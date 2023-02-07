“Our parents' age was worse than our grandparents'. We, their offspring, are more worthless than they; so in our turn we shall give the world a progeny yet more corrupt." — Horace (1st Century BC)
Every generation worries about the effect progress and advances in technology will have on the next. When my wife Diane and I were growing up, concerns about the impact of watching TV were often raised. The Federal Communication Commission even issued a report on violent television programming and its impact on children. Before that, people worried that the automobile would lead to the loss of local communities and the end of the nuclear family.
With the digital revolution things have not changed much. Most older folks would agree that teenagers today are growing up in a radically different world than they did. Due to social media, education, relationships, and the ways we communicate have fundamentally changed. According to the Pew Research Center, 97% of youth go online every day and half of them report being “almost constantly online.” Evidence is mounting that all of this online activity may be affecting how children think, feel, behave, and perhaps even how their brains develop.
Last year the Kids Online Safety Bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate. It was intended to protect children from dangerous online experiences. This act would establish safeguards and standards, create accountability for Big Tech, and require them to provide data, so that social media effects on children can be studied.
Calls to regulate social media use have been increasing as studies of the effects accumulate. A recent study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital used MRI scans of young children to measure the thickness of tissues on the brain’s surface. It was found that high social media use in young children was associated with lower cortical thickness in multiple brain areas. These structural changes may interfere with the development of language and reading, as well as social skills, such as recognizing facial and emotional expressions.
The authors of this study suggest that parents minimize screen time for young children and encourage ‘analog’ activities, such as reading, talking and creative play. The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests children be allowed no more than one hour a day of digital media from ages 2 to 5. Other experts recommend replacing smartphones with talk/text only phones, planning and scheduling face-to-face time with friends, and encouraging activities that strengthen family attachments.
Another study from the University of North Carolina used scanning technology to evaluate brain functioning of middle school students. They found that children who habitually checked their social media accounts were hypersensitive to peer approval.
Psychologist Eva Telzer, one of the researchers, said that the students “…who are habitually checking their social media are showing these pretty dramatic changes in the way their brains are responding, which could potentially have long-term consequences well into adulthood…” According to Telzer it is currently unclear whether this hypersensitivity to peer feedback among the high social media use students is beneficial or harmful. It could encourage social interaction or lead to social anxiety and depression.
Psychiatrist Adriana Stacey, from Fayetteville Arkansas, says that social media use provides a sort of "dopamine dump" creating instantaneous pleasure. Dopamine is the neurotransmitter released when people gamble, eat delicious food, have sex, take opiates, or experience successful social interactions. In many ways checking social media feeds are biologically comparable to taking cocaine or playing a slot machine. The dopamine network tells our brains to keep doing certain things. Stacey says, “For teenagers in particular, this part of their brain is actually hyperactive, compared to adults. They can’t get motivated to do anything else.”
From a behavioral perspective, social media platforms are examples of variable ratio reinforcement schedules. They provide rewards, but the number of responses needed to receive the reward changes over time. This is the most powerful reinforcement schedule. Once a behavior, like checking your social media feed, is acquired, it continues at a high rate and it is difficult to extinguish, because you never know when the reward might come. This is the type of rewarding used in lotteries and slot machines.
The long-term effects of social media still remain to be seen. It turns out that television viewing isn’t quite as bad for youth as many people thought. Recent research, for example, suggests that television doesn’t create aggressive children, as much as aggressive children just like to watch TV. It seems to be human nature to both criticize and agonize over the next generation. That’s probably because they are both our fault and our competition. Diane suggested that I entitle this column “A Crabby Grandpa’s View of Social Media."
When I grew up in the St. Louis area most of my friends and I listened to KXOK, the local Rock 'n Roll Radio station, hoping to catch a reference to our high school or someone we knew. Kids called in to request records or participate in quizzes. This was as close as we got to interactive social media.
When I was younger, I was addicted to the mail. I constantly sent away for free things. At one point my older sister bought me a book on 1,001 things you can get for free. I remember getting tons of free items from the federal government, from pamphlets on how to grow a garden to photographs of the atomic bomb. I also got a lot of decals from companies that manufactured things for racing cars. My first car was covered with them.
I suppose checking the mailbox everyday was my equivalent of checking your social media feed. Every time there was a big envelope in the mailbox it was like getting a “like” on Facebook and another shot of dopamine. Perhaps this is why I write a column today.
