Everyone has experienced boredom— during lectures, on the job, while quarantining at home, in line at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, or simply when they had nothing better to do.
In 1969, a Gallup poll reported that over half of Americans said that their lives were “routine or even pretty dull.” Today 30% to 90% of adults experience boredom on a daily basis, as do up to 98% of youth. Boredom tends to peak in the late teenage years and then hits a low for people in their fifties. Men generally report more boredom than women.
More than 90% of college students said that they use their smartphones in classes, mostly because they are bored. Comedian Dane Cook says that today when Americans sit down across from each, they pull out their smart phones and slap them on the table like cowboys putting six-shooters on the poker table. The message is clear, “Okay buddy, you have 10 seconds to say something interesting or I’m going for it.” We humans devote tremendous amounts of resources to develop content just to fight boredom. Total global entertainment and media expenditures are expected to exceed $2.6 trillion by 2023.
Americans report the highest rates of boredom when they are studying and the least amount when engaging in physical activity. The social distancing, isolation, and loss of control associated with the COVID-19 pandemic recently has set the stage for a significant increase in boredom. Washington Post reporter Michael Rosenwald has written that the pandemic is a boom time for boredom and the researchers who study it. American essayist Margaret Talbot says, “…the psychic limbo of the pandemic has been a breeding ground for it.” In an Italian study participants cited boredom as the second-most-negative aspect of being required to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic— right after “the loss of freedom” and just before “a lack of fresh air”
Boredom is certainly an unpleasant feeling and it has been associated with anxiety, depression, agitation, aggression, and anger. When people have low levels of arousal and there is nothing to do, they feel relaxed. But when they have levels of high arousal and there is nothing to do, they feel bored.
Boredom is physically expressed in a variety of ways. Individuals may yawn, have their eyes glaze over, fidget, or glance at the clock, which seems to be frozen. When I was doing counseling, it was important not to show any of these signs during sessions. Once I made the mistake of giving a slight yawn and a client meanly said to me, “Excuse me! Am I keeping you awake?” I also learned to not look at my watch, as former Vice-president Biden did at the recent presidential debate. Instead, I strategically positioned my clock on a shelf just behind the chair where my clients sat.
Monotony and repetition also engender boredom. When I think of impatient boredom I recall the expression on Pee-wee Herman’s face in the movie Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. He is visiting the Alamo and wants to ask a question of the tour guide. She tells him to hold all questions until the end of her talk. He becomes progressively more frustrated and bored as he listens to her excruciating long presentation. My favorite line is when she says, “…there are thousands and thousands of uses of corn, all of which I will tell you about right now.”
Boredom typically takes place in situations where people have little control, such as doctor’s waiting rooms, classrooms, or airports. Lacking control, folks are unable to escape and find something more engaging.
In 2014, University of Virginia psychologist Timothy Wilson and his colleagues discovered that when college students were placed in a room for 6 to 16 minutes with only their thoughts to entertain them, most of them found the experience intolerable. They preferred doing any activity instead. Two-thirds of the men and one-fourth of the women chose to self-administer a mild electrical shock, rather than be left alone with their thoughts.
According to Canadian psychologists James Danckert and John Eastwood, chronic boredom is also associated with “a long list of negative outcomes”, including eating disorders, substance abuse, and poor academic performance. Boredom may account for up to 25% of the variation in student achievement — almost the same as intrinsic intelligence. Students who report being bored are more externally focused than their peers and have difficulty identifying emotions. Unfortunately during this time of pandemic and online learning, computer lessons are among the most boring educational experiences, while the least boring are group discussions.
A British study found that civil servants, who described high levels of boredom in their jobs, were more likely to die prematurely from heart disease, suggesting that being “bored to death” may be more than just an expression.
University of Louisville philosopher Andreas Elpidorou believes that that boredom is a “push to act.” Since humans prefer to be actively involved in the world, a disengaged mind can be quite stressful. Boredom is a necessary evolutionary prompt that helps us engage in meaningful activity.
Adequate leisure time is considered a prerequisite for boredom, which has been called the “scourge of modern life.” Some contemporary scholars believed that the nineteenth-century novel evolved in part as an antidote to widespread boredom that too much idle time had created. For some folks boredom is a status symbol and badge of superiority, since it is associated with “the upper echelons of society.” Sprockets for example was a recurring Saturday Night Live comedy sketch created by comedian Mike Myers. Myers portrays Dieter, a bored and jaded German hipster. He hosts a talk show and interviews celebrities, in whom he has little interest. At the inevitable point where he becomes bored with the guest, he delivers his catchphrase, “This conversation has become tiresome”.
Danckert and Eastwood say that “…boredom signals to us that we are not being effective agents in the world. We are not deploying our skills and talents in a way that allows us to feel we are operating at our best.” Basically boredom is also thought to stem from a lack of meaning and problems in focusing attention. When something is perceived as meaningless it’s difficult to care about what you are doing, Also, however, when a task is either too hard or too easy for us, it quickly becomes painfully boring.
Listening to music and doodling are two common tactics that help people feel less bored in many circumstances. Doodling can provide just the right level of extra stimulation people need to continue a boring task. According to a 1994 study, listening to music, especially during repetitive tasks, can help individuals complete them faster and more accurately, while reducing boredom at the same time. I knew my parents were wrong when they insisted that I turn off the radio back in junior high school when I was studying. Listening to rock and roll on KXOK was actually helping with my boring math homework, just as I suspected.
