Last year social media was inundated by posts discussing a controversial work trend called “quiet quitting.” This phenomenon is distinct from the “Great Resignation,” which began in 2021 when thousands of workers abandoned stressful low-paid jobs, seeking higher wages, better working conditions, and greater work-life balance.
“Quiet quitting” doesn’t mean actually quitting a job. Instead, it consists of doing less at work. In many instances, workers have intentionally decided to do only the absolute minimum necessary to keep their jobs. This may include no longer taking work home to complete, leaving work on time, refusing to work overtime, and not answering texts or emails after work hours. Technology is probably a big factor since digital communication allows everyone to always be available, weakening the traditional boundaries between private and work life.
Moreover, these are still extremely difficult times for most employees. In a 2022 survey, 70% of workers reported experiencing some degree of burnout. By the middle of last year, the inflation rate was up to 9%, while the average employee raise was only 3.4%. People are still losing ground, while they feel like they are working harder.
“Quiet quitting” is highest among workers under 35 years of age. People from these generations typically place a greater value on non-work activities than traditional Baby Boomers. A 2022 Gallup poll found that more than half of the American work force may be involved in some form of “quiet quitting.”
Psychologist Maria Kordowicz from the University of Nottingham says that this trend means that many workers are “no longer putting relentless productivity above their wellbeing.” Perhaps the most important aspect of “quiet quitting” is that workers are decreasing their emotional involvement with work. Making work less central, and less anxiety-producing, may help reduce job burnout and stress. It also, however, may lower productivity and work quality, since they both require at least a modicum of motivating arousal.
“Quiet quitting” may also represent a backlash against the prevalent “employee engagement strategies” that many corporations have adopted. These are intentional efforts to change workplace culture so that employees feel more connected, loyal, and dedicated to organizational goals.
According to a recent Gallup Poll only 32% of all Americans are fully engaged in their work. Even when employee engagement efforts are positive and well-intentioned, there is an aura of manipulation that accompanies them, often leading to distrust. Employees may be willing to sacrifice more of themselves for a company that sacrifices for them, but “quiet quitting” is all about setting boundaries and limits on discretionary self-sacrifices.
“Quiet quitting” is similar to a “work-to-rule” action or work slowdown. Work-to-rule is a labor or union tactic in which employees do only minimum work, precisely as prescribed by their job descriptions, contracts, or official company policies and procedures. It is a passive aggressive act usually performed as part of some protest and emphasizes following inefficient rules, especially those usually ignored because of their detrimental effects on productivity. It is also called malicious compliance.
The main difference between a work-to-rule action and “quiet quitting” is that “quiet quitting” is typically an individual act and generally is less of a protest and more of a personal decision to reclaim time, effort, and emotional energy that the company had no right to demand. It is generally not intentionally designed to reduce productivity or profits.
“Quiet quitting” often seems to begin when employees become especially demoralized after they have expended a great deal of effort for the company, without receiving recognition, compensation, or promotional opportunities. Such employees generally show little interest in making further sacrifices to secure rewards from an organization that cannot be trusted to meet its obligations to its employees.
The pandemic set the stage for many employees to go above and beyond the normal expectations for their positions. Those who felt betrayed by the company afterward were likely to consider “quiet quitting” as an alternative to resignation.
In many ways “quiet quitting” resulted from employees realizing their actual worth during the pandemic. While some people have tried to dismiss this trend as the expression of a sense of entitlement from a generation of people who just don’t want to work, it is more than that.
Many scholars see “quiet quitting” as a response to the declining mental health of young adults during the pandemic. Ironically the field of mental health itself is one in which low wages, overwork, and lack of opportunities for advancement have all been present from the beginning.
The Community Mental Health Centers Act was signed by President John F. Kennedy in 1963. Unfortunately, however, only about 30% to 50% of the necessary funding and resources were ever allocated. Senior positions in mental health centers were quickly filled and with very low turnover at the top, there were always a lot of deadend jobs. People, like me, who were in the second and third waves of employees, found that they would have to move frequently if they were to progress in their profession. That and the inability to offer competitive salaries led to a lot of turnover that still exists.
Even for those who were willing and able to move, senior level openings were generally few and far between. At a Florida center where I worked, some senior executives, secure in their positions, recognized this lack of opportunity for younger workers, and even expressed guilt about it.
A couple of these folks anonymously wrote and distributed a parody of the organization using King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table as a metaphor. I was depicted rather unflatteringly as Sir Tare, a self-absorbed dreamer. My wife Diane fared somewhat better as the Madonna-like, but assertive Lady Di, living in a sod house on the prairie with two small children and her large husband. She was portrayed as constantly urging him to be more ambitious, telling him that he was smarter than the rest of those guys who ran the place.
Ultimately there were only a few career choices back then, as there are now – leave your profession and take some other job, uproot your family and seek opportunities elsewhere, or quietly quit. So the concept is not all that new and that’s pretty much how I ended up in Indiana, where fortunately a true opportunity existed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.