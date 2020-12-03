Many American households traditionally watch holiday movies this time of the year. Among these classics is Miracle on 34th Street (1947). Everyone knows the plot of this film. A cynical and disillusioned marketing executive for Macy’s Department Store (Doris) hires an old man (Kris Kringle) as the store’s Santa Claus, who may just turn out to be the real thing. A plot device in this film is Kris’ cane. He gets in trouble when he uses it to hit the odious company psychologist, a slur to everyone in the field, Mr. Sawyer on the head. The cane returns in the final scene, when its presence implies that Kris is the real Santa after all, as Doris and Kris’ attorney fall in love and decide to buy a house and Doris and her daughter become true believers. This year, Kris Kringle’s cane resonated with me more than usual, since I’m currently using one to get around after hip surgery.
In America, approximately 10% of older adults use a cane. A basic cane has four parts, the handle, the collar, the shaft, and the tip of the cane which is called a ferrule. Canes are generally held in the hand opposite to the side of the injury or weakness. This allows the user to distribute their weight away from the weaker side and onto the cane. Canes can support up to 25% of a person’s body weight.
Canes improve stability, increase the base of support, and give tactile feedback to help with balance. I use my cane to turn lights on and off, pick up shoes and clothing from the floor, and to punch elevator buttons. It’s not very useful in taking off socks.
The use of mobility devices has skyrocketed in recent years, probable due to the rising number of baby boomers having hip and knee replacements. Folks who only use canes tend to be worried about falling and often limited their activities more. Walking sticks generally are used temporarily when negotiating rough terrain. In contrast, canes are designed to take the pressure off a painful joint on a long-term basis.
I have always been interested in canes and even started a small collection before I ever needed one. I have one walking stick with a pick-axe handle, which is a mining engineer’s stick that my son brought back from Norway, as well as canes with brass handles depicting alligators, horses and geese. I also have a large hiking staff with a duck’s head from the Falls of the Ohio gift shop, as well as a decorative stick from Fiji that I have had to glue back together thanks to my wife Diane thinking it would be just the thing to beat a rug. I also have a cane made from a Louisville Slugger baseball bat.
My collection was inspired by a photo of Winston Churchill’s walking sticks at his country house in Kent. I also have seen the collection at the Little White House in Warm Springs, Georgia. This was Franklin D. Roosevelt’s personal retreat and the museum there has an exhibit featuring hundreds of canes and walking sticks that Americans sent to FDR to help him walk after his struggle with polio.
Long wooden sticks have been used to help traverse uneven ground and mountainous terrain ever since human beings have walked upright. The Bible makes numerous references to the walking staff as a symbol of leadership. Historically, authority figures all used some type of stick to represent the power they held.
A cane figures in the Greek myth of Oedipus. According to legend, Oedipus arrived at Thebes and encountered The Great Sphinx. This terrifying monster asked everyone who tried to enter the city a riddle. If you could answer the riddle, the Sphinx would let you in, but if you did not answer correctly, it devoured you. The riddle was, “What goes on four feet in the morning, two feet at noon, and three feet in the evening?” Oedipus solved the riddle when he said, “a human.” As babies, they crawl on four feet (hands and knees). As adults, they walk on two feet, and when they are old, they walk with a cane, on three feet. Oedipus entered Thebes and was promptly declared king.
For centuries canes were crucial a part of the male wardrobe. Men were likely to have several canes, to use on different occasions. They were generally fashion accessories, rather than walking aids. They symbolized wealth and status and were related to royal scepters, the Bishop’s staff, the Field Marshal’s baton, magic wands, and staffs of power, such as the one Moses used to part the Red Sea and make water spring up from the ground.
When swords were no longer carried, men often carried canes as a substitute. They were still, however, frequently used as weapons. In Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, “Dr. Jeckle and Mr. Hyde,” Mr. Hyde uses Dr. Jeckle’s cane to beat Sir Danvers Carew to death.
George Washington carried a walking stick as did later U.S. presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Warren G. Harding.
Canes and walking sticks define a number of iconic media characters. In 1914, Charlie Chaplin introduced his “Little Tramp” character with his “abnormally springy and flexible cane.” As a kid I remember watching a dapper Gene Barry portray Bat Masterson, who always sported a sliver tipped walking stick.
In the The Great Gatsby, Leonardo DiCaprio carries a silver-handled walking stick with a daisy monogram, representing the woman he loves and his pursuit of wealth. In Nanny McPhee, Emma Thompson, who starts out looking rather gnarly herself, carries a gnarly wooden stick. She pounds it on the floor to activate her magic.
A number of Batman villains also employed walking sticks. The Riddler carried a question mark walking stick, while the Penguin, had an umbrella walking stick that transformed into a helicopter. Sinister Lucius Malfoy from the world of Harry Potter is known for his Slytherin snakeheaded cane, which also concealed his magic wand.
In several movies, debonair Fred Astaire danced in top hat and tails, often carrying a walking stick to convey a touch of sophisticated elegance. The Jurassic Park character, John Hammond, had a special stick with a large chunk of amber on top with an embedded mosquito, presumably containing dinosaur DNA. Finally, Hugh Laurie portrayed television’s sarcastic, but brilliant Dr. Gregory House, who used a cane due to a chronic leg problem.
My grandmother also used a cane and was not adverse to giving people a jab once in a while, when she was annoyed. Diane and I knew an elderly couple at a church we attended. The wife periodically gave her husband a poke in the back with her cane, encouraging him to speed up a bit. I suppose the temptation to employ your cane in this manner is irresistible, just like Kris Kringle. After working in mental health for a number of years, truth be told, there are a few psychologists whom I’m sure would have benefitted from a bop on the head.
