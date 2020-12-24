The traditional Christmas message is pretty straightforward. The gospel of Luke proclaims “…on earth peace, good will toward men.” This year, in particular, America is at crossroads and peace and good will are more important than ever before. In 2019 Annie Lowrey, a writer at The Atlantic, wrote about “America’s Epidemic of Unkindness.” Lowery described the founding of the Bedari Kindness Institute at UCLA and its mission, which is to engage in world class research on kindness and to turn that learning into real-world practices through education and local, national and global partnerships.
Kindness improves the quality of life in the workplace and schools, as well as the community. It brings people together and can reduce the incidence of anti-social acts such as discrimination and bullying. British psychologist Lee Rowland writes. “The possibility that recipients of kind acts will ‘pay it forward,’ resulting in a spread of prosocial behaviors through social networks, hints at the potential for kindness to be socially transformative.”
Daniel Fessler, an anthropologist and the director of the Bedari Kindness Institute, has conducted research directly demonstrating that kindness is contagious. In one study, one group of participants was shown video of a person expressing kindness by helping his neighbors, while another group was shown a video of a person engaged in a neutral activity. Then all the participants were given $5 as payment for being the study. The participants were then told that they could anonymously put as much money as they wanted in an envelope for charity. As expected, the people who saw the neighborly video were much more generous than those who viewed the neutral activity. The researchers were also surprised to discover that some of charity envelopes contained even more money than the amount paid for participating. Many people who saw the kindness video took money out of their own pockets to contribute to the charity. The study demonstrated the powerful effects of modeling kindness. American cartoonist and writer Scott Adams has said, “Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.”
Related to kindness contagion is the notion of “Pay it forward.” This is when you repay a kindness by being kind to someone else instead of the person who was kind to you. The concept is ancient but the phrase dates back to a best-selling novel titled, “Pay It Forward,” by Catherine Hyde Ryan. The novel was published in 1999 and was followed by a movie of the same name. One expression of pay it forward is so-called “drive-through generosity” at fast food restaurants and coffee shops across America and Canada. This is where customers in drive-throughs spontaneously pay for the person behind them. This phenomena has captured people’s imagination as a means of demonstrating kindness and just last week 900 people paid the bill of the vehicle behind them at a Dairy Queen in central Minnesota.
In 2011 Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker argued in his book, “The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined,” that globally, violence is in significant decline, both currently and historically. Although at times this may not seem to be true, Pinker provides cogent arguments, as well as substantial evidence to make his point. Our greater access to information and our instantaneous awareness of violence around the world, however, may make it hard for us to judge. Pinker, however, maintains that this trend is real, continuing and undeniable.
While the overall arc of human progression may be bending away from violence and towards peace, this occurs in starts and fits. We humans, with our limited perspectives, may not be able to perceive it. In recent years, however, our personal experience, as well as current research, shows that digital technology and social media have managed to connected a large segment of people from around the world. Instead of increasing communication, community and tolerance, however, this phenomena has driven people into silos, increased polarization, incited violence, engendered mistrust and hatred, and paradoxically has made us even more socially isolated than ever.
Bedari’s Fessler says that it isn’t all that surprising because “the internet is largely a cesspool.” He believes that the anonymity of the internet encourages antisocial thinking and behavior. It disinhibits people from expressing their baser instincts and normalizes prejudice and unkindness.
The antidote to such cruelty is to spread kindness. Depression era comic strip heroine Mary Worth once expressed her philosophy of life in one sentence: “In every situation, I always try to do the kindest thing possible.” Fessler says, “Kindness is an end unto itself,” but one with “spillover effects.”
How can we begin to address those acts of unkindness, cruelty, bullying, and simple meanness we witness daily? This holiday season, there are a number of ways to start making inroads. Among these are small things like calling a friend or loved one, being extravagant in tipping, committing random acts of kindness, modeling kindness for others, and paying kindness you receive forward to keep the ripple alive. People typically are obsessed with correcting or punishing others and often miss recognizing the positive. Catching folks being good allows us to reinforce kindness.
During the Christmas gift-giving season many people try to give “the wonder gift.” This is a present that indicates that giver has a deep understanding of the recipient as a person. The wonder gift is something that is tailor-made and fits in perfectly with what the recipient needs and desires. It is literately just what they wanted. Similarly, we often know exactly what some other person wants to hear or how they want us to react to something. While we could easily perform this act of kindness for them, frequently we, almost perversely, withhold our kindness. This may be due to distraction, self-centeredness, or being preoccupied. Such situations may be obvious when someone has a new baby, a new hairdo, or achieved a major accomplishment. Other times it may require paying closer attention and regarding others more carefully. My wife Diane always says that giving such compliments doesn’t cost us anything. They often enhance self-esteem and can bring great pleasure and a sense of satisfaction to others.
In the 1993 movie The Coneheads, Dan Ackroyd portrays the space alien Beldar Conehead and Jane Curtain plays his mate Prymatt. One night at bedtime Prymatt asks Beldar if he would seek out a new mate if she were to died. He says, “Ah, my most precious one, I would collapse. I would draw the shades and live in the dark. I would never leave my slar pad. My fluids would coagulate, my cone would shrivel and I would die, miserable and lonely. The stench would be great.” To this Prymatt says, “You have made me very happy.” And he replies, “Yes, I know. Goodnight.”
At home, at school, at work and in the community, good will towards others can be expressed through helping poeple in need, feeding them literally and figuratively, recognizing their needs, desires and accomplishments, finding every opportunity to thank them, engaging in random acts of kindness, and always being willing to extend yourself. This Christmas, more than ever, it is essential for us to “take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne.”
