The other day my wife Diane and I were out in our car, with Diane driving, when the low fuel warning light came on suddenly. I wasn’t too surprised, since unconsciously I think I had been avoiding the gas station since the price of gasoline has soared.
I asked Diane what the light looked like and she said it was a gas pump. I asked if it was flashing or red in color. It was neither, so I suggested that we go to the supermarket gas station, so we could get our discount, which turned out to be three whole cents per gallon.
Like most cars today, ours has over a dozen warning lights that flash on in various circumstances. I have no idea what most of them mean. You have to refer to the owner’s manual to understand the icons. These manuals have expanded and now number hundreds of pages in length. Having worked in mental health I couldn’t help but notice that my current car owner’s manual is longer than the American Psychiatric Association’s latest Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5-TR). Evidently it is now more complicated to diagnosis low tire pressure than a neuropsychiatric disorder.
Years ago, I owned a Chevy Corvair. It was this vehicle that introduced me to how warning lights function. One of the unique features of the Corvair was that the trunk was in the front and the engine was mounted in the rear. In the middle of the motor was an extensive serpentine fan belt, which literally snaked all around the engine.
I was still in high school the first time I took the car out on a highway. One of my less than helpful friends said, “How fast will it go?” I can understand now why some states put restrictions on the number and age of passengers that teenage drivers can have with them. Not having a lick of sense, I started to accelerate, when suddenly every warning light and alarm in the car went off at the same time. It looked like I’d hit the jackpot at some Vegas casino. Of course, what had happened was that the fan belt that powered almost everything in the car wasn’t made for high speeds and had disintegrated. It was then that I understood why, when I had bought the car, the only thing in the trunk was a spare fan belt. It seems ironic that the car that I think Ralph Nader called the most dangerous vehicle in America could hardly drive over 60 miles per hour.
Online I found at least 93 distinct automobile warning lights that can be seen in instrument clusters on dashboards throughout America. These lights range from the “Low Oil Pressure’ light which was introduced in the 1960s, to the “Your Gas Cap is Loose” light, which is a more recent addition. When these lights first appeared, veteran drivers called them “idiot lights” because from their perspective, they were intended for drivers who lacked the capacity to read and interpret actual gauges — sort of like me. After all my years of driving I still don’t know what a tachometer does.
Most auto warning icons make little intuitive sense. Diane pointed out one that looked like waves. It was blue, so I assumed it meant the water was cool. It’s like trying to decipher those hieroglyphics they put on fabric care labels.
Warnings and alarms are also a feature of medical devices designed to monitor a person’s health. Although the current trend is toward implementing comprehensive medical alarm systems, one Canadian study found that intensive care units had over 50 medical devices, each with its own alarm. Staff could routinely identify less than half of these alarms when they heard them.
Psychologist Judy Edworthy from the University of Plymouth wrote that medical alarms were “too loud, irritating, confusing, badly designed, and too numerous, resulting in them often being turned off and hindering, rather than enhancing, task performance.”
Accrediting organizations and governmental regulators are now trying to standardize these devices to assure that they can work together, making clinical monitoring safer and more effective.
Researchers have experimented with applying speech, auditory icons, earcons, and even animal sounds for use in medical alarms. Auditory icons are sounds that represent real world events. Examples are things like dial tones, busy signals, car horns, train whistles, and footsteps. Earcons are musical sounds like the alert signal from the Emergency Broadcast System, the three-tone melody that identifies NBC, or the Microsoft Windows opening sound. All of these alternative alarm sounds were more effective in medical alarms than traditional bells, buzzers, and rings.
When we first moved into our current house, we sometimes heard warning alarms coming from various parts of the house. We had no idea what they signified. In particular, there were loud chirps coming from some mysterious location. I finally tracked them to the smoke alarms downstairs that needed new batteries. When a chirp eventually returned, however, I was stumped. All of the smoke detectors batteries had been replaced. Fortunately, I was nearby when a Carbon Monoxide Detector, that we didn’t even know existed, chirped loudly, due to its weak battery. Sometimes dealing with alarms and warning can become exhausting.
Depending on the context, people display a wide range of emotions in regard to warnings. For many the unknown is their greatest fear and being confronted with an unexpected disaster is the last thing they want to have happen. They want adequate time in order to escape, prevent the tragedy, or prepare to make the best of it. This may be why so many of us are constantly are attracted to online articles that promise to tell us the hidden warming signs for things like stress, depression, stroke, cancer, dementia, pre-eclampsia, alcoholism, suicide, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, fraud, bullying, and every other misfortune that might occur.
There are also folks, however, who prefer to live in denial and consciously try to avoid learning about anything bad that might happen. If an impending annoyance, problem, or calamity doesn’t fit in with their chosen narrative, they can delude themselves into believing something more comfortable and compatible. Often even when they get a valid warning, they fail to heed it. Sometimes this may be due to repeated experiences with inaccurate warnings, but mostly it’s just wanting to believe that something so bad just can’t actually happen.
Finally, some of us are selective in the warnings we take seriously. We might believe the low-fuel indicator, but are skeptical about the check engine light. I’ve heard of some people who even put a black piece of tape over the check engine light to reduce their anxiety about it. They don’t call them idiot lights for nothing.
