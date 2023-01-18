The new Tom Hanks movie, A Man Called Otto, recently opened in theaters and is defying conventional wisdom by doing exceptionally well at the box office. It targets a somewhat older demographic than the usual action movies today. Most critics credit Hanks’ likability for the success of this remake of a 2015 Swedish film.
The film is a classic get-off-my-lawn curmudgeon redemption story. It has many of the elements seen in Clint Eastwood’s 2008 Gran Torino film, with less violence, although an obnoxious clown character does get deservedly punched in the face.
My wife Diane and I recently watched a number of holiday redemption movies based on Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol." Evidently the release of “A Man Called Otto” was delayed so it wouldn’t get lost in the Christmas shuffle. This film, however, perhaps owes less to Dickens’ famous ghost story than to other predecessors, such as Little Lord Fauntleroy, Captain January, Silas Marnier, and Heidi.
Hank’s character, Otto Anderson, is a bitter broken man, mourning the loss of his wife, adjusting to a disagreeable retirement, and battling an unscrupulous real estate company. Otto is portrayed as grumpy and rigid, and generally disdainful towards other people, regarding most of them as idiots. When he’s not planning a suicide attempt, Otto spends his time “making his rounds” which consists of reworking the neighborhood’s sloppy recycling efforts, checking residents' parking passes, and policing the housing complex’s private road. His obsession with enforcing rules and his compulsive behaviors reflect an attempt to impose order and predictability to a life that seems out of control.
Otto’s redemption eventually comes in the form of his new neighbors -- a lively young Mexican-American family consisting of sweet and clever Marisol, who is pregnant, her klutzy husband Tommy, and their adorable children. Otto and the family develop a bond as Otto uses his skills and experience to begrudgingly provide them with much needed help, such as backing up their U-Haul trailer, installing their dishwasher, and teaching Marisol to drive.
In the film Otto is an engineer. He fits a number of common stereotypes, such as being mechanically adept, organized, compulsive, socially dysfunctional, and at times lacking in empathy. With engineers in the family, these features sound familiar.
In 1960, psychologist Carroll Izard from Vanderbilt University evaluated a sample of engineers. She found that they conformed to rules and expected others to do the same. They planned ahead, were organized, and expected to direct others how to behave. They were overly conscientious and routinely followed through on assigned tasks. They, however, demonstrated little need for friendships and attachments. They seldom understood or analyzed other people’s feelings, and didn’t seek out personal support. They also didn’t see a need to be of assistance to other people. While these findings are outdated, this early research reinforced the prevailing engineer stereotype.
Otto is also portrayed as possessing a number of obsessive-compulsive features. People with these characteristics are preoccupied with details, rules, lists, order and organization. They show a high degree of perfectionism which interferes with the efficient completion of tasks. They are excessive conscientiousness, as well as rigid and stubborn. One of Otto’s trademark behaviors is his compulsive shoveling of snow. His sidewalk always has to be immaculately clean. This was also true of my engineer brother-in-law who lived in the suburbs of Chicago.
Perhaps it is not surprising that the prevalence of obsessive-compulsive disorders in Sweden, where the Otto story originated, is almost twice as high as in the U.S. and, of course, there’s also a lot of snow to be shoveled there. The brother-in-law eventually bought a snow blower.
While Otto has several obsessive-compulsive traits, he lacks the distress and anxiety that individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) usually show. People with OCD typically experience intrusive and unwanted thoughts, urges, or images that are recurrent and cause marked anxiety or distress. The individual routinely tries to suppress these thoughts or neutralize them with some action. The thoughts are referred to as obsessions, while these actions constitute the compulsions. The compulsive act often provides temporary relief, leading to a cycle of obsession and compulsion. Two TV portrayals of OCD both involve detectives -- Agatha Christies’ Hercule Poirot and Monk.
The most frequent manifestations of OCD involve feeling contaminated, feeling anxious because of a lack of order or symmetry, experiencing unacceptable intrusive thoughts, and having recurrent doubts, especially regarding potentially dangerous things. The compulsive acts often take up a great deal of time, causing distress and impairment in everyday activities.
Common compulsions consist of things like hand washing, putting things in order, checking, praying, counting, touching things, or repeating words. In the U.S. OCD is currently found in about 1.8% of women and .5% of men. The most popular and effective treatments include medications and cognitive behavior therapy that involves exposure to the anxiety inducing situation and preventing the accompanying compulsive act. About 60% of patients respond to these treatment. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and psychosurgery have also been used to treat severe OCD.
The average onset of OCD is around 20 years of age, although a quarter of cases occur before age 14. Fortunately, about 40% of cases go into remission by early adulthood. There seems to be a genetic component to OCD. Studies have shown that if one identical twin has OCD, there is about a 60% chance that the other twin also will develop the disorder.
Living with a person like Otto with obsessive-compulsive traits can be especially difficult. Diane and I once expressed admiration for a man’s perfectly clean and organized garage. His relatives, however, were less than enthused, saying that the compulsive cleaning, checking, and organizing made it almost impossible to go anywhere or do anything else. British psychiatrist Tobias Rowland says that living with a person with severe obsessive-compulsive behaviors can cause “distress, oppression, and exhaustion” and that such people fare best with folks who can be exceptionally “tolerant and patient.”
Fortunately, the fictional Otto found such people to give the film its bittersweet ending. With its 97% audience approval rating, movie critic Tomeis Laffey said A Man Called Otto was a “wholesome crowd-pleaser." It’s predictably pleasant, funny, and sentimental, without being too maudlin. It might give some insight into obsessive-compulsive behavior and it’s a good movie for people who feel compelled to overanalyze everything.
