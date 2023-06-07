Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT TODAY AND THURSDAY... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an air quality action day today, June 7, and tomorrow, June 8, for the following counties... Dubois Perry Orange Crawford Harrison Washington Floyd Clark Scott Jefferson Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to particulate pollution.