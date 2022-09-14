After COVID-19 devastated much of the restaurant industry, many businesses were forced to offer higher salaries and better working conditions to remain open.
Business Insider reported that some McDonald’s franchises resorted to desperate measures to attract young employees, such as offering iPhones to new hires, handing out $50 bills to anyone who showed up for an interview, and making personal phone calls urging 14-year-olds to apply for jobs.
In the fast-food industry about one-half of all workers are younger than 21 years of age. William Roberts from Baylor University says that, “Fast-food is heavily marketed to children and prepared by people who are barely older than children. This is an industry that both feeds and feeds off the young.”
McDonald’s recruitment campaign must have been successful because when 2021 began they fielded a workforce of over 200,000 corporate employees and more than 2 million franchise workers.
According to Roberts, one out of eight Americans have been employed by McDonald's. I served my time on my very first job, when I was in high school. I made French fries at one of the first McDonald’s in Southern Illinois. Later I worked in an ice house, tended bar at a golf course, and dispatched trucks delivering new Chryslers, while I finished high school and went to college.
When I was a teenage french fry guy I had to carry 20 pound sacks of dusky smelling potatoes from the basement, clean and peel them, slice them into fries, and rinse the starch out of them. Then, I blanched them and placed the wire baskets of fries on a large rack, until they were needed. Working around hot cooking oil and abrasive potato peelers, you learn the ropes fairly quickly. It wasn’t a great job, but I took pride in it and I learned a lot about what it meant to work. Perhaps the worst part was that I always felt oily. No amount of soap or hot water helped. Around the same time, up in Wisconsin, my wife Diane was working at a veterinarian’s office. Later she was employed at a discount store where she managed to get control of a manual printing machine and would stain her hands with ink while printing signs for the store.
Historically in the United States, a majority of adolescents have worked during their high school years, although such employment always has been controversial. Past research emphasized the negative aspects of working, like increased behavior problems, poor academic performance, and high dropout rates.
Tama Leventhal from Columbia University, however, found a positive association between adolescent employment and school achievement among economically disadvantaged youth. She concluded that job experience contributed to better academic and work outcomes by providing “work experience, skills, informal networks, and adult role models."
Our two oldest children both held part-time jobs when they were in high school in Florida. For a while they worked at Disney World. Our son started out selling refreshments, but later paddled canoes on the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoe attraction in Frontierland. Our daughter worked in food service on Main Street, wearing a cute old-fashioned looking dress. Disney sent buses around to the high schools to make it easier for students to get to work.
Both kids also worked for a popular Florida supermarket chain called Publix, where our son was a bag boy and our daughter worked in the bakery. We made our son save his earnings for a car and college, but allowed him to keep his tips for spending money. He became quite adept at charming ladies, who needed help carrying their groceries. Our Publix was very considerate about scheduling work hours around school commitments.
Fewer students are working now than in the past, although it’s difficult to factor in just how much COVID-19, worker dissatisfaction, and the school loan situation has influenced the job market. From 2000 through 2020, the percentage of teens working during the non-summer months fell from 43% to 28%.
Janessa Graves from Washington State University believes that the benefits of working during adolescence are multifold. Employment improves work skills, as well as time management, interpersonal relations, workplace behavior, punctuality, and self-regulation. In turn these abilities translated into increased earnings and opportunities for higher level positions in the future.
Using data from Minnesota, it was found that high school students working less than 20 hours a week were more likely to obtain a bachelor’s degree than students who worked more hours or not at all.
Studies indicate that benefits from adolescent employment, depended largely on the intensity and duration of the job, as well as the age of the adolescent. Overscheduled work hours, especially among younger students, increased stress and anxiety. It also was associated with harmful behaviors such as smoking, drug use, truancy, poor academic performance, and dropping out of school. Excessive school year employment, unlike summer work , can also negatively affect grades by "crowding out" study time.
High levels of adolescent work activity correlates with significantly lower Quality of Life scores especially in younger adolescents. The research suggests that working too young or too much can have a negative effect on the quality of life that adolescents experience. Intensive employment also decreases the positive impact students derive from participating in extracurricular activities.
It is important to connect school activities and work experience whenever possible. On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a program that will place 3,000 students in paid apprenticeships. These positions are at private companies and focus on finance, technology, and business operations. Some lucky students will be able to earn up to $25 an hour while completing their education.
Jeylan Mortimer, from the University of Minnesota believes that “… work experience can promote the healthy development of some young people, especially when it is moderate in intensity and steady in duration.” She says the key is to strike an appropriate balance between school and work.
High school jobs teach a lot of important lessons. When I was a french fry guy at McDonald's no one ever said to me, “You deserve a break today.” Instead I remember the big boss coming around and saying, “If you got time for leaning, you got time for cleaning.”
