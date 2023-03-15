Last week my wife Diane and I were talking to our nephew Tim, who’s an art teacher at a public high school near Chicago. We had a discouraging conversation about how unmotivated and disengaged so many of his students were and how powerless the school was, in regard to dealing with the problem of students paying more attention to their smartphones than to their classes.
Many students cannot function without constantly being on their smartphones and for various technical, legal and political reasons, the school is unable to quell this distraction. When deprived of their phones some students show signs of withdrawal or even panic attacks. Perhaps this is unsurprising since a 2019 British study found that 53% of adults experienced nomophobia (an abbreviation for “no-mobile-phone phobia”). This condition features intense feelings of anxiety whenever people are separated from their phones. On the average Americans check their smartphones once every six-and-a-half minutes, or roughly 150 times each day.
Technological innovations such as the printing press, the automobile, and the airplane, all eventually had an impact on societal norms. Digital technology and social media, however, significantly changed the way people relate to each other in less than a generation.
New York-based journalist Mari Uyehara says, “We’ve become a nation of blithering blue-lit automatons who can barely peel our eyeballs off our shiny screen objects to acknowledge another human person within our breathing space.” Unfortunately, guilty as charged.
Etiquette expert Amy Alkon, says “Our phones are designed to be electronic drugs.” They employ a fixed ratio reinforcement schedule, which is a powerful psychological technique used to establish behaviors that are extremely resistant to extinction. By providing unpredictable rewards, these devices operate like slot machines that dispense cocaine. Constantly checking your smartphone, results in the intermittent release of the pleasure-producing neurotransmitter, dopamine, in our brains.
Comedian Dane Cook once describe how smartphone use is comparable to showdowns in the old West. He says that today people slam their phones on the table like they were six shooters and in essence say to each other, “You have 10 seconds to say something entertaining or I’m going for it.” In a similar vein, Nancy Mitchell, author of Etiquette Rules! writes, “Putting your phone on the table advertises that the virtual world is more interesting than the people at the table”.
Most people have experienced a situation in which someone with whom they are having a conversation, veers off course and starts paying more attention to their phone than to the conversation. This phenomenon is called “phubbing,” which is a combination of the words “phone” and “snubbing”.
Austin, Texas writer Vanessa Van Edwards says that many people are so addicted to their smartphones that they can’t put them down, even in the middle of a conversation with another person. Close to one-third of people report being phubbed 2-3 times a day. A 2015 study of couples at Baylor University found that 46% of people reported that their partners routinely phubbed them, and 22% claimed that this caused relationship problems.
Phubbers tend to keep their phones in sight at all times, hold them in their hands, and use them while dining, while on dates, and while conversing with others. Diane once had to tell an employee at the bookstore she managed, that she couldn’t hold her smartphone in her hand, while sitting behind the counter or waiting on customers.
Phubbing makes others feel unimportant and disregarded. Phubbers are perceived as being rude, inconsiderate, lacking in self-control, and unable to focus. Some applicants have even phubbed during job interviews.
In addition to being an addictive behavior, phubbing has also been found to be motivated by the fear of missing out on some important information or novel event and, to a lesser extent, when people feel exceedingly bored. It may also occur when someone is trying to avoid an awkward conversation or feels socially anxious.
Phubbing impairs the ability to communicate effectively and can harm relationships. To reduce phubbing by others, experts suggest addressing it directly to make sure the other party is conscious of it and to give feedback that it is unacceptable. At the same time paying attention can be reinforced with eye contact, smiling and nodding. Once I had a client in counseling who always demanded my undivided attention. If at any point my attention seemed to wander. she would always assertively ask, “Am I keeping you awake?”
Phubbing may date back to when phone calls were expensive, rare, and reserved for special occasions. People would routinely interrupt face-to-face conversations to attend to a phone call. Folks who called on the phone were always given priority by businesses over walk-in customers. Even then this was annoying.
Research has shown that phubbing makes people feel less connected, less important, and less satisfied in face-to-face interactions. People who are phubbed often feel excluded, depressed, and ostracized.
Phubbing is an international phenomenon and studies have been conducted that examine phubbing interactions between parents and children, teachers and students, as well as supervisors and employees. A Malaysian study found a significant positive relationship between smartphone addiction and phubbing in university students. And an online study from the Netherlands found that employees with supervisors who phubbed them, reported feeling socially excluded.
Last year Russian scholar M.A. Yuzhanin warned that given the pervasiveness of digital technology, “phubbing is likely to be an integral attribute of human life for a long time” with progressive alienation from family and friends as a result. The first stop the phubbing campaign originated in was Australia almost a decade ago, but the problem apparently has grown larger since then. It seems like it is finally time for a more effective public health campaign to make phubbing as socially unacceptable as smoking in restaurants or drunk driving.
If you were checking your phone while reading this column, that’s okay. I was checking mine while I was writing it.
