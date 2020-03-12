Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by strong thunderstorms this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.