model.”
The late John Sabini from the University of Pennsylvania thought that embarrassment was most likely to occur when social interactions were disrupted and the individual doesn’t know the appropriate responses for the situation. This uncertainty leads to embarrassment in such cases. This approach is called “The Awkward-Interaction Model.” It can be seen clearly in situations involving children who are still learning socially appropriate behaviors.
Andre Modigliani from the University of Michigan devised an experiment in which a display of toilet paper rolls was rigged to collapse when a shopper walked past it. Then they interviewed the embarrassed shopper as well as several onlookers. Embarrassed individuals typically assumed that onlookers must have thought that they were blundering fools. The onlookers, however, usually said that the collapse was just something that could happened to anyone. Modigliani says, “One of the keys to escaping embarrassment is realizing that others do not always see you in a negative light when you make a public mistake. The mortification is mostly in your own mind.” Research shows that most people are actually quite sympathetic when others make a gaffe or faux pas. The truth is that other people are mostly concerned about themselves. Research has also revealed the phenomena known as the “spotlight effect,” which is when people vastly overestimate the amount of attention that their behavior and appearance is given by other people.
The most common embarrassing acts include: tripping and falling, spilling things, wardrobe malfunctions, having private thoughts or feelings revealed, violations of modesty, loss of control of bodily functions, and forgetting people’s names. These all are quite common and easily remembered. I can still recall an incident from when I was a freshman in high school. For some reason I was running up the stairs at school. I slipped on the last step and ended up sprawled out on the floor, right in front of a large gathering of girls (my worst nightmare). I still cringe when I think about it. I only wish I had been knocked unconscious so that I couldn’t recall the embarrassment.
From an evolutionary perspective the purpose of embarrassment is to immediately punish personal mistakes and violations of social norms so that people don’t repeat the error. Physiological responses that accompany embarrassment such as blushing, sweating, nervousness, stammering and fidgeting all lead to feelings of discomfort. Other actions such as hanging the head down, nervous laughter, and averting gaze — resemble submissive behaviors in the animal kingdom. These may form what researchers call an “appeasement display.” This is a signal that the offender has learned his lesson and can be relied upon not to repeat it.
Vicarious embarrassment is most common in people who show a high degree of empathy. Observing an embarrassed person triggers the areas of the brain where pain is processed. Vicarious embarrassment generally occurs when people imagine themselves in the embarrassed person’s shoes and thus experience a weaker version of the social threats that would ensue. Even watching a show on TV can result in second-hand embarrassment. “Cringe comedy” has been a staple of sitcoms for years. This kind of humor is derived from awkward social interactions and characters placed in the most embarrassing situations possible. Curb Your Enthusiasm is probably the best examples of this genre today. Comedian Larry David finds himself in terribly embarrassing situations that are so cringe-worthy they are literally painful to watch. Diane and I occasionally find ourselves turning off shows rather than watch excruciating humiliation. This goes all the way back to I Love Lucy, which occasionally required viewers to put a blanket over their heads, when the outlandishness went over the top.
Most people recover quickly from embarrassing events, but some obsess over such incidents. Even when the immediate sting fades, it is not unusual for specific memories to induce cringes even decades later. Some folks even develop avoidance responses to certain situations for fear of being humiliated again. For some, an embarrassing experience can undermine self-esteem and confidence and even lead to symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Research suggests that perhaps the best way to deal with embarrassment is simply to admit to it and continue on in the activity. Owning the embarrassment defines the incident as nothing shameful and no more than a temporary lapse. Researchers from the University of California at Berkeley found that people who display embarrassment are more likely to be forgiven, trusted and liked than people who do not show it.
Once, after more than 400 performances of the musical Camelot, Broadway star Richard Harris forgot the lyrics of the song he was singing. Harris courageously looked the audience in the face and admitted that he was embarrassed. He received a standing ovation and an excellent review.
