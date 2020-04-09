America is now caught up in an unexpected and unprecedented time out from life as usual. So far there have been few silver linings, but Americans are remarkably resilient. They are known for confronting adversity with courage, defiance, and an abiding sense of optimism. I remember seeing the signs that residents of Xenia, Ohio placed around their town after the 1974 super tornadoes devastated everything. These messages reflected the true American spirit — they were funny, hopeful, and inspiring.
The Surgeon General recently said that America was facing a national challenge of the magnitude of Pearl Harbor or 9/11. At times like this it helps to remember that during the Korean War, when Marine Corps general “Chesty” Puller’s troops were completely surrounded at the battle of Chosen Reservoir, he said, “All right. They’re on our left, they’re on our right, they’re in front of us, they’re behind us. They can’t get away this time.”
Perhaps we can’t all be that optimistic, but one positive outcome is that all over America, parents are connecting with their children as never before. They now have the rare opportunity to spend a significant amount of time bonding with their kids. Some are even trying their hand at home schooling. Recently Adam Sandler sang a tune titled, “The Quarantine Song,” on the Home Version of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. My favorite verse was, “I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.”
Many talk show hosts like Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Bill Maher have continue to broadcast from their hunkered down positions at home. From these shows we’ve learned just how important audiences are, as well as how easy it is to be upstaged by cute little girls.
Kimmel has, at least, given some practical advice for self-quarantining. The first rule on his list is “Mandatory Pants” for at least two hours of every day. Based on a suggestion from his wife, he also suggests having “Formal Fridays,” “where you get dressed up for dinner every Friday even if you’re alone.” This is similar to times in the past when Britain was a colonial power and sent its representatives all over the world. It was an accepted practice then to wear formal attire for dinner each night, even in the most remote outpost. This was done to maintain proper British discipline and to prevent civil servants from “going native.” Today, Formal Friday may be a way to prevent folks from “going full on sweatpants.” Kimmel also recommends celebrating “Thirsty Thursdays” and has had his sidekick, Guillermo, demonstrate how a delicious cocktail can be created employing only a bottle of liquor and a straw.
Reading is another activity that seems especially popular during a self-quarantine. People usually never have enough time to catch up on their reading — at least until now. We have already made at least three book orders from Amazon since we started staying at home. Fallon said that tracking deliveries is now the closest thing he can do that is like watching sports. My wife Diane is reading the series of books that make up Lois Lowry’s, “The Giver Quartet.” After she reads these books she tells me the plot, so I don’t have to read them. This is much better than books-on-tape or Audible.com. It’s much shorter and to the point and I even get free literary criticism and editorial comments thrown in as a bonus.
For my part, I am catching up on Joann Fluke‘s Hannah Swenson cozy mystery series. These are murder mysteries featuring amateur detective Hannah Swenson, who runs a bakery (The Cookie Jar) in fictional Lake Eden, Minnesota. Hannah has unruly red hair, like her late father, and just loves to bake. She also strings along her two boyfriends — Mike, the macho deputy sheriff, and Norman, the overly nice dentist. In each story there’s a murder early on. Hannah’s investigation keeps getting side-tracked by her constant arranging for the next meal, drinking coffee, and trying out new types of cookies. I like it that these plots are short because of so many pages of the book are devoted to recipes. The series’ preoccupation with eating and meals also seems appropriate for the situation we find ourselves in now. The other day Diane and I somehow missed a meal (and who’s counting). Such a thing could never happen in Lake Eden.
Besides television and reading, most Americans are also staying connected, informed and entertained through social media. Diane, who comes from Wisconsin, recently subscribed to the #JumpAroundWisconsin group on Facebook This group has nearly 73,000 members and according to its mission, its intent is to “keep a positive attitude and spirit during this difficult time through celebrating our love of all things Wisconsin, while maintaining proper social distancing.” Most of the posts feature Wisconsinites of all sizes, ages, and description wearing University of Wisconsin paraphernalia, while frantically jumping around to the hip hop song, Jump Around, by the House of Pain. Red-and-white striped bib overalls seem to be the preferred getup, combining dairy farm wear with team allegiance.
Jump Around is a tradition that takes place before the start of the fourth quarter at all University of Wisconsin-Madison football games. It started at Camp Randall Stadium during the 1998 homecoming game against Purdue and is still going strong. Jump Around was halted briefly in 2003 when there was concern that the stadium might actually collapse from the vibrations. Badger fans were understandably upset. They, however, soon relieved when a structural engineer was called in and gave the all clear. All this may all sound a bit bizarre to people from other states, but you should see these folks at a Green Bay Packers’ game.
Watching new heroes on television has been another feature of staying at home. Like many folks, we generally limit the amount of time we watch cable news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Difficult times often reveal character and it is not unusual for heroes to emerge. Governors like Kentucky’s Andy Beshear, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, California’s Gavin Newsom, our own Indiana Governor, Eric J. Holcomb, all have stepped up to the plate, offering soothing reassurance and much-needed leadership in these troubling times. Of course, there are also all of the doctors, nurses, first responders and medical workers who are constantly putting themselves in jeopardy to save lives. Just as important are the truck drivers, sanitation and utility workers, housekeepers, maintenance workers, stockers, cashiers, and all the other workers and helpers who keep the essential services running.
As time progresses it becomes clear that many things are now being changed permanently. Historically, pandemics have resulted in improvements in the quality of life for many people. Ultimately, they may also lead to a greater sense of community and an opportunity to clarify our priories and values. That may be the real silver lining.
