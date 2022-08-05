According to the National Retail Federation, this school year the average American family is expected to spend $864 for back-to-school items, such as clothing, school supplies, shoes, and electronics.
With inflation increasing gas and food prices so much, however, many parents are struggling this year. Over 68% of them say they are seeing significantly higher prices for school-related items. To make sure they can afford such essentials, many parents said they are cutting back on other spending, working additional hours, or are hitting their credit cards hard this year.
A few states traditionally hold a weekend back-to-school sales tax holiday in late summer, to help parents shoulder this financial burden. Indiana unfortunately doesn’t participate in this. This year Florida has even extended their tax holiday to two full weeks because of inflation woes.
News and Tribune reporters Makenna Hall and Brooke McAfee recently reported on how local businesses, community agencies and organizations were working to assure that Floyd and Clark County students had sufficient school supplies for the coming school year.
Hall described the New Albany Housing Authority’s third annual Back to School Bash, where students were able to get free backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals and even haircuts.
McAfee wrote about Clarksville's Pack the Bus drive, The YMCA’s efforts, the Greater Clark Educational Foundation’s Teacher Supply Bus Program, and One Vision Credit Unions’ support in garnering donations. In addition, a number of faith-based and other organizations have established missions or programs to help. Some have provided students with backpacks loaded with school supplies. Several churches announced that they were blessing the backpacks before they sent them.
Allison Young from the Global Hope Network says that basic school supplies provide much needed structure to learning. Having appropriate school supplies decreases classroom disruptions that often hinder effective teaching and learning. Students without supplies can’t fully participate in educational activities and they frequently distract others.
In elementary school, even though my parents could afford school supplies, I was one of those irritating pupils who never could find a pencil or piece of paper when the teacher said we needed them. If I could actually put my hands on a pencil, it was always blunt and about an inch long. This did nothing to help my already illegible handwriting.
Because I was always losing things, I frequently tried to borrow supplies from the other kids who sat near me, especially the girls. This was true of the large group of boys like me who sat in the back of the classroom. Kind-hearted girls would hand out sheets of paper to all of us. Barbara Mandrell once sang that she was country when country wasn't cool. Thinking back on those years and considering my inattentiveness, terrible handwriting, and total lack of organization, I was probably ADHD, before ADHD was cool.
Today teachers are very sensitive to the fact that having the right school supplies can immeasurably help students get organized and prepared. They also can provide comfort and a sense of stability. This boosts confidence. Having your very own supplies also can be a source of pride and independence. More than three-quarters of teachers surveyed by the Kids in Need Foundation (KINF) said that they believed that students’ self-esteem improved when they had the school supplies they needed.
Although each classroom is unique, the KINF reported that the most needed and requested supplies included pencils, dry erase markers, notebooks, paper, folders, glue, markers, crayons, and cleaning supplies (facial tissue and thanks to COVID-19 disinfect wipes).
I think for many individuals, the affection held for school supplies as children translates to adulthood as an affinity for office supplies. There is still nothing like a brand new, unchewed, pre-sharpened Ticonderoga Number 2 pencil, a pack of clean white college-ruled paper, or that first whiff of a 64-color box of never-used Crayola Crayons, with that sharpener build into the back of the box. I also still miss my red Big Chief Writing Tablet, with those widely spaced lines and that grade z paper, with chunks of wood floating in it.
My wife Diane was once the Sunday School superintendent at a Methodist Church in Florida and one of the things she liked best about the job was being in charge of the supply room containing all the construction paper, glue, crayons, colored pencils, felt-boards, and other equipment.
My usual high school hangout wasn’t a driven-in, malt shop, or pizza parlor — it was Graham’s Stationery Store. I still find myself unconsciously wandering over to the school and office supply section in discount stores. Going to Staples is like a trip to Disney World.
School supplies are the essential tools that allow for hands-on-learning. Instead of just listening to the teacher, proper supplies allow students to be active participants in the educational process. They also stimulate self-control and creativity, as we learn to color both inside and outside the lines.
School supplies also can have a direct impact on teachers’ morale, effectiveness, and financial status. John Kaufhold, from Texas A&M surveyed special education teachers and found that 90% reported that they lacked sufficient school supplies, materials and resources to do their jobs properly. None of the respondents said they had adequate supplies. In follow-up interviews teachers said that “the lack of sufficient supplies, coupled with the necessity of using out-of-pocket money in order to accomplish their teaching tasks caused a high degree of frustration” which, ultimately contributed to teacher burnout.
In 2021 Adopt-A-Classroom.org surveyed 4,500 teachers. They found that in that year, on the average, teachers spent $750 of their own money to purchase school supplies for classrooms and students. Thirty percent spent $1,000 or more. This amount has been growing over the years. Indiana teachers usually spend more than the national average.
Pencils, paper, and crayons may not be the most exciting things in the world, but they just might be the tools that helped educate that child, who one day performs your open heart surgery or maybe even becomes an environmental scientist and saves this world.
