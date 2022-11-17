With Thanksgiving just around the corner, no one needs to be reminded that Americans love their turkeys.
We’re the undisputed global leader in the production of turkeys. Despite being periodically threatened by avian flu outbreaks, Indiana ranks third nationally in turkey production and the Hoosier poultry industry is a $2.5 billion enterprise. Thanks to inflation and the bird flu, turkeys are expected to cost 23% more this Thanksgiving and the larger birds will especially be in short supply.
Although the holidays are prime turkey time, many people eat deli turkey sandwiches and ground turkey year-round for health reasons. Although I knew that turkey was subtly infiltrating our lives, I was still surprised to learn that Subway’s Cold Cut Trio is made from turkey bologna, turkey ham and turkey salami.
In our previous house, we were often visited by gaggles of wild turkeys and frequently found turkey feathers in the yard. Once I constructed a turkey feeder out of PVC pipe and hung it out, only to have the turkeys completely ignore it. Eventually the corn in the feeder turned green and we abandoned the project. Only the squirrels liked it.
A turkey figures in one of the biggest Stawar family disputes in my memory. One holiday season, when I was a boy, my mother and father had a fierce argument over what to serve for dinner on New Year’s Day. My mother wanted to serve a large turkey, because they were inexpensive and big enough to feed all of the expected guests. My father’s family, however, had numerous superstitions related to New Year’s Day. For example, he always gave us kids extra cash to carry around, because of the belief that if you had money on New Year’s Day you would have money all year long. He believed that you should never serve poultry on New Year’s Day as they were bad luck. He told me that because they scratched the ground, eating turkey on New Year’s Day would mean that you would have to scrape by for your living all year long. It was also said that because turkeys scratched the ground backwards, eating them caused reverses or setbacks during the coming year. Yet another explanation emphasized that you should never eat anything that has wings on New Year’s Day, because that might cause luck to “fly away”. Such beliefs are based in what anthropologists call “sympathetic magic” in which symbolic features of the New Year’s meal influence one’s fortunes for all of the next year. Evidently this prejudice against poultry was a fairly common superstition. In my father’s family pork, was always the “lucky” meat.
My father was adamant that no turkey would desecrate our dining room table on New Year’s Day. My mother, ahead of her time as a spirited, independent woman, was having none of this nonsense and went out and bought the biggest turkey she could find to prepare.
It was just about time for dinner and the roasted turkey was set out on the table for all to admire. My father who had been drinking heavily all day could no longer contain himself and in a fit, grabbed the golden-brown bird and hurled it out the backdoor, with a vengeance. I will never forget that image of a herd of neighborhood cats eagerly nibbling on the huge turkey carcass laying in the snow in our backyard. At the time it seemed like the ensuing fight between my parents might actually last the entire year. The superstition, however, proved to be correct. Serving turkey on New Year’s Day certainly was bad luck.
If all this seems a bit familiar, in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, another holiday turkey is snatched off the dinner table and ends up being eaten by the neighbor’s pack of hound dogs. This movie was based on a series of novels and short stories written by Jean Shepherd about young Ralphie Parker and his quest for a Red Ryder BB gun.
According to Ethan Warren from Bright Wall/Dark Room Magazine the climax of A Christmas Story, reminds us that a turkey dinner usually results in days of inventive turkey sandwiches. In Shepherd’s original version, the item snatched up by the neighbor’s hound dogs was actually a prized ham, not a turkey. Of course, today it could be a turkey ham.
The turkey thanksgiving dinner nevertheless became iconic. When The Saturday Evening Post artist Norman Rockwell was commissioned to paint a rendition of the “four freedoms” from President Franklin Roosevelt’s famous speech, he chose to paint a family sitting down for a turkey dinner to symbolize “freedom from want." By the 1940’s the turkey dinner came to represent American freedom itself. During major waves of immigration in America, large factories began giving away holiday turkeys to their workers. They did this not only to improve morale and productivity, but also to help Americanize the workers by introducing them to a tradition that integrate them into American society.
Several years ago, our son-in-law announced that for health reasons the Thanksgiving dressing could no longer be stuffed into the turkey, but had to be cooked in a separate pan. I think he overreacted to the threat of bacteria, but he’s a veterinarian and should know something about such things, although I don’t think he’s ever treated an actual turkey. He is the same guy who regularly inspects our salad dressings to make sure they are not beyond their official expiration dates — another endearing habit.
I was disappointed with this breach of tradition and wondered how would we ever attain that moist turkey-flavored giblet stuffing again. All things considered, I guess the son-in-law was right and it was probably a lot safer and the dressing was just as good, (almost).
I can recall, however, another Thanksgiving many years ago when my wife Diane stuffed our Thanksgiving turkey and we threw it in the oven and went out shopping for early morning Christmas bargains. We expected that heady aroma of roast turkey to hit us as we walked in the door, but nothing was there. That’s when we discovered that we had neglected to turn on the oven before we left. Our turkey, full of stuffing, had just been sitting there for a couple of hours. In shock and total denial, we just quietly turned on the oven and hoped for the best. The turkey eventually cooked and although dinner was a little late, there were no reported cases of Salmonella poisoning or fatalities, which turned out to be just another thing to be thankful for that year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.