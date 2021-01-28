Libraries are frequently depicted as havens for children. In the 1994 film “Pagemaster,” 10-year-old Richard is a timid boy, who is afraid of everything and spends his time anxiously calculating the likelihood of various disasters. During a storm, however, he takes refuge in a magical library, which soon transforms his life. In Roald Dahl’s novel “Matilda” and the 1996 film based upon it, precocious 5-year-old Matilda Wormwood finds that the library is just the ticket to provide sanctuary from her dreadful family, while feeding her craving for knowledge.
When I was a child I also spent a lot of time at the local library. I liked the atmosphere, I liked the librarian, and I liked the books. But most of all, it was a good place to hide out from my father. He always had some major home improvement project in the works that involved me crawling under the house or up in our attic.
While I enjoyed the books, I was especially captivated by the sets of encyclopedias they kept on the shelves. At home, there was only a mismatched and incomplete set of Funk and Wagnalls Encyclopedia. My mother would occasionally purchase them at the A&P grocery store for 49 cents a volume. I was careful never to choose a topic for a school report that started with the letters D, F, T or S since the weeks these volumes were featured she had neglected to buy them.
I liked the idea that all of the world’s knowledge was right there, compiled especially for me in a single place. It seemed very concise and reassuring. I suppose the World Book Encyclopedia was my go-to resource, although I was always impressed by the more difficult to read but classier Encyclopædia Britannica. The famous Radio Quiz Show of the 1930s and ‘40s, Information Please, gave away a complete set of the Encyclopædia Britannica to any listener who could send in a question that stumped the panel. I’ve listen to some of these old episodes and it seems like people were a lot smarter back then.
I often would look up one topic in the encyclopedia and then just follow the trail of related articles wherever it led. Evidently I was inadvertently practicing for all the web surfing I would be doing decades later. I also learned to use the card catalogues and then the collections of abstracts to locate articles published in periodicals and journals. Even today, every time I find something online I have the same feeling I had when I could locate a book or article at the library.
When all the world’s information is crammed into just one book instead of a set of books like an encyclopedia, the TVtropes website calls this “The Great Big Book of Everything.” It is described as an “Omniscient Database in paper format.” An example of this conceit is the famous Junior Woodchuck Guidebook. The Junior Woodchucks of the World is a fictitious scouting organization appearing in various Walt Disney cartoon productions. Its most notable members are Donald Duck’s nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie. The Junior Woodchucks were created in 1951 by famed Disney illustrator Carl Barks AKA “The Duck Man.” A distinctive feature of the organization is that its members always carry with them a copy of The Junior Woodchucks’ Guidebook and Reservoir of Inexhaustible Knowledge. Inspired by the real Boy Scout Handbook, this guidebook is filled with detailed and pertinent information regarding whatever situation the Woodchucks might encounter. It first appeared in Bark’s comic book stories in 1954.
For storytellers, the guidebook functions as a narrative device, which Huey, Dewey and Louie routinely consult and writers employ to get them and their uncles (Donald Duck and Scrooge McDuck) out of various jams. It can be very useful when you get backed into a plot corner.
In a famous comic book by another Disney writer and illustrator, Louisville native Don Rosa, the Junior Woodchuck Guidebook is said to consist of all the knowledge that was contained in the famed Great Library of Alexandria. Located in Alexandria, Egypt, it was one of the largest and most significant libraries of its time and was considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. It was launched in 288 BC by the pharaoh Ptolemy I and lasted until 400 BC, when fires, natural disasters and neglect took their toll and it was destroyed. Maybe that’s why I liked reading about the Junior Woodchuck Guidebook. It was like taking a library around with you everywhere.
How all that information can be placed in one slim volume is addressed in another of Rosa’s works, when Donald Duck asks one of his nephews, “How can that much knowledge fit into such a tiny book?” and his nephew says, “It’s explained in appendix 137Q.”
Other comics also have their versions. Green Lantern has “The Book of Oa.” Marvel’s Doctor Strange has the “Book of the Vishanti,” and Stanley from the Stanley and His Monster mini-series has “The Heterodyne Boys Big Book of Fun.”
Comprehensive guides to knowledge appear throughout literature, such as O. Henry’s short story, which features “Herkimer’s Handbook of Indispensable Information,” Red Dwarf’s “Space Corps Directive Manual,” and of course Douglas Adams’ “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” Adams reminded his readers that the Encyclopaedia Galactica is much more accurate than the Hitchhiker’s Guide, but much less popular. He says that this is primarily for two reasons. First, the Guide is slightly cheaper; and second, it has the words “DON’T PANIC” inscribed in large friendly letters on its cover. Also, it can be transported without requiring several freight trains. The TVtropes website says that The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy “…succeeded in anticipating both Wikipedia and eBook readers several decades before their invention.”
People love their manuals and guidebooks, even if they only consult them as a last resort. I think the “DON’T PANIC” inscription on the cover of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is a major clue as to why people have long been fascinated by Big Books of Everything. Such books can help assuage our anxieties while providing security. Having all the information available and accessible in just one place affords a sense of control. It helps diminish precisely the same apprehension we get when we reach for our phone and it’s not there. This, of course, is because today with their access to the internet, web and search engines like Google, our phones have become our personal Junior Woodchuck Guidebooks. Today, we’re able to carry the Great Library of Alexandria around in our pockets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.