Last week my wife Diane suddenly called out to me to look at something in our backyard. This is never a good sign. I was hoping that it was just some of those incorrigible squirrels up to their usual antics, but this was not to be the case.
High winds, which we had been experiencing all week, had uprooted and blown over a large tree that had been languishing in the corner of our backyard. The tree had crushed several sections of our chain link fence, and it was now balanced on top of the fence. I had been worried that this tree might fall on our house ever since we moved in four years ago. I suppose that I should have been glad that no one was injured and that only the fence was damaged, but I can’t say that I was.
Trees and humans have always had an oddly symbiotic relationship. Using satellite imaging, supercomputers, and a lot of legwork by volunteers, Thomas Crowther from Yale University and his colleagues estimated that there are over three trillion trees on earth. This turned out to be a much larger number than anyone had ever imagined. It means that there are more trees on planet earth than there are stars in the Milky Way or cells in the human brain.
This works out to be about 420 trees for every living person in the world. These researchers also reported that approximately 15.3 billion trees are cut down each year, and that since the beginning of recorded civilization, mankind has reduced the overall population of trees by almost half.
California ecologist Laura Pustarfi believes that just, “…being in the presence of trees is beneficial for human psychological and physical health.” In addition, trees sequester carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere and thus help to slow down the negative effects of climate change. Pustarfi also notes that “many humans have deep connections to trees from their childhood” and that there is some evidence that tree possess what is call “vegetal intelligence”.
The only tree that I can recall from my childhood was one that grew close to our garage. I would climb it in order to get on the roof of the garage, but I never had a spiritual connection with it. I saw it more as a convenient ladder. My parents always yelled at me when they saw me on the garage roof. My mother was afraid I’d fall off and beak my neck, while my father was concerned that I might damage his shingles.
This tree was knocked down one spring, along with a number of other trees when a violent tornado ripped through out backyard. It was a rather traumatic event, although I enjoyed watching the men work with chainsaws from my bedroom window.
Over the years I have become more aware of the dangers of falling trees. According to The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, on average there are over 100 tree fall related fatalities annually. In the past there were probably a lot more. Historical records contain numerous accounts of fatalities and injuries caused by falling trees. These were most likely due to the larger amounts of of time people spent outdoors, especially in areas that had not been completely cleared of trees.
I remember a scene in the 1963 movie Spencer’s Mountain, in which Grandpa Spencer (portrayed by Donald Crisp) is accidently kill by a tree that his son Clay (played by Henry Fonda) had chopped down. That image stuck in my head and I think I have been wary of falling trees ever since.
When we moved to Indiana, my enmity towards trees increased. The first house we bought here, was surrounded by woods. I was surprised at how frequently trees and branches fell down. I had wrongly assumed that the landscape would remain fairly static.
Early on, a very large southern pine tree fell across our driveway blocking our cars from accessing the highway. Later on, the remnants of hurricane down south caused another large tree to fall directly on our car, totaling it.
Several years later a big oak tree struck our house during a thunderstorm. It shook the house to its foundation, damaging the roof and the second story. And these were only the major tree problems. I also wore out at least three chain saws in the years we were in that house, just taking care of routine tree issues. There were also some silver linings, however, in the midst of all this mayhem, such as getting a new car and a new roof for the house.
Arborists and landscaping professionals say that dead trees near inhabited structures typically should be removed whenever possible. Dead trees attract attracts pests, such as insects and rodents that could eventually find their way into houses. Such trees are also those most likely to fall in windy or stormy weather, threatening property, as well the safety of residents.
A falling tree could also be very costly in terms of repairs, removal, and even potential lawsuits, insurance disputes, or settlements. Usually, it cost less to remove a threatening tree preemptively. Failure to so can harm the health of nearby trees. Finally removing dead trees can improve the appearance and value of your property.
The official state seal of Indiana actually depicts some guy chopping down a tree. I can understand why they chose that image, but I think we all have to stand with Disney’s Lorax, and admire their beauty and recognize that our fate is ultimately linked with them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.