The other day I read a number of creative twitter posts in which people imagined what they’d tell their future grandchildren about what they did during the coronavirus pandemic. Most said things like they valiantly stayed home and heroically ate Grub Hub delivered junk food, while watching Netflix on television.
Several posts referred to the fact that our forbearers were called upon to fight actual wars, while our generation’s patriotic duty involves washing our hands and sitting on the sofa. A Twitter user named Shopgirl said, “It’s like we’ve been drafted into the Army of Sloth. Those of us with the most experience shall lead the others. We start by moving from the bed to the couch. … It will be tough — but we will leave no man behind!” Another post replied, “I’ve been a general in the Army of Sloth for years.” It’s almost like destiny had an inkling of just how much effort our generation was capable of and then selected us to be Covid Couch Warriors.
Americans have always seen their homes as desirable places of refuge and comfort. Perhaps nowhere is this sentiment more clearly seen than in popular songs like the 1966 Simon and Garfunkel hit Homeward Bound or Bobby Bare’s country classic Detroit City, which contains the plaintive, but repetitive, refrain, “I want to go home, I want to go home. Oh, how I want to go home.”
While we may desperately want to go home, it’s less clear how long we want to stay there, particularly when we are required to do so. For some people being at home means being alone, while for other it means being in constant contact with their partners and family members — with both situations having advantages and drawbacks. While some folks are being quarantined because they exhibit viral symptoms or have had contact with infected individuals, most folks are staying at home just to avoid exposure to the virus and help flatten the curve.
Staying at home may be especially difficult for gregarious and socially active individuals. This may be, however, one situation in which we socially awkward and introverted folks may actually have an advantage since we have been practicing for this our whole lives.
Not going out to shop, see movies, or eat at restaurants can quickly establish a mindset that it doesn’t matter how you look, since no one is going to see you anyway. Dressing appropriately, shaving, brushing your hair, and wearing shoes quickly become optional for the home-bound. Some people end up wearing pajamas all day and working from home in their bathrobes. Forget hording toilet paper, extra sweatpants are what you really need to weather this crisis.
Of course, this can be a problem if you’re using Skype, FaceTime, or video conferencing when working at home. I seem to remember that in the comic strip, the Dilbert character telecommuted to work, while wearing a bathrobe. His method was to hold up an appropriately dressed puppet to the camera whenever he talked to anyone. I have to admit that just this morning, I participated in a video conference for work in my pajamas. I didn’t have a puppet to hold up, but fortunately my laptop doesn’t have a camera.
For some individuals who are stuck at home for long periods of time, the wearing of pajamas, sweatsuits, or other casual clothing may suggest depression. It can reflect regressive and infantile tendencies, perhaps seeking the safety and security of childhood. It’s not surprising that many people stuck at home also engaged in frequent napping and at times using sleep as a form of escape.
Some home-bound folks may start to obsess about their personal grooming, exhibiting body narcissism like prisoners occasionally do. This can result in activities like frequent exercising, showering, overusing conditioners and lotions, and even making body modifications like piercing or tattoos.
Eating, cooking and baking can also assume oversized importance when you’re cooped up for long periods. My wife Diane and I have been cooking together, imagining ourselves to be Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. At this point in our lives we generally eat out a great deal. Having to keep our spirits up, with appealing meals three times a day, is now consuming the majority of our time.
Assuring that you have an adequate supply of food allows some people to feel they can better control the situation. It’s also probably related to observing panic buying and the resultant anxiety over possible shortages. Singer Alexis Silva tweeted saying, “This is when those 300 leftover tamales from Christmas stored in the freezer come into play.” A number of people take being stuck at home as an opportunity to mine their freezers for those frozen egg rolls, vegetarian lasagna, Costco hot dogs, that last of the ice cream cake left over from the Fourth of July.
Organizing and cleaning are also common signs of cabin fever. Some folks might clean out closets, junk drawers, or garages, all intended to keep busy and give themselves some sense of accomplishment. We are managing to fight off that thought.
There are, of course, other activities available when people are stuck at home. A number of wags have said that in about nine months there will be a whole new generation of babies born called “coronials,” although in 2033 they will be known as “quaran-teens”
Fighting the claustrophobic boredom of being confined is probably the biggest challenge of staying at home. A lot of folks say that they intend to use this time productively to catch up on their reading, write to friends, or finish long-neglected jobs. I’ve thought about doing my taxes or cleaning out the garage, although there are an awful lot of Hallmark movies I haven’t seen yet. Gosh, it’s lunchtime!
