On Palm Sunday as we walked into church, my wife Diane and I were handed palm branches. Because of COVID-19 they didn’t do the traditional processional where children waved branches and carried them to the altar. As we went to the pew, we walked past the minister’s husband and Diane reached her palm branch out and fleetingly tickled him on the neck. He seemed taken back. Diane later explained to me that the second they put that palm branch in her hand she was suddenly 8 years old again and couldn’t control herself (despite COVID-19).
When she was a preschooler, our granddaughter Rosie was a habitual tickler. I can now see where she gets it. I think she liked to do it because of the sense of power that it gave her over others. For some reason I was always one of her primary victims. I have to admit she was quite good at it. I also think Rosie did it because she liked being tickled herself.
Aristotle, Plato, Da Vinci, Bacon, Galileo and Darwin all have written about the phenomena of tickling and its possible causes and purposes. In 1897, pioneering American psychologist G. Stanley Hall and his colleague Arthur Allin wrote a comprehensive review of tickling and laughter for the American Journal of Psychology.
They identified two distinct types of tickling, each with different causes. They called the first type “knismesis.” It occurs when one feels a slight skin irritation, such as an insect touching the surface of the skin, a mild electrical current, or getting grazed by a palm leaf. It has also been called a “moving itch.” This stimulation elicits an impulse to brush the source of irritation away. It’s believed that this is an adaptive response to protect against insect bites or being touched by plants such as poison ivy.
They called the second type of tickling “gargalesis.” It is more intense and usually elicits raucous laughter when someone (like Rosie) vigorously and repeatedly touches a ticklish body area. People are generally unable to tickle themselves in this manner.
According to Medical News writer Zawn Villines, the most ticklish body parts tend to be highly sensitive areas, such as the abdomen, the armpits, and the throat. Tickling may be a hard-wired defense mechanism that activates an automatic response to protect these vulnerable areas.
Tickling appears to be involuntary and has been associated with activation of brain regions related to reflexive behavior. Many people do not like being tickled, but involuntarily laugh anyway. Historically, tickling has even been used as torture in some circumstances. Enjoyment of tickling seems to reach its peak between ages 4 and 7 years of age. Only about one-third of college students said that they found tickling pleasurable, while a little more than one-third said they didn’t like it at all.
New York science writer Robby Berman says that from an evolutionary perspective, “our response to tickling may be a primitive defense mechanism to signal submissiveness in the face of a dominating foe.” Laughter resulting from tickling appears different on brain scans than the laughter that comes from joking with friends, providing further evidence that tickle-laughter is not an intentional behavior.
People and animals are less ticklish when they are anxious or depressed. Also, the tickle response is stronger when it comes as a surprise, which may be why it is so difficult to tickle yourself. Darwin emphasized the important of anticipation in tickling and noted that people often laughed before they were actually tickled. People significantly vary as to how ticklish they are and what body parts are most sensitive, probably due to genetic factors.
A number of mammalian species are also ticklish including mice, rats, and apes. Villines says that “apes play tickle games with one another and mice will chirp upon tickling.” Many developmental psychologists view tickling as an important bonding activity between parent and child. Babies begin responding to tickles with laughter early in life and it is one of the first forms of mutual communication. Some experts, however, warn that babies may laugh, but don’t necessarily enjoy tickling, and they are unable to communicate their desires. Alternative methods of physical contact with younger infants are now often recommended.
In their early study of tickling, Hall and Allin found the soles of the feet were the most sensitive area for tickling in children. They even noted that just verbally referring to the word “soles” could elicit involuntary laughter in some children. This reminded me that when our children were young I would tickle their knees. I found that I could usually evoke laughter simply by making tickling motions with my hands from across the room. I told them that I could tickle their knees by remote control and it often seemed to work.
A recent study conducted by Beatrice Bretherton and Susan Deuchars, from the University of Leeds in the U.K., suggests that tickling could be the secret to slowing down the aging process. Researchers “tickled” participants’ ears with a very mild electrical current to stimulate the nervous system and slow down some of the effects of aging.
This type of tickle appeared to “reset” the balance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic branches of the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary functions such as breathing, digestion, heart rate and blood pressure. After several weeks of “tickle treatments” patients reported feeling improvement in tension, depression, mood disturbance and sleep. Researchers believe that restoring the balance between these two subsystems of the autonomic nervous systems can also reduce the risk of some age-related chronic disorders, such as heart disease, high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation.
Of course, many of us Three Stooges fans have long suspected that tickling had a therapeutic effect. For example, in the 1937 Three Stooges feature, “Grips, Grunts and Groans,” the smell of Wild Hyacinth perfume drove Curly into a frenzy, in which he would run around uncontrollably screaming “woo, woo.” Moe would then say, “Quick, Larry, tickle his foot — it’s the only way we can quiet him!” This tickling always seemed to work.
Now, I wonder if it might have been a way to reset his autonomic nervous system. Perhaps Rosie was just trying to get me to calm down.
