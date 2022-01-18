One of the latest trends in travel today involves driving a bit further and flying out of regional airports instead of major hubs.
Not only are these flights cheaper, these airports are promising fewer hassles. Avoiding hassles, it seems, has become everyone’s chief goal in life. A quick look at the current news, reveals that businesses, organizations, and advice-givers are all promising things like hassle-free loans, hassle-free charitable giving, hassle-free meals, and even hassle-free rose gardens.
Since I have retired, my wife Diane and I have gone through numerous trials related to changing our health insurance and prescription drug coverage, not to mention dealing with a number of new friends at the Social Security Administration.
Psychological research has repeatedly shown that most of life’s stressors are not dramatic or devastating life changes, but more often they are relatively minor, everyday annoyances that accumulate over the course of time. These small common place stressors can have a significant impact on both physical and mental health. The irony that dealing with hassles about getting healthcare coverage can in turn damage your health, is not lost on me.
Allen Kanner from University of California at Berkley defined these “hassles” as situations that are “irritating, frustrating, and distressing demands that to some degree characterize everyday transactions with the environment.” Kanner’s list of the top daily hassles almost 40 years ago included: concerns about weight, health of a family member, rising prices, home maintenance, too many things to do, and misplacing or losing things. Modern lists of minor stressors are not so different.
The notion that minor issues can be intolerable is reflected in folk wisdom in such aphorisms as, “You can sit on a mountain, but you can’t sit on a tack.” The importance that a particular demand subjectively holds for the individual, determines the amount of stress the hassle ultimately produces.
Shagini Udayar from the University of Lausanne and his colleagues found five basic sources of daily stress: financial, physical, relational, environmental, and professional. Major life events and traumas have a lasting impact on almost all aspects of daily life . Their cumulative effect on health and well-being, however, may be not as large as that of minor yet frequent reoccurring events, such as daily conflicts at home or at work.
Research suggests that women associate greater amounts of stress with hassles than men and differ in their responses and coping strategies. Interpersonal conflicts are generally perceived as more stressful than non-interpersonal ones. Getting into an argument with a clerk at a store and having a friend forget to pick you up at the airport are examples of interpersonal hassles, while getting stuck in traffic and having an unreasonable work deadline are non-interpersonal hassle. From an evolutionary perspective, even minor interpersonal conflicts are more likely to impact overall survival chances than non-interpersonal stresses.
Studies by Kevin McIntyre from Boston College revealed that the amount of negative emotion that a hassle evokes is the best predictor of its destructive impact. Women generally report a greater number of interpersonal annoyances and associate these with more negative emotions than men.
Anita Delongis, from the University of British Columbia, also found that the number of daily irritations, as recalled by participants, correlated negatively with physical health. The study’s findings also suggest that it is these minor irritants, rather than major life events, which affect stress levels most significantly over time.
According to Kanner, the opposite of a hassle is an “uplift”. These are things which give people a boost and make them feel better. These include things like getting on well with others, finishing some task, or getting enough sleep.
Cartoonist Keith Knight has an ongoing series of cartoons that he calls Life’s Little Victories. In these cartoons he portrays various uplifting scenarios. Recently he had cartoons which illustrated “ when store brand products turned out to be as good as brand name products, when you turn on the shower and the temperature is perfect, and when your toddler lets you sleep past 7 a.m. While such uplifts may help improve mood temporarily, they are significantly less powerful than hassles overall.
The cumulative effects of minor annoyances may be one of their most important properties. It is similar to the commonly held notion of “the straw that broke the camel’s back”. In such situations a shoelace might break or a button pop off, leading to a breakdown of sorts. Although this is often seen in literature and fiction, there is little research regarding people’s limits of stress tolerance.
While the stressful effects of a hassle eventually dissipate, it is also not clear how fast this happens. There are, however, occasionally real situations in which something dramatic occurs after a tiny bit more pressure is applied when someone is on the brink of collapse. At times, most of us have felt like my favorite psychologist Popeye, who once said, “I’ve had all I can stands, I cant stands no more!
Rakel Eklund from Uppsala University in Sweden surveyed nearly 700 Swedish citizens asking what sort of uplifts they have experienced during the COVD-19 Pandemic. Several themes emerged: including maintaining contact with friends, families, and others; working, exercising; continuing with established hobbies or taking up new ones; taking advantage of nature and the outdoors; gardening; practicing self-care; completing everyday routines such as household chores; and eating and drinking well.
In 2014 Carolyn Aldwin, from Oregon State University and her colleagues found that the number of both hassles and uplifts tend to diminish as we get older, although I have not found that to be true thus far. Intensities, however, for both increase overtime. I can vouch for that. This upsurge in the emotional strength of hassles and uplifts may be related to a reduced capacity to regulate emotions in later in life.
Psychologist Thomas Wolf from Louisiana State University studied the effect of hassles and uplifts on medical students. He found that the frequency of hassles was an excellent predictor of mood, although the frequency of uplifts, was not.
In many ways the experience of hassles is somewhat like the classic water torture in which cold water is slowly dripped onto the head for a prolonged period of time. The process causes fear and mental deterioration in the victim. The slowly dripping water continues until each little splash became unbearable. The purpose was not to elicit information through interrogation, but to drive the victim mad.
The late Dr. Richard Carlson’s book series, "Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff", was aimed specifically at addressing minor annoyances. His best advice, however, was probably, “They’re all small stuff”
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D. lives in Jeffersonville and he can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com
