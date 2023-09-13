“Teaching is like trying to hold 35 corks underwater at once.” — Mark Twain
No one is more deserving of admiration than the American teacher. Physician, author, and activist Helen Mary Caldicott says she believes that teachers “are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the Earth.”
Over 88% of Americans say that their teachers had a significant role in their lives and two-thirds of students report that their teachers are their role models. Andy Rooney once said that “most of us end up with no more than five or six people who remember us. Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives.”
Most people don’t realize that their childhood teachers are often responsible for shaping many of the opinions and ideas they hold. The amount of time we spend with teachers during our most impressionable years probably puts them second only to parents when it comes to adult influences. A good teacher can motivate students to learn more, boost their self-esteem, encourage them to pursue their dreams, and guide them in discovering their life’s interests.
Noble Ingram, an editor from Educational Leadership Magazine, however, says that the profession of teaching is currently in trouble. The prestige of teachers, students interested in becoming teachers, and teacher satisfaction are at their lowest levels in the last 50 years. Most new teachers quit in their first five years of working and only about 30% make it to retirement. Only half of teachers feel their community respects them and one in ten has considered quitting because they don’t feel appreciated.
Researchers from Brown University and the University of Albany have found that public perception of teacher’s prestige has decreased 50% in the last decade. Students’ interest in teaching as a career has fallen 50% since the 1990s and new teacher candidates have dropped by one-third over the last decade.
A number of factors are possible contributors to this downward trend. These include (1) a lack of education funding, (2) poor compensation, (3) opposition to unionization, (4) increased barriers to entering the profession, (5) poor working conditions, (6) attacks on teacher autonomy, (7) unreasonable accountability policies, (8) political intrusions into school curriculum, (9) disengaged students, and (10) school shootings. Teachers work an average of 54 hours a week and put in over 400 hours of overtime annually.
Teaching is in my blood. My older sister, who was the first to attend college in my family, taught second grade for her entire career. She was one of the 30% who made it to retirement. She liked teaching so much that after retirement she substitute taught for several years. Her son is currently an art teacher and is considering early retirement because of all of the negative changes in working conditions.
My mother worked as a teacher’s aide for many years, starting shortly before my father passed away. She had to take several continuing education courses for her job. One was an English class, in which she wrote a number of funny stories about her experiences as a teacher’s aide. I believe any writing talent I have comes from her.
One of her stories was an account of how the elementary school, where she worked, took the pupils on a field trip to the famous St. Louis Gateway Arch. The arch is located on a steep hill that ends abruptly in a concrete floodwall on the Mississippi River. After a long boring bus ride to the attraction, a number of the children decided to run down the hill. Unfortunately it was too steep, so like a group of out-of-control lemmings many students crashed into the floodwall, causing sprains, contusions, and abrasions. Panicked officials called for assistance and a dozen or more ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The kids said this field trip was better than the zoo.
I substitute taught in college at an elementary school that I had gone to as a child, as well as the high school I had graduated from only three years earlier. It was surreal to be back at these schools as a teacher.
Years later I ran across a photo of my elementary school faculty. I recognized the principal, as well as several teachers whose classes I had attended. There, however, right in the middle of these people, was my own image. It was a huge surprise. I guess I must have substitute taught on picture day. Later on I taught psychology classes part-time at several colleges in Illinois, Florida, and here in Indiana.
Our middle son, who is now an attorney, really enjoyed teaching a high school class on the constitution when he was in law school. I think he would have considered a career in teaching if salaries were equivalent.
Throughout her career in mental health my wife Diane frequently worked with teachers and students in schools, providing consultation, counseling, and therapy groups. While in schools, she too had her experiences with out-of-control field trips. She also worked as a counselor at a college where we live in Florida.
University of Albany researcher Melissa Lyon, who co-authored the study on problems confronting the teachers today, says “We’re arguing that, more than ever, teachers need support,” She believes this “can come in the form of high-quality instructional curricula and resources, time to collaborate with their colleagues, opportunities for leadership, and to have a voice in shaping school priorities and driving school culture.”
My nephew, who is considering early retirement, has described how most of his students are terribly disengaged from the educational process.. Although Dr. Lyon’s suggestions were excellent, the British author of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Roald Dahl, once wrote that he had a solution for this problem if he were in charge of schools. He said that he “would get rid of the history teacher and get a chocolate teacher instead, [that way the] pupils would study a subject that affected all of them.” Today a social media teacher might be more appropriate.
