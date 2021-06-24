”When you’re average, you’re just as close to the bottom as you are the top.”
-Alfred North Whitehead
Newspapers are full of stories about averages. People want to know about other people’s average salaries, the average price of a home, batting averages, and the average number of new COVID-19 cases. The average, however, can often be deceptive. There’s an old saying among mathematicians that a statistician is someone with his head frozen in a block of ice and his feet roasting in an oven, who says, “On the average I feel fine.”
At Yonsei University in South Korea, researchers studied a phenomena called “illusory superiority.” Despite being statistically impossible, most people rate their abilities in many areas as being “better than average.” Illusionary superiority is seen in areas such as driving, intelligence, popularity, job performance, and in holding desirable traits such as honesty or generosity. When people were asked about whether they regularly flossed their teeth, around 30% of adults admitted that they routinely lied to their dentist. Dentists contend that the percentage of lying is actually much higher. Almost all psychologists believe they are above average when it comes to things like interpreting psychological test results. This brings to mind my own poker and chess playing, which I am sure is considerably above average.
Illusionary superiority has also been called the Lake Wobegon effect. It was named after the fictional town from the Prairie Home Companion Radio show, where all the children were said to be “above average.”
The Yonsei University researchers found that most folks do not perceive the word “average” as a neutral statistical term. Instead, it is seen as being quite negative and undesirable. For most tasks, people actually think performance at the 40 percentile level is “average.” This can also be seen in how schools grade students. An “average” letter grade is usually considered to be a “C.” Nationally, however, the average high school GPA is a “B” not a “C,” so being “average” is actually below average. In high school, I once received a C double minus in algebra. Technically, it was probably closer to a “D” than a ”C,” but I still rationalized that I was above average.
The research literature shows that most people are “unrealistic self-enhancers” and possess many positive, although unrealistic self-perceptions. People boost their self-worth by exaggerating in a variety of situations. There is a healthy self-protective aspect to such deception, in terms of preventing depression or preserving self-esteem. In the 1980s some psychologists argued that this cognitive bias for self-deception actually contributes to good mental health and should be encouraged.
The late motivational speaker Jim Rohn once said, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” He believed that the folks you spend the most time with end up shaping who you are. They are the ones who contribute content to your conversations and your thinking. There’s no research that directly supports this notion, but recent studies have discovered how important social networks are in influencing what we think, how we behave, and even how we feel. The average opinions, beliefs and behaviors of the people with whom we interact regularly affect everything from our purchasing habits to our weight and our political beliefs.
Averaging has even been proposed as one of the reasons that people appear more attractive when they are in a group. This is known as the cheerleader or the group attractiveness effect. This holds true for both men and women. Psychologist Drew Walker from the University of California at San Diego, who led a study of this phenomena, says that in the context of a group this is “likely due to the averaging out of unattractive idiosyncrasies.”
When people see a group of things they tend to perceive them as a set and then calculate an average value for nearly every group dimension. That includes size, location and facial appearance. Our impression of the overall group then influences how we see individual members. The composite face, which we generated for a group (through averaging all the individual faces), is typically perceived as being significantly more attractive than any of the individual faces used to create the composite. Psychologist Edward Vul, who co-authored the study, says, “The effect is definitely small, but some of us need all the help we can get.” Walker and Vul have suggested that people use a group photo for their social media profile pictures (and always hang out in groups).
Psychologist Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic from New York University has describe the upside of being average. He contends that the need for uniqueness is actually a symptom of rising narcissism in America. He notes that in the 1950s, only 12% of American college students described themselves as “an important person” but by the 1980s, 80% of students claimed this distinction. Chamorro-Premuzic says there many advantages to accepting that you are average. Not only is it more realistic, being average can help you avoid many psychological problems. He believes that pathology is often associated with excess. He says, “Even desirable characteristics — ambition, sociability, confidence and conscientiousness — are problematic when exacerbated or taken to the extreme. Ambition turns into greed; sociability into exhibitionistic attention-seeking; confidence into arrogance; and conscientiousness into obsessive-compulsive behavior.” Having such traits in average amounts is therefore a good thing.
Many years ago at the mental health center where I worked, I was told that I was being nominated for a “clinician of the year” award that was given out by the state trade association. I was pretty excited by this prospect, until I received what appeared to be a copy of the nomination letter from my boss. It basically said that since this award was to honor all the clinicians in the state that he thought it would be best to nominate someone who could best represent all of them, namely someone who was “average.” The letter went on to explain just how average I was, and how my reach exceeded my grasp, and how my work had been published in third-rate (average?) humor magazines. I’m sure he was just kidding, but I didn’t win anyway.
