Over the decades there have always been people who decry the loss of simpler times. Booth Tarkington’s novel, “The Magnificent Ambersons,” suggests that the advent of motor vehicles ruined everything. James Whitcomb Riley seems to have regretted the demise of small towns and rural lifestyles.
My wife Diane’s mother, as well as my own, were suspicious of automatic washers and clung to their wringer washers and bluing rinses to get the “whitest whites,” which was a matter of pride. I can remember my mother buying one of the last wringer washers ever built. Mistrust and even hatred of cutting-edge technology is nothing new.
Diane and I used to listen to a band at the Blue River café that was named Los Luddites. I thought they called themselves that because they preferred acoustic to electrified instruments. The original Luddites were members of an early 19th-century labor movement that opposed mechanization.
In a 1984 essay, at the dawn of the personal computer age, novelist Thomas Pynchon called people who opposed technological progress modern Luddites. In the 20th century the term served as a synonym for a technophobe. People who suffer from technophobia typically distrust and hate technology.
I had Luddite tendencies from the start. As a child I didn’t want a 10-speed bicycle. It was too complicated. The notion of shifting gears was foreign to me and I never got the hang of it. I liked the idea of a two speed bike — stop and go. Those other eight gears were superfluous.
Tom Meltzer, a technology reporter for the Guardian newspaper described a number of products that he said had “too much science,” like a dishwasher with five washing programs and four temperature settings, and a vacuum cleaner with a “crevice tool, dusting brush and turbo tool.” Meltzer says, “What happened to the good old days of the on/off switch.” Marketers call these additional features “function inflation” and see it as the manufacturers’ response to the public’s constant demand for new merchandise. It allows them to relaunch essentially the same product while claiming that it is “new and improved.”
In 2013 blogger Timothy Ellis noted that his microwave oven contained 34 buttons. He wondered why the interface was so complicated, when all he wanted to do was to “heat up food.” Ellis said, “The vast majority of the time, I use exactly two of these buttons…” Overall, 94% of the buttons were a waste of space.
A few years ago the AAA conducted a safety study at the University of Utah, which found that “smart” cars with the latest technology are distracting and may present a safety hazard, especially for older drivers. As Diane and I recently discovered while car shopping, new vehicles contain all kinds of bells and whistles, including everything from windshield wipers that automatically turn on when it rains, to lights that turn themselves on at night and dim when other drivers approach, to phone apps that can start a car remotely.
University of Utah researcher David Strayer says, “The car is now becoming as complicated as a complex plane in many cases. You’ve got 200 buttons and all kinds of screens and voice commands.” It is not unusual for a modern steering wheel to have 19 multi-function buttons.
On-board screens, which began as back-up cameras so drivers could see clearly what was behind them, have grown in size and are now loaded with all sorts of information. It’s like trying to drive while watching a movie.
Diane and I traded in our elderly pickup truck on a new second car that has a number of high-tech features that are daunting to say the least. The owner’s manual is approximately 400 pages long. It wasn’t until page 317 that I learned how to remove the gas cap.
The salesman at the dealership tried to give a quick lesson on how to use the features, but it would take at least a two semester college course just to learn the basics. Today, there are many products that people own that they only have a rudimentary idea about how they work. On social media there are frequent links to articles on “hidden features” that your devices possess, but few people know how to utilize.
Jack Sackman, a writer for Golaith.com, has described a number of ways that autos have become too complicated and annoying. He maintains that they talk too much. They not only tell you when and where to turn, but they notify you about every little thing that happens and are constantly nagging you about things like seat belts. Sackman says, “They’re worse than a group of kids in the back seat chanting ‘Are we there yet?’”
The pandemic has led to a greater use and dependence upon technology, especially for people who worked remotely. A recent survey, however, suggest that this has not translated into greater confidence in technology. A 2021 study by Hylan Communications suggests instead there is a growing skepticism about technology. This so-called “digital distrust” is seen in regard to the use of smart speakers, 5G broadband, and especially artificial intelligence. Familiarity may be breeding contempt.
Overall, I’m not sure that I really want a new car that comes with a smart phone app. I don’t oppose new technology, but can’t they just implant some kind of chip into my brain and get it over with?
