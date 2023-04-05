When our daughter’s four children were younger and we would visit them, I would often volunteer to stay behind with the youngest two — a boy and girl, while my wife Diane and my daughter would take the two older ones out shopping. We would watch SpongeBob SquarePants on television, play games, and not infrequently indulge in a well-deserved nap.
Once they left the three of us on a couch in the Galt House Hotel while they took the older girls to register for some academic competition. When they returned, we were all sprawled out on the couch fast asleep, looking for all the world like a pile of sweaty hobos.
Later I remember again offering to stay behind with the babies, as the younger children were called, saying that we would have fun, when my son-in-law replied, “Yeah, slumbery fun.”
For many people getting older is filled with a number of rude surprises, but not being able to get a good night’s sleep is among the worst. According to the American Psychiatric Association, about one-third of adults report having symptoms of insomnia. About 10% of these folks meet the official criteria for an insomnia diagnosis.
Insomnia complaints are especially common among middle-age and older adults. Younger adults report more problems with initiating sleep, while older people usually have more difficulty maintaining sleep. Often, they wake up early and then struggle to fall back asleep. Sleep-maintenance insomnia is also seen more often in women than in men.
The ability to regulate sleep seems to be related to the total number of things that keep you awake at night. These include various physical aches and pains, itches, urges to use the bathroom, psychological factors such as anxieties, and external sleep distractions like weather, noises, and light.
Over time these things can take their toll. According to the CDC in 2009, fewer than 35% of Americans slept seven hours a night, despite needing between seven and eight hours. Safe and effective methods to enhance sleep are often studied but have been elusive.
Nadyana Majeed and her colleagues at Singapore Management University recently found that people reported sleeping better and feeling more positive, less stressed, and more satisfied with life after listening to music while falling asleep. So long as they were calming, both happy and sad music worked better than a commercial noise machine, which generates soothing noises mimicing natural sounds, such as the ocean or rainfall.
Music that is most effective in helping people sleep is characterized by lower tones, smooth and flowing notes, low rhythmic activity, and an overall lower register. Examples of such music employed in Majeed’s study include Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, You Are so Beautiful by Gibson & Evans, and Debussy’s Clair de Lune.
A 2009 study found that soothing bedtime music was as beneficial to sleep as taking benzodiazepine medications. Music may be effective in enhancing sleep because of its ability to relax people, to distract the sleeper from unwanted thoughts, and to mask unpleasant background noises.
In 2021 psychologist Michael Scullin and his colleagues from Baylor University also investigated the relationship between music and sleep. They, however, found that listening to instrumental versions of popular music at bedtime tended to worsen sleep quality. This is because they also produced involuntary musical imagery, which is when some song gets stuck in your head.
These overly catchy songs that you can’t stop hearing are also referred to as earworms. Earworms tend to decrease the quality of sleep, even in people who firmly believe that music enhances sleep. Nighttime earworms are perceived as far more irritating than daytime ones, probably because during the day the increased number of distractions suppress earworms.
Diane and I have our own technique for dealing with earworms, which involves listening to Rickie Nelson’s song Hello Mary Lou. It doesn’t actually cure the earworm, it just substitutes Hello Mary Lou for the earworm you have. But then again, we really like Rickie Nelson. He was Diane’s mother’s favorite.
Besides bedtime music, another factor that may affect sleep quality is the weather. Often when Diane and I both have trouble sleeping, it seems to be associated with changes in the weather. A 2005 study found that high barometric pressure was correlated with better sleep. High pressure is associated with good weather which encourages people to be more physically active and spend more time outdoors which enhances sleep.
Low barometric pressure, which is seen in stormy weather, may also promote drowsiness because the lower light levels increase melatonin, which is a hormone associated with sleepiness. But low pressure also correlates with an increase in headaches, as well as more discomfort in people who suffer from various painful disorders. It’s thought that low barometric pressure may make people feel sleepy, but at the same time it makes it more difficult for them to actually fall or stay asleep.
Low barometric pressure can also create a sense of heaviness and aggravate breathing-related sleep disorders, since ambient air pressure may play a role in keeping air passages open during sleep. Restricted oxygen intake may account for the intense anxiety some people experience during insomnia— that feeling like you are jumping out of your skin.
Finally stormy weather can produce various threatening sounds from high winds and thunderstorms. These noises, even when they are faint, can still generate anxiety at night, which may affect sleep quality.
To counter the negative effects of such weather changes on sleep, people can do a number of things such as, (1) keep active whenever a bad weather front is forecasted to appear, (2) Spend time outside in dim natural light to keep their circadian rhythm in tune, and (3) Have a calming and soothing bedtime routine.
When stormy weather is coming, make sure all the doors and windows are secure. Additional soundproofing can also help, as can minimizing physical discomfort associated with low pressure, by making sure that any health problems, related to pain, inflammation, or breathing, are being addressed. After all who wants to miss out on a minute of slumbery fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.