Around spring break time my wife Diane and I visited the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington with Diane’s relatives.
Our niece’s two children had a great time seeing all the different horse breeds, going on the trolley, and riding the ponies. At the end of the day their mother bought them some souvenirs from the gift shop, including a stuffed animal for each of them. We were a bit surprised by this because when we last visited the children’s house, their beds were totally covered with stuffed animals. I suppose getting stuffed animals had become a family tradition and they could never get enough.
Recently a number of journalists have confessed to sleeping with their childhood stuffed animals during the pandemic. In a February New York Times article, Sarah Gannett described how she took to sleeping with her childhood stuffed polar bear during the most frightening days of COVID-19.
Psychologist and sleep expert Jade Wu, from Duke University told Gannet that she began sleeping with her child’s stuffed alligator when she was pregnant. This was because holding it soothed her after having nightmares and made sleeping on her side more comfortable. Such self-soothing behavior often reduces cognitive arousal and facilitates sleep.. Gannet says that, “It is perhaps no surprise that I turned to stuffed animals during a period of heightened stress.”
A recent survey by the OnePoll market research agency reported that 43% of adults admitted that they still have a childhood stuffed animal that they interact with regularly. In a 2017 Build-A-Bear survey, 40% of American adults said they still slept with a stuffed animal. Build-A-Bear spokesperson Emily Fuhrman says that more than 25% of the retailer’s stuffed animal sales are for “someone teenage or older.” Nearly a third of adults over 25 years of age report playing with childhood stuffed animals and this activity is slightly more common among men than women.
Stuffed animals, teddy bears, dolls, security blankets and other soft items are often employed as “transitional objects.” These provide children with comfort during times of anxiety or change. British psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott wrote about them in the early 1950s. Transitional objects ease separation anxiety and help children feel less lonely. They provide safety and security while the child works towards independence. They are often first used when the child begins to sleep alone and is separated from their primary caretaker. This when children begin differentiating themselves from others, although stuffed animals can also help older children and even adults undergoing stressful changes.
Throughout the world the teddy bear and the security blanket are prototypical transitional objects. After major bushfires in Australia, UNICEF organized therapy sessions for children using handmade teddy bears that the children could keep and cuddle. Stuffed animals have also been employed in Israeli war zones and after the September 11th attacks to comfort children.
The teddy bear dates back to 1902 when President Theodore Roosevelt, while on a Mississippi hunting trip, refused to shoot a young bear that had been tied to a tree. The president was mocked for his actions and toymakers immediately started selling stuffed “Teddy Bears.” Although bears at that time were considered quite frightening, teddy bears were given smiling baby-like features, which made them instantly appealing. Popular.
The security blanket was popularized in the Peanuts comic strip. Charles Schulz gave such a blanket to his character Linus van Pelt, who called it his “security and happiness blanket.” When asked what he going to do with it when he grew up. Linus said that he was thinking about having it made into a sport coat.
The 1967 film “The Producers” features Leo Bloom, who carries a fragment of his childhood blanket with him at all times to ward off panic attacks. In the 1970’s sitcom, Laverne and Shirley, Shirley has a stuffed animal named Boo Boo Kitty, which is frequently seen in her bedroom and became the show’s mascot. Actress Cindy Williams found the stuffed animal on the set one day and named it after her mother’s actual cat.
Hospitals, child welfare agencies, and police departments often have a supply of stuffed animals to give to children who were traumatized in some manner. Some churches have teddy bear ministries, where donated stuffed animals, which have attended church services by sitting in the pews, are made available to anyone in need of comfort.
Stuffed animals can convey some of the same benefits derived from pet therapy. Simply petting a companion animal, like a dog or cat, can reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol and so can stroking a soft stuffed animal. Neuroscientists believe that the tactile stimulation associated with hugging a plush toy triggers the release of oxytocin and serotonin, hormonal neurotransmitters related to happiness, attachment, and prosocial behavior. These chemicals work to reduce anxiety and stress, while stabilizing mood.
Our daughter had a teddy bear, which she called Brother Bear. He must have carried her through many difficult times, probably involving her human brothers. Over time much of his fur came off, leaving bare patches like a bad case of the mange. He ended up in Sally’s closet and eventually Diane disposed of him, which made our daughter very upset. We should have told her that the Nursery Magic Fairy came, like in the book “The Velveteen Rabbit,” and rewarded Brother Bear by granting his wish to become a real bear.
Stuffed animals evoke a state of nostalgia by calling up pleasant childhood memories. Such memories make people feel connected to friends and family and provide a sense of continuity. Psychologist Christine Batcho, from LeMoyne College, says such “nostalgia can help us deal with times of change. Nostalgia grounds us and confirms our identity....”
Stuffed animals may serve as a distraction in stressful situations. Research has found that children who play with stuffed animals after surgery experience less pain and discomfort.
Although the pandemic may have ushered in a resurgence of sleeping with plush toys, there has been some suggestion that smart phones are fast becoming the new transitional object. Although they aren’t very soft or cuddly, 62% of Americans say they already sleep with them at night.
