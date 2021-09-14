University administrators have been anticipating that the number of students going back to college this fall would increase significantly over last year.
According to a survey by Discover Student Loans, two-thirds of parents, reported that their children’s college plans are now what they were before the pandemic began. About a quarter of the students, however, are still looking at alternatives, such as taking online courses, enrolling in local community colleges, or taking a gap year.
Many experts, however, are now fearful that the increasing number of COVID-19 infections, due to the Delta variant, may still throw a monkey wrench into many student’s college plans this fall. Currently students at all Indiana University campuses are required to get a COVID-19 vaccination. While the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are encouraging students to get vaccinated, they are not requiring it at this time.
We have a granddaughter, who is a freshman at the University of Louisville this year. She moved into her dorm recently and met her roommate, with whom she was already acquainted.
Sarah Erb and her colleagues at George Mason University believe that the early college years represent a developmentally critical time for identity formation and establishing mature relationships. College roommate relationships are unique because they involve frequent contact, an ongoing negotiation of responsibilities, and numerous compromises. Roommates are often the first nonfamily members and people of equal status, with whom students live. In some cases students do not choose roommates and can experience significant personality mismatches. Roommate conflict is a rather common occurrence. In a 2008 survey, over half of women and 44% of men reported “frequent” or “occasional” conflicts with their roommate. Serious conflicts are often first reported after a so-called “honeymoon period” early in the first semester.
Meeting your new roommate has long been a rite of passage for new students. Over 70% of colleges today allow students to select roommates using apps or social media platforms. Some universities, however, such as Duke, have plans to revert to randomized roommate assignments to encourage students to learn how to live with some who is different than themselves in significant ways.
Allison Ryan from the University of Illinois says that “No one forgets their college roommate.” First-year students are typically busy building their new identities and may be especially subject to their roommate’s influence.
Zeke, my college roommate was from Chicago. His uncle was in charge of some kind of surplus food program for the city. This uncle frequently sent my roommate enormous tubs of peanut butter and huge blocks of government cheese, which he shared with our floor of the dorm. He was quite popular. Down the hall from us was a freshman who from a farming community in northern Illinois. He had an easy to remember name-- Bob White. Bob’s roommate was “artist” who was always hauling in various kinds of junk that he found around campus. to turn into “works of art”.
It was not unusual for Bob to return to his room and find a real bee’s hive or a filthy car muffler hanging on the wall. Once Bob’s roommate suspended his mattress from the ceiling over the top of Bob’s bed to make more room for his “art” collection. Bob was afraid that the mattress would fall during the night and smother him. He ended up spending most of his time in our room and at night slept in the TV lounge.
When my wife Diane was in college she had a roommate who insisted on sleeping with the window open. It doesn’t sound like a big deal, but in Wisconsin in the winter, it gets pretty cold. Interestingly enough Benjamin Franklin and John Adams had the exact same argument, over opening the window at night, when they were roomies during a trip to New York City in an effort to prevent the Revolutionary War.
Several studies have been conducted that demonstrate the important influence roommates can have. Research shows that having a binge drinker for a roommate significantly increases the likelihood of the student frequently drinking. Women diagnosed with an eating disorder later in life, were found to be much more likely to have had college roommates who dieted excessively. Students generally have lower grades when they have a roommate who drinks or plays video games a great deal.
Positive influences have also been found. Good study habits seem to be passed on from roommates and roomies can have a positive impact on academic achievement, health, and social attitudes. Several studies demonstrate that a positive roommate relationship protects the individual from psychological distress and improves overall mental health.
A 2018 study at New York University found that college roommates are quite sensitive to their roommates’ experience of distress and can spot changes over the course of a semester. They also, however, tend to underestimate the level of distress. These researchers also suggested that with some training, roommates might help monitor the mental health of other students and make referrals for assistance when necessary.
Writing in the Collegiate Parent journalist Suzanne Shaffer describes ten different types of college roommates that can present a significant challenge. These include:
1. The Hermit who almost never leaves the dorm.
2. The Neat Freak, who is obsessive with cleanliness.
3. The Slob, who is on the other end of the spectrum. Housekeeping is such a common area of conflict High Point University matches roommates based on personality factors related to cleanliness.
4. The Roommate with a Significant Other, who has overnight guests.
5. The Roommate with a Significant Other from High School, who is always embroiled in some telephone drama.
6. The Passive Aggressive roommate who leaves snarky notes and comments.
7. The Ghost, who is never around.
8. The Partier, who is always drinking and inviting people over.
9. The Mooch who takes your stuff, often without asking.
And 10. That Rare Perfect Match.
Psychology Today blogger and psychiatrist Fredric Neuman, has complied several suggestions on how roommates can best get along. He says that the essential ingredient is that roommates must respect each other. Such respect is shown by not eating the other person’s food without permission, not borrowing possessions, and making sure that studying or sleeping takes precedence over loud music or partying.
It is also important for roommates to follow through on financial commitments, chores, and agreed upon arrangements for overnight guests. Roommates should avoid being excessively compulsive or messy and refrain from rude or insulting behaviors. Finally, roommates should be kind and thoughtful and never hang their mattresses directly over their roommate’s bed to save space.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed. D. is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems and can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
