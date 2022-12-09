Recently my wife Diane and I attended a live performance of the National Public Radio show, Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me, at the Palace Theater in Louisville. This quiz show is hosted by Peter Segal and has been on the air for over 24 years. It’s based at WBEZ in Chicago, but they frequently take the show on the road to tape live performances.
The show consists of a celebrity panel, listeners who call in, and a special guest contestant each week. In the various segments, panelists and contestants are asked questions in humorous ways about current events.
In the Louisville performance, comedians Paula Poundstone, Adam Burke, and Alzo Slade comprised the panel and the guest contestant was Freddie Johnson from the Buffalo Trace Distillery who talked about Kentucky Bourbon. The panelists, who are usually comics, actors, humorists, or writers, are expected to provide the humorous comments and remarks that make up the gist of the show.
We enjoyed the show, which was funny and entertaining. I got us a couple of plastic cups of white wine, which ended up being the size of Big Gulps and cost about as much as the ticket. The show lasted a couple of hours, which was surprising, since it runs for only 50 minutes when it’s broadcasted on Saturdays. Of course, that is all due to the magic of editing.
During the performance, whenever someone misspoke or made some kind of mistake they immediately repeated themselves, so the error could be deleted later. Also at the end of the performance, several lines of dialogue were repeated so they could be inserted at the appropriate junctures later in post-production.
When we listened to the episode that we attended, on the radio, all of the marginally humorous or excessively risqué material was seamlessly edited out. It was a pretty impressive job.
Seeing how this was accomplished, brought to mind the television show Whose Line is it, Anyway? This 1998 improvisational comedy show, originally hosted by Drew Carey, features a panel of comedians, who participate in several games designed to showcase their improvisational comedy skills. Several years ago I got into a heated argument with my daughter and her husband regarding whether or not the show was all spontaneous or if parts of it were scripted.
I argued that it was too perfect not to be scripted, while they maintained that it was all improvised. As it turns out I was wrong. The show was all improvised, but with a catch. Like Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me, the actual length of a typical performance is exceptionally long (four hours or more). Toronto improv blogger Doug Sheppard says that the ”… production process involves shooting a ton of footage and editing it down to 22-minute chunks of the best work, which means that all you need to do is keep the cameras rolling until you’ve got the material you need.” He says , “You don’t even need to be consistently good, if you’re sporadically competent.” Over all this method is actually cheaper to produce and much easier than scripting the show.
I’ve read about how stand-up comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and others perfect their acts by constantly audience-testing tons of material and only keeping the best parts, that consistently get laughs. The so-called mathematical “law of exceptionally large numbers” says that when you deal with a very large quantity of things, such as a collection containing numerous items, if you keep adding things eventually the collection will contain every possible variety and combination possible.
When talking about humor or joke writing, this suggests that sooner or later you will eventually strike comedy gold, but only if you write and try out enough material. Then after you find a few nuggets and edit out all the unfunny stuff, suddenly you appear funny and brilliant.
Back in 1958 science fiction writer Theodore Sturgeon described what he called “Sturgeon’s Revelation.” His profound conclusion was that “ninety percent of science fiction is crud.” Sturgeon’s readers liked his revelation so much they quickly expanded it to say that “Ninety Percent of everything is crud.” Others upped the percentage to 99%. There also remains some controversy as to whether or not Sturgeon actually said crud or employed a more colorful descriptor.
This concept is not new. British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli wrote in 1870: “Nine-tenths of existing books are nonsense, and the clever books are the refutation of that nonsense.”
In 2013, Tufts University philosopher Daniel Dennett cited “Sturgeon’s Revelation” as one of his seven essential tools for critical thinking. Writing expert Julia McCoy from Austin, Texas applied this concept to writing and likens it to gold mining. She says, “To find even a few ounces of gold, you must move mountains of earth. The same thing goes for writing!” She says that you have to be ruthless in trimming your work and cutting out all irrelevant material. She says, “Think of those words as the tons of earth you have to move to get to the good stuff.”
In what is probably a fictional tale, Renaissance artist Michelangelo was once asked about how difficult it was to sculpt his masterpiece David. He supposedly said, ‘It was easy. You just chip away any of the stone that doesn’t look like David.”
He probably would have made a rather good radio editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.