“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.”
Jenny Han
While summer is officially only a couple of weeks away, the heat, sunshine and summer vacations have already arrived. There seems to be a natural human tendency to assign a theme to summers. Often this is done when summer has passed and the events of the season are tabulated. These names capture the cultural or historical significance associated with that particular summer.
The “Summer of Love,” for example refers to the summer of 1967. That summer in San Francisco, there was a gathering of young people espousing peace, love, and understanding, while rejecting many traditional societal values. The phrase “Summer of Love” was coined to reflect the spirit of that particular summer.
Not all such seasonal designations are positive, however. In contrast to the summer of love, journalist Hawes Spencer described the violence, which broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the summer of 2017, between white supremacists and counter-protesters, in his book Spencer called this the “Summer of Hate.” Likewise the “Summer of Sam” refers to 1977 when serial killer David Berkowitz, nicknamed “Son of Sam,” terrorized New York City.
The naming of seasons can create a shared understanding and reference point for events with a significant cultural impact. Shakespeare understood this and in his play, Richard III, the opening lines speak of “the winter of our discontent” which is a powerful metaphor to describe a bleak and discouraging time of political danger and social unrest.
Summer seasonal themes are often used in the titles of novels and movies, such as “The Summer of 42,” “The Picasso Summer,” “The Summer of Broken Rules,” “The Summer of Impossibilities,” and “The Summer of Lost Letters.” Many of these stories tend to be coming-of-age tales, probably because summer vacations are perfect settings for adventure and romance.
Not all summer themes are developed from hindsight, they can also be aspirational. New York Times columnist Melissa Kirsch has called summer “a blank canvas for aspiration.” She suggests we try to make our own summers what we want them to be by assigning themes to them before they start. She says, “As summer commences, so do our pronouncements for what it will be like.” Kirsch also warns, however, “In branding, as in all things, moderation is key.” She believes that people are tempted to brand summers in some particular fashion because they really like the idea of being right. While being correct is extremely satisfying, assigning a theme or brand to summer is also a strategy to try to force the summer to end up the way you would like to see it. Marketing professionals use it to prompt others into action.
Kirsch notes an example of this phenomena in a season eight episode of the Seinfeld television show. In this episode Jerry’s friend, George Costanza, is fired from the New York Yankees at the beginning of summer. George receives, however, substantial severance pay, consisting of three months worth of salary. He planned to take advantage of this opportunity by spending the summer doing exactly what he wanted to do and he proclaimed this period as “The Summer of George.” Since the show is predicated on George always failing, he has a severe fall injuring his legs and has to spend the summer in the hospital recuperating.
Even a very brief look at current online content immediately reveals other similar efforts in headlines such as “Summer of Sockeye Salmon Kicks Off in Bristol Bay, Alaska;” “Emily Ratajkowski Continues ‘The Summer Of The Black Bikini’;” “Hailey Bieber Has Declared This ‘the Summer of Hair Ribbons’;” “The Summer of foldables (smartphones) is almost upon us;” Bon Appetit Magazine says “This Is the Summer of Fruit Flambé or the Summer of Lighting Your Fruit on Fire” and the New Yorker’s Food Section has a number of summer salad recipes and called this summer the “Season of Salad.” Food and fashion seem to be especially popular summer branding choices.
In 2021 President Biden used summer branding to raise optimism for a possible end to the pandemic through the widespread use of vaccines, saying, “America is headed into… a summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations. An all-American summer that this country deserves after a long, long, dark winter that we’ve all endured.”
Other psychological reasons for this phenomena also exists. Branding summers may help people create a sense of identity or belongingness associated with that summer. It allows people to feel connected to a shared experience and gives them a way to relate to others who went through the same things.
It can also symbolize a memorable event, a transformative experience, or an emotional connection, and facilitate remembering that time. Finally people construct narratives to give meaning to their experiences. Naming a particular summer helps in weaving a narrative around that season, providing a framework to organize memories, emotions, and events into a coherent story. This is probably why it remains popular as a frequent title for young adult novels.
Summer is my wife Diane’s’ favorite season and if I had to guess, the summer of swimming would always be her preferred theme. Over the years, however, we have experienced quite a few other summer themes. When our children were young I can remember one summer when it seemed liked we spent the entire season sweating it out at the local soccer field. That was during the never-ending summer of soccer.
Once Diane bought a booklet from a library sale about Florida’s natural springs. She only paid a nickel for it, but it included many obscure and out-of-the-way springs. As we visited and swam in as many of these as we could, that summer became the summer of springs, which was a great improvement over the summer of mosquitoes and the summer of the broken air-conditioner.
