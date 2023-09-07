I have seen a lot of changes in my life, but we are currently living in a time of unprecedented upheaval. Social media has significantly transformed how we get our information, what we believe, and even how we relate to each other. The pandemic with its quarantines, social distancing, online education, and home-based work has further affected how we work, play, and socialize.
These factors have even led to changes in decisions about pets. In recent years pet ownership in the United States has surged. Today over 66% of households now have a pet. This is a significant increase from 1988 when pet ownership stood at only 56%.
I have been surprised when we visit my wife Diane’s relatives in Wisconsin. Everyone has a dog, from Pugs to Siberian Huskies. In most cases when people visited each other, everyone would bring their dog along.
Diane and I have noted an increase in the numbers of dog walkers in our subdivision. Not only has the number of people walking dogs increased, but most of them seem to be walking multiple dogs. My daughter’s family has always had several dogs, cats and other pets, but we chalked that up to the fact that she married a veterinarian.
It appears that members of each new generation of Americans are more likely to acquire pets than the last. Millennials make up the largest percentage of current pet owners (33%), followed by Gen X (25%) and Baby Boomers (24%).
Providing companionship and emotional support, pets are often a vital part of their owners’ lives. Today there seems to be a greater reluctance for people to separate from their animals. In just the past week I have seen dogs, who were obviously not service animals, in both large retail stores and a pharmacy. With uncertainty over what exactly constitutes a service animal, an emotional support animal, or just a regular pet, shop owners seem to have given up trying to police this issue.
Digital technology has played a pivotal role in the pet ownership surge. As social media has become pervasive in our society, pets became the focus of many individual’s online identities. Some pets have even become internet celebrities. A number of digital platforms are now devoted to videos of pets and their antics, making pet ownership more enticing for adolescents and young adults seeking to increase their online footprint. Pets also may fill some of the emotional gaps created by social media as it has weakened traditional face-to-face relationships in favor of virtual ones.
The pandemic acted as a powerful catalyst for the increase in pet ownership. A 2020 survey found that approximately 70% of Americans spent more quality time with their pets due to social distancing. During that time many young adults were concerned about the affordability of pet-related expenses, such as the cost of pet food, veterinary care, and other essentials like squeaky toys and flea collars. Nevertheless, almost 23 million households adopted a pet during the pandemic. The most common were dogs and cats, although there was interest in other animals such as fish, birds, hamsters and rabbits.
The pandemic highlighted the need for support and companionship that pets offer during times of crisis. Lockdowns, social distancing, as well as remote work arrangements drove many people to the comfort of pets.
With people spending more time at home and often feeling isolated from friends and family, pets helped alleviate loneliness and provided a sense of being connected.
As the country returned to normalcy, however, millions of Americans resumed working at their traditional workplaces. For these individuals, the prospect of meeting a pet's needs while managing employment responsibilities presented a significant challenge. This transition temporarily led to a increase in pets being taken to animal shelters.
While research has shown that interacting with pets can reduce stress and anxiety, there are number of other benefits to pet ownership. Since dogs require regular exercise, they may motivate their owners to engage in physical activities, such as walking or playing fetch, which have well-documented benefits for physical and mental health. Some of the increase in pet ownership is due to people who want to increase their exercise and see pet ownership as an excellent way to accomplish that.
Owning a pet can also increase social interactions. Whether at a dog park or while walking the pet, owners often meet and engage with other people who share their interest in animals. This can foster a sense of belonging, which is important for psychological well-being.
In an effort to encourage our teenaged grandson to be more active, his parents assigned him the chore of walking one of the family’s three dogs. Since he is fond of animals, he agreed to do this. It soon became a task he enjoyed. He took the same route, at the same time each day. Over time several neighbors became aware of his routine. They seemed to look forward to seeing him and Strider and began to greet and talk to him along the way. Over all, it became an extremely positive experience. Dogs, like babies, are great ice-breakers.
Currently inflation has made pet ownership more expensive for many families. For a quarter of pet owners, the rising costs have become a significant financial burden. These challenges remind us to always consider the responsibilities as well as the benefits that come with pet ownership.
I suppose the real benefit of owning a pet is sort of like having your own personal fur-covered psychotherapist. They listen to your problems, offer unconditional positive regard, and then promptly fall asleep during the session, an indication that everything is fine.
