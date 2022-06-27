Gallup’s latest Global Emotions Report indicates that more people around the world felt angry in 2020-2021 than at any point since the research company started tracking emotions in 2005. The report claims that this is not solely due to the COVID-19 pandemic either, although, it was a major factor. During this period, sadness, worry, and stress were also at all-time highs, which is unsurprising, since anger is usually accompanied by stress, frustration, and irritation.
Anger is common place in America. The American Psychological Association says that approximately 30 murders annually are linked to road rage and about half of all motorists respond to the careless acts of other drivers with anger and aggressive behavior themselves. As a terrible driver myself, I’m always surprised about how quickly I can become angry when someone cuts me off in traffic or tailgates me.
Some authorities suggest that the average adult gets angry at least once a day and annoyed around three times a day. People who work in the anger management area believe the average frequency of such episodes might be significantly higher — upwards to fifteen times a day.
Psychiatrist Mayumi Okuda from Columbia University and her colleagues conducted a large-scale study using national data from a few years ago. They found that the overall prevalence of inappropriate, intense, or poorly controlled anger was 7.8% among Americans. Such anger was most common among men and young adults, and was associated with problems in psychosocial functioning. They also found that such debilitating anger was associated with adverse childhood events such as a history of abuse and neglect. There were strong positive correlations between anger and mood disorders, substance use, psychoses, and personality disorders.
Research on gender differences in emotion expression have found that men generally tend to express emotions, such as anger, more often than women. Women, however, who are more open in their expression of anger, may later exhibit significant depression. Psychologists Natalia Van Doren and José A. Soto from The Pennsylvania State University concluded that ultimately “women may bear greater intrapersonal costs for expressing anger outwardly”, most likely this is a result of negative self-evaluation based on societal response.
Neuroscientists Ruben and Raquel Gur from the University of Pennsylvania recently discovered that the orbital frontal cortex of the brain, which is involved in modulating aggressive impulses, is significantly larger in women. They believe this might explain why women are better at controlling explosive anger outbursts better than men.
According to psychologist Riccardo Williams from Sapienza University in Rome, “Anger has always been included in the repertoire of basic emotions, mainly given its distinct and universally recognizable pattern of facial expression.” Anger ranges from mild annoyance to outright fury. The experience of anger is usually related to the frustration felt after the intentional obstruction of some desired goal, usually by another person.
Inanimate objects, however, do not always escape retribution when they are implicated in the frustration. In college I worked at a golf course and witnessed a number of golf clubs taking the brunt of a frustrated golfer’s wrath. Many clubs ended up broken, bent, flung across a green, or even submerged in the water hazard. A current study examined anger outbursts and aggressive behavior among millennials in response to poor WIFI connections and slow download speeds, suggesting that laptops and computer tablets may also be at risk.
The ability to express anger typically develops near the end of the first year of life. Before then, only non-specific distress and irritability responses are seen. Anger requires being able to attribute psychological meaning to the frustrating stimulation and then assigning blame. Anger seems to be a necessary step in asserting autonomy and developing a sense of self-mastery to overcome feelings of shame and vulnerability. Children differentiate themselves from their parents by expressing negativity and anger, which culminates in the “terrible twos”.
Research suggests that the tendency to become angry is associated with the personality traits of elevated neuroticism and low agreeableness. Other personality features associated with dysfunctional anger include having a sense of entitlement, focusing on uncontrollable things, refusal to see other perspectives, low tolerance for discomfort and ambiguity, a focus on blame, and a fragile ego.
Anger can serve a positive purpose or it can become problematic. It’s frequently a way to express your feelings, protect yourself, or to register dissatisfaction with intolerable situations. Since anger involves high levels of physiological arousal, over time it also can potentially result in a number of adverse health consequences, as well as interpersonal conflicts.
Anger that is not resolved may crystalize into grudges. The common advice to “forgive and forget” may be well-intentioned, but some offenses, perhaps, should not be forgiven and certainly not forgotten. Often, however, grudges, are due to pride, stubbornness, or some narcissistic insult. These grievances can become part of the individual’s identity as a victim, or someone who has been wronged.
Grudges often result in family conflicts. Recent studies suggest that between 27% to 43% of Americans are estranged from some family members due to grudes. These estrangements often can last for years, if not lifetimes. Such constantly replayed complaints, however, are qualitatively different from grudges stemming from righteous assertive anger. Premature forgiveness can also have negative effects by minimizing the legitimacy of anger and may send the wrong message of acceptance, when in reality positive change is needed.
Forgiving, compromising, and reaching out to others all have their role in ultimately resolving the impact of anger. The famous English conductor and composer William Walton once said, “To carry a grudge is like being stung to death by one bee.” Holding a grudge may not always be healthy, but at least it shows some ability to make a commitment.
