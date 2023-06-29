Last Sunday, our part of Kentuckiana was battered by back-to-back thunderstorms with lightning, torrential rains, high winds, hail, and ominous tornado warnings. We seemed to have escaped the worst of it, but it was frightening nonetheless.
My wife Diane, who had been monitoring the oncoming storm, made sure that we were properly prepared. We secured our patio furniture, our small BBQ grill, and some hanging solar lights. As we watched the approaching storm on our phones, we finally retreated to the lower level of the house taking flashlights with us, just in case. Diane also had the presence of mind to bring down snacks, drinks, and the leftover fried chicken from lunch. This of course, made our downstairs sojourn a lot more tolerable. Most of the time we just watched the storm coverage on television, although once we moved to a windowless room, when tornado alerts appeared on Diane’s phone.
I have to admit that my first inclination was to just ignore the storm warnings, probably a product of equal parts of laziness and denial. Diane, however, pointed out how high winds had blown concrete blocks off our deck last winter, so the potential for damage was hard to ignore. My mother was always deathly afraid of tornados. Our family spent more than a few summer evenings hunkered down in our basement. I suppose she had good reason to be cautious, since during my childhood a tornado went right through our backyard, knocking over several trees and barely missing our house.
Researchers have studied some of the personality differences between people who prepare for storms and those who leave their fate to chance. In 2007 a University of Colorado study examined the relationship between personality traits and disaster-preparedness behaviors. They found that individuals who prepare for storms typically exhibit higher levels of conscientiousness and agreeableness. These conscientious folks are likely to have detailed evacuation plans, emergency provisions, and methods to access disaster-related information. Their actions project a sense of control and readiness in a crisis.
The agreeable personality aspect is reflected by these individuals’ ability to work well with a team and their concerns for the safety of others. This need to protect may motivate their detailed planning.
When Diane and I lived in Florida, hurricanes were the major weather threat. When hurricanes approached people often took precautions, such as placing plywood sheets over their windows, stocking up on batteries, and filling their bathtubs with water. Although we saw a lot of people do it, experts have now debunked the practice of placing tape on windows to prevent them from shattering. Evidently the window tape just results in larger, more dangerous, shards of glass flying through your house.
When faced with an approaching hurricane, some people were willing to comply with evacuation orders, but many others stubbornly clung to their homes. The data suggest that less than half of the population typically obeys mandatory evacuation orders. In studies of Hurricane Matthew in 2016, only about 35% of all South Carolina residents evacuated when the order went out.
The reasons for staying at home include things such as fear of leaving familiar surroundings, financial concerns, worries about looting, distrust of government, and overestimating one’s ability to weather the storm.
Individuals often fail to evacuate during storms due to a lack of a full understanding of the potential dangers involved. Research conducted by disaster consultant Sherri Binder from Allenstown, Pennsylvania, found that most people grossly underestimate the risks, leading to a false sense of security and a reluctance to evacuate.
Simple inconvenience also plays a major role in evacuation decisions. Disaster expert Susan Cutter, from the University of South Carolina says that individuals often prioritize personal comfort and the familiarity of their surroundings over potential risks. People also tend to rely upon their past experiences to guide them. Having been fortunate enough to avoid damage or injury in the past, can lead to a reluctance to evacuate. Weather alerts and warnings are perceived by many as a case of “the boy who cried wolf.”
A study from the National Center for Atmospheric Research found that females and individuals who expected severe negative consequences are those most likely to evacuate during hurricanes. Evacuation order compliance was found to be greatest among people with a pre-existing plan, adequate transportation, and those who were most concerned about keeping their families safe. Additional considerations include the apparent strength of the storm, alternative housing options, and the ability to accommodate family pets.
In storm-related emergencies, broadcast meteorologists emerge as important figures who can help the public navigate the anxiety and uncertainty of a potentially deadly event. While many people track weather events on their smart phones, it is still reassuring to hear a human voice providing guidance.
Forecasters may display a calm professional demeanor, and project an aura of competence and confidence that most people find soothing. At other times they may inject more energy into their delivery to emphasize the gravity of the situation and impel us to take action.
The Spectrum weatherman Diane and I were watching explicitly told viewers in specific areas to take shelter when dangerous weather was moving toward them. He also continually monitored areas where a tornado could potentially develop. I appreciated how he also warned viewers where destructive hail was most likely to occur.
Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania examined the features associated with excellence in weather broadcasting. The ability to “convey accurate information, provide clear instructions, and establish a connection with the viewers” were seen as the most important characteristics.
We survived this storm, although at times it was tense and it seemed liked we were dodging a bullet. Fortunately, there wasn’t any damage which, besides the fried chicken, was probably the best news coming out of this ordeal.
