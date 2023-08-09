Over the past couple of weeks nearly all of Indiana’s schools have started their new school year. Indiana has over 1.2 million children in either public or private educational settings. This includes nearly 84,000 new kindergarten students annually. Despite several legislative initiatives, kindergarten still is not mandatory in Indiana, although around 97% of children participate in it.
The first day of kindergarten marks a significant milestone in a child’s life, and it comes with more than its share of challenges. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, separation anxiety is probably the most frequent problem facing children starting kindergarten. Pediatrician Michael Yogman, from the Harvard Medical School emphasizes that reassuring children and acknowledging their emotions can help ease this anxiety. Of course this anxiety cuts both ways and often parents are the ones most in need of reassuring.
In an Indeed.com survey, 62% of mothers rated adjusting to a new morning routine was the top challenge when their children started school. Laura Markham, a New York psychologist says that establishing consistent routines helps children adapt to the structure of kindergarten. Positive reinforcement and clear expectations foster a sense of security and discipline.
In 1988 singer and composer Randy Newman released a song which music critic Stephen Holden described as “a droll, plaintive remembrance” of Newman’s first day in school in the 1940’s. Newman later wrote, “The big idea here is that it’s the first step away from home. You’re starting on the road to work.”
Berlin-based writer Cecilia Gigliotti says that she found common ground with Randy Newman in this “distorted ditty.” According to Gigliotty the song “signals the young hero’s first major transition from the isolation of family to the quasi-independence of kindergarten.” Newman’s insensitive father doesn’t help. After driving him “further than he’s ever been away from home,” he leaves him with his Roy Rogers lunch pail in his hand, telling the befuddled five-year old, “Son it’s time to make us proud of you.” Newman wore glasses as a child and the song culminates with his new classmates taunting him by calling him “Four Eyes.”
In his biography, “Son of a Critch,” Canadian comedian Mark Critch also describes his first day of school. He writes that the world which he knew changed forever in September 1979. Critch watched as his father and older brother left the house in the morning and came home each afternoon demoralized and discouraged. He decided that instead of school or work, he intended to live a “housewife’s life,” with “morning chat shows and afternoon soaps.”
Despite his reluctance to go to school, his mother insisted on shopping for school supplies. Critch humored her by picking out a Spider-Man bookbag, a Star Wars lunch tin, and a Superman pencil case. He says, “I thought that showed me to be well rounded. The owner of these school supplies was obviously open-minded and a nonconformist.”
Although he was dubious about the whole notion of school, he warmed up considerably to the idea of the school lunch. At that time Canadian school lunches included favorites such as ketchup flavored potato chips, a pastry bun, a Saran-wrapped ham sandwich, and a can of Pepsi.
When the first day of school arrived Critch’s mother marched him down his long driveway to the school bus stop (he was looking, as he put it, like a “dead man walking”). Although worried about missing the Phil Donahue Show, Critch never-the-less stepped onto the school bus. As the door closed behind him Critch says only then he realized that his mother was not coming with him — she was staying home with Donahue. A bus driver was now his mama.
Critch was also given a nickname his first day of school. His teacher’s name was Mrs. Fowler, but he mispronounced it and called her Mrs. Flower. This greatly amused the children in his class and instantly earned him the nickname of “Mrs. Flower.” Things got worse when his prized ketchup chips were appropriated by a bully. Critch, however, survived all this and a number of other misunderstandings and humiliations, and actually ended the day looking forward to returning, Mrs. Flower or not.
My wife Diane and I started kindergarten in the era between Newman and Critch. My school in Illinois was a gothic structure with doors so heavy that little kids were unable to open them without help. I quickly learned that the concrete banisters on the sides of the massive stairs leading up to the school’s front door were the perfect size to use as a slide, if you didn’t mind wearing out the seat of your dungarees or occasionally getting yelled at by teachers.
My classroom wasn’t as elaborate or progressive as Diane’s was up in Wisconsin. It did, however, contain a gigantic set of tinker toys, which were large enough to build structures that you could actually walk inside. The other best thing about Kindergarten was that for only two additional cents you could get chocolate instead of white milk at the afternoon milk break. It was like getting upgraded to first class for the price of a mere soda bottle deposit. I’m not sure that I started out with the best educational priorities.
A large cloakroom was next to our classroom, where we hung our coats and kept our lunch boxes. This room also served as a sort of purgatory, where kids, who were unable to pay attention were occasionally banished. I was sentenced there a couple of times myself.
There wasn’t much taunting when I first began school, although some of that came later. Around Christmastime my classmates tricked me into believing that there was going to be a pageant in which I could portray a shepherd. They told me that I should bring a blanket to use for a shepherd’s cloak. When I brought my costume to school, the other kids teased me unmercifully saying things like “Are you sleeping here tonight?” and “Are you going to live in the cloak room?” Unfortunately, this was only a portend of things to come.
I believe things have improved over the years. With the emphasis on teaching social-emotional skills and preventing bullying, hopefully kindergarten is a psychologically safer environment than it was in the past. If children’s worlds change forever when they start school let us hope it’s for the best.
