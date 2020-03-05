The fourth Sunday of March heralds the start of National Cleaning Week. Jessica Ravitz from CNN says, “There’s something about a deep clean and purge of clutter that inspires a sense of rebirth, which must be why we traditionally tackle our clutter in the spring…” Clutter is inevitable in our modern world. Psychologist Michael Tompkins from San Francisco says that we live in “an acquiring culture.” This likely results from rampant consumerism and the fact that acquiring things feels good. On a neuro-psychological level, shopping is inherently rewarding.
In the battle against clutter, best-selling author Marie Kondo devised her widely cited decluttering principle — “If an item sparks joy, keep it. If not, thank it for its service and let it go.” It’s probably good that Kondo doesn’t give parenting advice. Like most advice, however, Kondo’s sounds good until you actually try to put it into practice. I personally can’t say that many of my possessions actually spark joy. Despite that, I plan on keeping my toilet plunger, the wrench that I always bust a knuckle with when I use it, and that saucepan without a handle that constitutes a significant burn hazard.
In addition to the usual distribution of clutter, most homes also contain at least one or more areas of highly concentrated messiness, usually referred to as the junk drawer. Junk drawers are typically found in the kitchen, but can be located anywhere. Many people also have one at their place of work. According to Wiktionary, this is where people store “miscellaneous, small, occasionally useful items of little value.” Just last weekend, my wife Diane and I were going through an old large Tupperware container looking for possibly useful items to help us secure a tarpaulin.
NPR reporter Linton Weeks says that the junk drawer “…can be an accidental time capsule, a haphazard scrap heap, a curious box of memories and meaninglessness.” Oddly enough many people are fascinated by junk drawers and a number of websites currently display photos of them for a growing number of junk drawer aficionados.
Consumer psychologist Kit Yarrow, from Golden Gate University, says that the junk drawer is “the most revealing place” she can look to learn about people’s purchasing and consumption patterns. Contents of the typical junk drawer vary, but generally include: (1) Utilitarian objects, such as scissors, paper clips, pens and pencils, and small tools. (2) Small objects that might otherwise get lost like safety pins and thumbtacks. (3) Items that are impulsively thrown into the drawer, like change and receipts. (4) Health and beauty aids such as travel-size shampoos, Band-Aids, and OTC medications. (5) Various personal and household objects such as old sunglasses, mysterious keys, batteries, and paper ephemera like take-out menus, used tickets, shopping lists, business cards and bulletins.
In a survey of junk drawer contents, rubber bands were the most frequently cited item. Today, junk drawers also include numerous technology-related items like old phones, cords, and the AC adapters for long-forgotten devices.
Like a Rorschach Test, things kept in junk drawers can reflect a household’s composition, personality and interests. Some items are associated with gender, age, educational level, religious affiliation or ethnicity. Sentimental objects, toys and recipes all can be revealing.
According to Yarrow, people also store things that “they can’t part with, but don’t use…” In 2013 Yale tracked the brain activity of hoarders as they sorted through their own junk items to determine whether to keep them or not. Confronted with this task, hoarders showed increased activity in regions of the brain associated with conflict and pain. These were the same brain areas related to discomfort and cravings that occur when people try to quit smoking or stop taking addictive drugs.
Previous research also found that hoarders show activity in neural circuits associated with a “sense of self,” when deciding what to do with their possessions. Psychologist Kelly McGonigal, from Stanford University, says that when such individuals look at their “treasures,” they feel as if it’s a physical extension of themselves. Most people have experienced similar feelings, perhaps in regard to a favorite sweatshirt, tickets to a memorable concert, or maybe a picture which one of your children drew for you years ago. We tend to connect with possessions, which make us feel comfortable and reinforce our identities. This explains why it was painful for me to finally throw away my prized brown-and-orange plaid suit pants and matching vest, despite the fact that our kids had been employing them as a clown costume for years.
McGonigal says that people who cling to clutter often maintain “an irrational conviction that something old and useless could have potential value in the future. The idea that they might need something, but have gotten rid of it, is painful.” I must of gotten this attitude from my father, who was what might be considered an “organized hoarder.” His garage was basically a 4,000 cubic foot junk drawer. Although he accumulated things, he also was meticulous in separating and organizing his junk into various drawers, boxes, jars and cans.
Experts have come up with some things to consider when cleaning out your junk drawer. First of all, it should mostly contain things which you’re currently using, need to refer to, or use all of the time...” Brooklyn organizing expert Tova Weinstock says that if don’t see a fairly immediate foreseeable use for an item, then it’s not junk drawer material.
It’s also important to determine just how much of each item is needed, so that the junk drawer doesn’t become a paper clip or staple storage area. Possibly the most important step is selecting what items should be thrown away. This is the most challenging part for most folks, unless they are a natural purger.
Finally, despite an emphasis on discarding things, there are some items you might consider adding to your junk drawer. Home improvement writer Jennifer Noonan lists 10 items she feels every household junk drawer should contain. These include (1) a small screwdriver, (2) a battery tester, (3) super glue, (4) a wood stain marker, (5) a lint roller, (6) a measuring tape, (7) matches or a lighter, (8) a box cutter, (9) screen cleaning wipes and (10) a flashlight. Reworking your junk drawer can be a liberating and relieving thing to do and who knows, it just might spark some joy.
