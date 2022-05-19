I’m at an age that most years I have a grandchild either graduating from college or high school.
COVID wreaked havoc with graduation ceremonies over the past three years, as many educational institutions opted for virtual graduations. The year before last my wife Diane and I watched one grandson graduate from high school online in Houston. All of the graduates were strategically situated on the football field, fully masked and socially distanced. His little sister had to yell out to his image on the video.
Of the many, many graduations Diane and I have attended, two were held in the blazing Florida sun, one was in the Orlando Arena, one was interrupted twice by tornado warnings, and a very fancy one was held at Radio City Music Hall, where the charge just for parking was unbelievable. Recently we attended our oldest granddaughter’s graduation from the University of Kentucky in-person.
Although we left for Lexington early enough, our GPS insisted on sending us to Rupp and Associates, a medical device company, instead of Rupp Arena, where the graduation was held. The Lexington traffic was also unforgiving, so we arrived shortly after the processional.
We missed hearing Pomp and Circumstance, which always gets you in the graduation mood. We did, however, get to see the indoor fireworks display when they played the Wildcats fight song. While impressive, these explosions were also frightening and seemed a little close for comfort in such an enclosed area.
On the other hand, there were plenty of seats in the arena, although most spectators were crammed into the lower sections to get a better view. Some of the crowd wore masks, as did some of the graduates, but they were a minority. I have to believe that COVID was on a lot of people’s minds. Diane and I finally got our second booster shot about a week after the ceremony, which was kind of like closing the barn door after the horses have bolted.
I also noted that a number of UK graduates received degrees in equine-related studies. I had no idea this could be a major. I shouldn’t have been surprised, however, seeing how this was Lexington, Kentucky.
When I went to Southern Illinois University, the nearby Anheuser-Busch company donated millions of dollars to fund a chemistry program that studied yeasts and fermentation as they related to the brewing process. Many students received degrees in microbiology, that were actually degrees in beer-making, which was fitting for a college with a reputation as a party school.
Our granddaughter graduated with a double major in two areas that weren’t all that familiar to me. They had to do with communication, social media, and graphic design. They must, however, have been a good choice because she already has accepted a job and moved directly from Lexington to Columbus, Ohio.
I was glad she chose to attend her graduation ceremony, since a lot of students are electing to graduate in absentia these days. Virginia-based psychologist Carol Williams-Nickelson says that attending these ceremonies are important because they provide an anchoring point for the transition from student to working professional. They are a way to formally recognize all the hard work involved in the process. It also provides an opportunity for family and friends to celebrate, as well as a chance for graduates to express their appreciation to faculty and staff who often play important roles in their educational development.
Ronald Moore, a philosophy professor at the University of Washington, sees the new student convocation, which is usually conducted at the beginning of a college career, and the graduation ceremony at the end, as sort of bookends that define the boundaries of academic life. Such ceremonies provide closure and foster the legitimacy of the whole educational experience.
The heart of the graduation ceremony is the announcement of the graduate’s name, the presentation of the diploma, and the shaking of the hand of the college’s representative. In most graduations you only get a diploma cover, since it is likely that final grades have not been turned in and there is still a chance that you might have flunked a final, or still owe some library fines.
The reading of so many names is an arduous process, but it is a good-faith attempt to honor the students personally, even if hundreds of them are being herded through like cattle.
I always liked hearing the scattered applause erupt when someone’s name is announced. I’m always happy for the graduates who have a lot of clapping, or even cat calls, and feel sorry for the ones who are greeted with silence. I also like how there was no expectation at the UK graduation that everyone would stay to the bitter end to see everyone graduate. After getting their diploma the graduates immediately left the arena floor and went to meet their families.
College officials have the daunting challenge of pronouncing everyone’s name correctly. As the students cross the stage for their 10 seconds of fame, a mispronounced name can be traumatic for both the graduates and their families. Fortunately, there is now a solution.
Some Stanford University students developed a product called Name Coach, which employs audio recordings and phonetic spellings, to assure that commencement name readers, always get the name correct. A number of universities and colleges already have adopted this technology and swear by it.
Years and years ago when I graduated, I was pretty certain that they would mispronounce my name, which is a frequent. To my surprise they got my last name correct, but had a problem with my first and middle names — Terry Lynn. The Dean said, “Will Terry Lynn Stawar and her adviser please step forward.” I have mother to thank for this, as she thought the name was cute.
Besides having your name announced, shaking hands with the college official and getting your picture taken are typically part of the commencement process. I recall seeing some of the rowdier boys at high school graduations attempt to hug the principal, instead of shaking his hand, but it generally seemed to be an affectionate act. As in no hard feelings for our continual battle for control.
There were service dogs accompanying a few graduates at the UK graduation. One dog was wearing a mortarboard hat and they all seemed to be smiling.
The huge video screens in Rupp Arena provided a close-up view of the graduates being handed their diploma covers and then pausing to pose for their official photo.
Most students also flashed a smile for the camera, but then many of the faces immediately shifted back to a more serious expression. This suggested that even an event, which should be a joyful occasion, can also be quite stressful, or maybe they were just thinking about their student loans.
