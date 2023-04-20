The reason to retire is to try to avoid embarrassment... You want to be the first to come up with the idea. You don’t want to wait until you trip and fall off the stage. — Garrison Keillor
In 2022, the proportion of the U.S. population that was retired was nearly 1.5% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
In their report, “The Great Retirement Boom,” the Federal Reserve Board said that this increase wouldn’t have occurred were it not for the pandemic. These so-called “excess retirements” were motivated by a variety of factors that were exacerbated by COVID-19. They include on-the-job health concerns, caregiving responsibilities, early retirement offers, a surge in the value of investments, and a growing disenchantment among many workers with their place of employment.
Although none of these factors figured in my retirement in January of 2022, still I am among those baby boomers who stopped working in the “Great Retirement Boom.” About 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 each day, and the entire generation is slated to reach retirement age by 2030.
In their 2017 article, on baby boomer retirement, entitled, From Rock ‘n’ Roll to Rock ‘n’ Chair, Robert Applebaum and Phyllis Cummins from the Scripps Gerontology Center describe the enormous influence of the baby boom generation, saying that it has “impacted American life, from birth rate to birth control, to education, to work, to marriage and divorce — and now to retirement.”
In various surveys up to 40% of baby boomers say that they never plan to retire. Lauren Kemp, from the J2T recruiting firm, says, “Some boomers take the generational motto, “Live to work,” to an extreme.
Retirement in my father’s family was pretty much unthinkable, mostly because of their Great Depression era values, regarding the importance of work, and hereditary coronary artery disease. I have to admit that I was afraid to retire and was pretty much in denial about the whole thing until the very end.
Although I basically had a post-retirement plan, I was afraid of not having the routine and structure of a job. Melissa Knoll from the Social Security Administration has said, “Thinking about one’s retirement is likely bittersweet. While future retirees may be excited about life without work and the leisure opportunities retirement affords, contemplating retirement can introduce negative emotions as well.”
Potential retirees are often afraid that they will be bored, will miss working, or will “slowly become less engaged in society.” Except for about two weeks in the 1980s, before I retired I had held a full-time job since 1973.
Retirement also seemed to me like a form of surrender. I suppose that it is giving up some of your egotism and pride and reestablishing your identity. A 2021 New Zealand study found that just asking workers if they felt tired on the job was a significant predictor of who would be next to retire. I don’t remember feeling tired on the job, but I did feel a lot of relief when I finally did retire.
I think I had to finally accept the fact that achieving some enormous accomplishment over the next couple of years was highly unlikely. It was like when I was writing my master’s thesis and my advisor was telling me to quit delaying and get it done. He said to me, “No one at this school has ever won a Nobel Prize for their mediocre master’s thesis and you won’t be the first, so just finish it and get out of here.”
While I didn’t retire because of COVID-19, it did seem like sort of a dress rehearsal for retirement. When many of the staff where I worked, including me, started working mainly from home, it helped me start to disengage from work.
Since I’ve retired, I have to say that I have enjoyed waking up and not having to go to work. I must really like it since I now typically wake up five or six times a night. Some cliché’s about retirement are true. Everyday does seem like Saturday, except for actual Saturdays, which for some reason seem like Sundays.
Yochanan Altman from the Open University of Hong Kong and his colleagues have described four potential baby boomer retirement trajectories. These include: 1. “Carrying on” and continuing to work full time past the normal retirement age. 2. Continuing to work at the same job, but at a reduced level. 3. Continuing to work, but at a reduced level in a different and more meaningful field of endeavor. and 4. Complete retirement, or as they referred to it, “Calling it a day.”
Continuing to be engaged in work after retirement age, especially full-time, is often interpreted as an attempt to deny our inevitable mortality. People who prefer to fully retire are usually a minority. They are more autonomous, self-directed and are less attached to their work. They usually have a number of reasons to justify full retirement, such as health issues, wanting to spend time with family, and specific plans to engage in meaningful projects, hobbies, or recreational activities.
In 2002 the Allstate Insurance Company surveyed baby boomers and the most preferred retirement activities were travel, family activities, hobbies , gardening, fishing, golfing, volunteering, reading, exercising, and making home improvements.
I’ve been lucky enough to end up doing pretty much what I thought I would do in retirement. Diane and I have been traveling some and catching up on our visits to our kids and relatives, I’ve been doing some writing, as well as teaching community college courses in psychology part-time. My very first job after college was teaching psychology at a community college in Illinois. I suppose you can say that in Great Retirement Boom I’ve finally made a full circle.
