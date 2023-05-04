Over the past few years Heartland Food Products has been conducting contests, called Sweet Sayings Sweepstakes, which allows customers and Facebook followers to submit their ideas for sayings to be printed on the packages of Splenda products. There is no guarantee that they will actually use your saying, but winners do receive “Splenda Prize Packs” valued at around $100.
The company says that they are specifically looking to print sayings that are “fun, positive, or useful." I typically use another sweetener so I had failed to notice these printed sayings. That is until a few days ago when my wife Diane and I were at the popular Angie’s Café. I handed her some yellow Splenda packets for her iced tea and she spotted the change. Some of the sayings on the packets included “Life is short, make it sweet.”, “The perfect moment is now.”, “Make some coffee and claim the day.”, and “Yes, you can!”
These sayings seemed intended to entertain and perhaps inspire folks. They sort of reminded me of fortune cookie sayings, that are not really predictions of the future, but just comments, puns, or jokes. For example, “A closed mouth gathers no feet.” “He who throws dirt is losing ground.” and “That wasn’t chicken.”
A number of drink manufacturers also have been known to put sayings on the insides of their bottle caps. Snapple is celebrated for their bottle cap real facts, although other beverage vendors use sayings similar to the Splenda ones. These include bottled iced tea, craft beers, and fruit drinks. Some examples of these sayings include: “You’re too smart to worry and too cute to care.” All good things come to those who never give up.”, and “Read books, not bottle caps.”
In regard to bottle caps, another thing that I just recently learned, that everyone else already seems to know, is that due to technological improvements in waste management, you should now place the bottle cap back on the plastic bottle before recycling, even when it has something profound written on it.
Using short sayings to amuse or encourage others is reminiscent of the notes some parents put each day in their children’s lunch box. This was described in the Peanuts comic strip several years ago. Charles Schultz had the mother of his character, Linus, place affectionate notes in his lunch each day, usually encouraging him to study harder. In one exchange Linus tells Charlie Brown about these notes in his lunchbox. Charlie Brown then reads one of them, causing Linus to blush and say that sometimes his mother gets carried away.
Last year in a TikTok post Sabrina Clendenin, described how her husband wrote lunch notes to their three daughters. She said that she was overwhelmed when she saw how many notes her daughters had kept and evidently treasured. Her husband Jordan wrote special versions of his inspiring and reassuring notes for different days of the week including “Motivational Mondays” , “What am I Wednesdays”, and “'Fun Fact Fridays.”
In these notes Jordan would often include a small drawing, quote, riddle or trivia fact. His wife Sabrina says that she believes that the girls will continue to expect to receive these notes even when they go off to college.
Many of the quotes, sayings and encouragements described above can be thought of as positive affirmations. An affirmation is a phrase you say to yourself in order to alter negative thoughts. Many people use affirmations to help switch to a more positive mindset in order to achieve some goal. They are a self-help strategy employed to increase self-confidence and motivation. Just imagining yourself accomplishing something activates many of the same brain regions as actually experiencing these situations. Repetition facilitates accepting these positive affirmations as fact. This also aids in cognitive restructuring and changing maladaptive thoughts into more desirable ones. Affirmations, however, are only one step toward change, not change itself. Direct action must also take place, even if it takes place gradually over time.
The effective use of affirmations requires consistent practice and effort. The engagement and participation of others helps, as does the use of ones applicable to your specific situation. It is also important to not let positive affirmations lead you into a state of denial which might prevent you from taking needed action to improve an intolerable situation.
Exposure to humorous, helpful or inspiring sayings such as found on Splenda packages can also be considered minor uplifts. These are positive microevents that give people a tiny boost, that ever so slightly can improve their mood. These can be almost anything that provides a pleasant sensation.
Back in 1987, psychologist Norbert Schwarz from the University of Michigan conducted an experiment in which he placed a dime next to a copy machine in a college library. Back then a dime was sufficient to copy two pages. Later, he conducted in-depth interviews with everyone who had used the copy machine that day. He found that people who had discovered the dime reported that they were significantly more satisfied with their lives and more optimistic about the future than people who failed to notice the coin. While it’s difficult to believe that a mere dime could have that much impact, Schwarz said that it’s not the value of what you find, but simply the fact that something positive occurred and surprised you. I wonder, however, if reading a clever, funny, or useful Splenda saying is sufficient to provide their customers an uplift? It appears that the Heartland Foods people seem to think so.
Correction: I must apologize that in my last column I mistakenly referred to our daughter Sally’s childhood Teddy Bear as Brother Bear, when in fact his name is Brownie Bear, as she has emphatically pointed out to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.