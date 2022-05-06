The other day my wife Diane and I watched the White House Correspondents' Dinner on C-Span.
As usual there was a lot of joking at the expense of the attending politicians and journalists. Some of the jokes were a bit harsh, but most people just smiled good-naturedly. President Biden unleashed his patented 100 megawatt smile, which he has used for years to good effect.
Diane and I were discussing which politicians in our lifetime were especially known for their smiles. Many people remember President Jimmy Carter’s appealing grin and a few years back President Ronald Reagan was voted as having the best presidential smile in an online survey. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were also known for their smiles, but one poll said that John F. Kennedy was the Democratic president with the best smile.
In 2012 Megan Garber from The Atlantic Magazine ranked all the U.S. Senators based on their smiles. Senators Roger Wicker, Harry Reid, Olympia Snowe, Amy Klobuchar, and Mike Crapo were among the best smilers. Ironically former Saturday Night Live comedian Al Franken was ranked as the “saddest senator”. Of course, this was when Franken was trying to show his serious side and was hesitant to crack a smile.
In photographs of Abraham Lincoln you never see a full smile. Photography at the time was a solemn enterprise. Mark Twain said, “A photograph is a most important document, and there is nothing more damning to go down to posterity than a silly, foolish smile caught and fixed forever.”
Political scientists believe the “Happy Warrior” persona can be effective on the campaign trail, but warn against smiling in situations where tough negotiating is expected. Lena Masch from Humboldt-University says, “Displaying smiles on campaign posters has a positive impact on political success.” Her research shows that smiles are especially beneficial for attractive politicians.
Smiling can enhance attractiveness. In F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, "The Great Gatsby", his protagonist Jay Gatsby, has an irresistible smile that “assured you that it had precisely the impression of you that, at your best, you hoped to convey.” This is exactly what politicians are aiming for with their smiles.
In many respects politicians are salespeople trying to sell themselves. In Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, he mentions smiles no less than 15 times. He says that over-the-hill salesman Willy Loman, “has got to get by on a smile and a shoeshine”.
People have also used smiles, along with pets and young children, to sell themselves on online dating sites. The Best Life website recommends that dating profiles contain pictures of you smiling and enjoying life to attract matches. Our oldest son credits his marital success to a photo of him laughing with his best friend’s son on a dating site.
Smiling and salesmanship are also seen in the old marketing adage, “Service with a smile." Some companies evaluate employee on their smiling performance. Other companies insist that employees smile while making sales call on the phone, since evidently listeners rate telephone sales pitches as more pleasant when the caller is smiling.
In the United States, politicians tend to have big and wide smiles. In East Asian countries, however, like China and Taiwan, such smiles are much more subdued. According to Jeanne Tsai from Stanford v, cultural factors come into play, as politicians strive to display the “ideal affect” for their culture. Tsai also notes that it is significant that “democratic and developed nations were more likely to have leaders who smiled in their photos” than authoritarian ones.
Smiling is the most frequently used facial expression. In an authentic smile, that expresses true pleasure, first a muscle in the cheek pushes the lips upwards, then the circular muscle around the eye socket contracts causing the corners to wrinkle. In a genuine smile the eyes are squinting and there are visible crow’s feet. Fake smiles generally do not involve the eyes. A typical smile only lasts for approximately one to four seconds. Genuine smiles are referred to as Duchenne smiles, after the French anatomist who pioneered smile research.
Some scientists believe that the ability to generate genuine smiles is related to long-lasting essential personality features. One study of yearbook photos demonstrated that the ability to produce an authentic smile by women in their college yearbook was associated with general well-being and marital satisfaction decades later. In another study of professional baseball players, smile intensity on baseball card photos was found to be closely associated with longevity.
Ekman found a number of smiles associated with emotions other than happiness, such as fear, anger, misery, embarrassment, and lying. Smiling activates mirror neurons in other people, causing them to automatically smile back. Babies smile in the womb, although social smiles in response to other people start around 2 months of age. This capability seems to be hard-wired into humans. Infants who have been blind since birth smile in way similar to sighted babies.
While children smile automatically when happy, when they are called upon to generate a smile for photographs, many have a difficult time, especially as they get older and more self-conscious. I had a problem smiling for photos and still do. Early photos of me are a basically a series of grimaces. My headshot for this column is about the best I can do. Diane says it has a kind of smug, amused at the world look. Diane is able to smile for photos pretty well, but our daughter has always been the one who could flash an electric smile at will, even if she was pouting or complaining five seconds earlier.
Most experts believe that dogs can also learn to smile. They generally smile when they are playful, secure, or greeting someone they know. Often dog smiles are “submissive grins used to beg for attention in a subservient manner. It is also used to inhibit aggression from people or other dogs.
Smiling is a canine social skill that is frequently rewarded with pets, attention, and treats. It is a form of doggy body language that goes along with tail wagging, relaxed ears, and other behaviors from puppyhood that people find naturally attractive. In that way we are a lot alike.
