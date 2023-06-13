I like to believe that everyone is good at doing something.
Over the past six months I have made four peanut butter pies for other people. I apologize if this sounds like bragging, but despite not being able to cook very well, I have the recipe and the ability to throw together an excellent peanut butter pie and a pretty terrific fudge pie as well. Of course I’m not alone. Many people have a favorite “go to” recipe that they make for special occasions. Usually it’s something that has garnered a lot of praise and is relatively foolproof.
I say relatively foolproof, because I once made my famous fudge pie for my wife Diane to take to a women’s group meeting. It always has a rather hard coating on top but this time it was especially tough. When the women tried to take a bite, the tines on their plastic forks broke off. Now the pie was still delicious, but nobody took the fudge pie recipe cards I made for them.
My pie-making is a splinter skill. It involves special knowledge or abilities. These skills reflect a unique proficiency in some task, hobby, or activity that sets the individual apart from others. They provide personal satisfaction and contribute to our uniqueness by giving a distinctive brand to our identity.
Splinter skills are characterized by their narrow focus and high level of mastery. Although often devalued, the exercise of these skills can bring a sense of personal fulfillment, as we all like to display our expertise.
Cooking is only one area where folks develop such skills, but it is a common one. When I was growing up my uncle Marion was known throughout the Stawar family for his skill at hanging wallpaper. He was self-taught and had amassed all the necessary equipment for this job. Uncle Marion was generous with this special gift and for a few beers, he was always willing to help anyone hang new wallpaper. I always thought of him as someone who was born with wallpaper paste in his blood.
My father on the other hand possessed a concrete mixer and was known as the family’s concrete guy. He was frequently called upon to help pour a new sidewalk or redo the basement steps.
I remember once after a strenuous day of wallpapering our dining room and kitchen and consuming a great deal of beer, Uncle Marion and my father decided to commemorate the end of their project by cooking spaghetti. A pressure cooker was the only pot they could find that was big enough. (I’m sure you can anticipate where this is heading.) Neither of them had a cooking splinter skill so they left the cooker on the stove way too long and it finally exploded, splattering spaghetti noodles onto the kitchen ceiling, and providing a nice contrast to the new wallpaper.
People who have a special talent are often contemptuous of others who do not. Individuals with good singing voices or card-playing skills often have little patience for rank amateurs. Chess champion Bobby Fischer had disdain for people lacking chess ability and derisively referred to them as “weakies.” I’ve always wanted to be good at chess, but I confess I’m a weakie. I’ll bet, however, that Bobby Fischer made a lousy peanut butter pie and couldn’t paste a straight wallpaper border if his life depended on it.
The study of such abilities falls into the area that psychologists call individual differences. Very few people are good (or bad) at everything. Researchers have sought to measure the wide-ranging diversity in human aptitudes, traits and capabilities.
When people take intelligence, they usually end up with a distinctive profile of subtest scores, indicating the areas in which they excel and those in which they are deficient. Within these high areas is where we find very specific skills. For example, a person may score high in verbal skills, and does extremely well in vocabulary, especially scientific terms. This diversity in abilities is probably based on genetics, as well as environmental influences, individual preferences and learning experiences. The person with a large vocabulary of obscure scientific terms may have grown up in a family of scientists, developed an interest in science fiction, or read tons of comic books that dealt with scientific topics.
Some folks may not be fully aware of their splinters skills or in what niche their abilities and knowledge fall. In a episode of the television sitcom, Cheers, know-it-all mailman Cliff Clavin finds himself competing on Jeopardy!. Playing against an attorney and neurosurgeon, Cliff is intimidated until he sees that the categories include Civil Servants, Stamps from Around The World, Mothers and Sons, Beer, Bar Trivia and Celibacy. All of these constitute what Cliff’s friends refer to as his “Dream Board” since they all are areas be pontificated about throughout the series. Cliff amasses a large lead, but eventually blows everything when he bets his entire winnings but doesn’t know the final answer.
Science journalist Bruce Grierson, wrote in Psychology Today “Everyone has some areas of expertise, after all — even if they aren’t big-league things like nuclear medicine or military history. Maybe it’s Dr. Who, ‘80s hair bands, Russian cuss words and hockey jersey numbers.”
Grierson also describes a game that online Jeopardy! fans have been playing called “What’s your Jeopardy! Dream Board?” He says that it is “a good pseudoscientific parlor game to get everyone thinking and talking about their favorite subject: themselves.” Imagining our ideal Jeopardy categories serves a catalyst for self-discovery of our niche expertise.
In the past people were often dismissive of splinter skills. We can still celebrate special abilities, but we shouldn’t overlook these minor unique skills that exist within us all.
