The other day, while my wife Diane and I were eating chili, we started discussing school lunches. I said when I was in school they always served peanut butter sandwiches and a stick of cheese with chili. Diane said when she used to make school visits to consult with special education classes, she noticed that if the cafeteria served cheese sticks, nearly all of them ended up in the trash. One of the places where I worked in Florida had a residential program for children. According to state regulations each child had to have a glass of milk available at every meal. Typically most of this milk was poured down the drain. This would drive my penny-pinching boss crazy. Waste, I suppose, is just one of the many challenges of running a school lunch program.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 100,000 schools serve school lunches. Over 77% of these lunches are free or reduced price. The National School Lunch Program was established right after World War II. The program provided free lunches for children whose families couldn’t afford them. One of the reasons for the program was because President Harry Truman was appalled by the number of military inductees who were rejected due to medical conditions cause by childhood malnutrition. The free school lunch program was initially a national security measure.
The abrupt closing of schools because of COVID-19 threatened adequate nutrition for millions of youngsters. In March, the USDA announced a national waiver allowing parents to pick up meals for children through the end of June or until the public health emergency expires.
The Greater Clark County Schools intended to distribute over 10,000 meals at various schools during the COVID-19 shutdown. The News and Tribune reported that The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation also planned to provide free meals for children during the emergency school closure. Meals, including breakfasts, were distributed three times a week at designated schools.
My earliest memory of the school cafeteria was when I was in the third grade. I was eating lunch with my classmates and they were all complaining about the creamed spinach. Spinach and beets were unpopular items that were always popping up on the menu to ruin your day. Although I hated spinach, too, I said, “Aw, this stuff ain’t so bad, you just have to pretend it’s ice cream.” Then I gathered up the entire serving on my fork made a terrible face and swallowed it all at once.” Anything for a laugh, even then. I was disappointed that I only got a couple of snickers. It was then I realized that the school principal had been standing right behind me, watching the whole time. He gave me a sour look and said, “Don’t do that again.” Those were the only words he spoke to me in the four years I attended that school.
Diane says that she remembers eating fish sticks and creamed peas on mashed potatoes at school. I remember that the cherry crisp was good. Around the holidays they served chopped turkey in gravy over mashed potatoes. I’ve seen a number of news stories about kids being shamed or refused lunch because they got behind in paying their lunch money. I recall that one school did give these children a peanut butter sandwich made with heels from a loaf of bread. I believe that America can do a little better than that.
In my junior high school they served the regular hot meal or for a little more money you could get the special, usually a hamburger or sloppy joe and French fries. I was always a “specials” man myself. For me, however, the best thing about the school cafeteria was the chocolate milk. My mother never bought chocolate milk, so I made it my business to always have pennies in my pocket, because chocolate milk was always 2 cents more — the best 2 cents I ever spent. We told our own children that they could only have chocolate milk once a week at school. Only later we learned that they just ignored us and had chocolate milk every day.
The cafeteria is the best place to see the social dynamics of high school in action. There is little supervision and students can sit wherever they want.. School cafeterias are often ground zero for bullying. In my school there was a lot of teasing and social exclusion. It was a tough school with frequent fights in the cafeteria. Norm Crosby once said that his high school was so tough the school newspaper had an obituary section.
The cafeteria was noisy, crowded, and uninviting. I finally gave up and had a root beer and a Snickers every day for lunch. These days schools are more sensitive to cafeteria issues and many use assigned seating so that students interact with a variety of different people.
School lunches often get a bad rap, stemming from the past before nutritional and health and safety standards were established and enforced. Traditional disparagements often focused on the blandness of the food or the use of poor quality or disagreeable ingredients. Chicken nuggets, meatloaf, and so-called “mystery meat” are often mentioned in this context. Diane on the other hand speaks of eating home-made rolls and well-seasoned vegetables on her mental health school visits in rural Florida.
The long-suffering women who traditionally work in school cafeterias have been unfairly stereotyped as “Lunch Ladies.” Examples include Miss Beazley from Archie Comics, Lunch Lady Doris from The Simpsons, and Miss Piddlin from the Nickelodeon series All That. Miss Piddlin, played by Kenan Thompson, gets angry at students who don’t like peas.
In a Simpson episode Lisa searches for a vegetarian option during lunch; she asks Lunch Lady Doris, “Doesn’t this school serve anything that doesn’t contain meat? Doris says, “Possibly the meatloaf.”
In recent years cafeteria workers have fought back against these stereotypes, expressing pride and dignity in their profession. For example, the Teepsring.com website features T-shirts with slogans like “I’m a Lunch Lady, it’s not for the weak.”; “I feed hundreds of hungry kids on a daily basis with a smile on my face. What do you do?”; and “I’m a Lunch Lady, what’s your super power?”
These days those cafeteria workers are out there feeding literally millions of kids every day in the midst of the pandemic. Now that’s a super power.
