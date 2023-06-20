Last November the ChatGPT app was successfully launched. Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer is an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can be accessed directly through your smart phone. You can converse with this program by typing in text or speaking. Over 57 million people downloaded ChatGPT within the first month it was available and now there are over 100 million users. Microsoft believed in its potential success so strongly that it invested ten billion dollars in the company that developed it.
I have been trying out the free version and it is a bit like talking to the ship’s computer in the old Star Trek television series. It seems much smarter than Siri or Alexa, but frequently it sounds like the quirky computer named Holly on the British sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf. Holly had an IQ of 2000, but suffered from memory glitches and occasional lapses in judgment, not unlike ChatGPT.
ChatGPT currently has access to over 300 billion words and can generate human-sounding speech. In 1950 English computer pioneer Alan Turing, devised a method to determine if a computer possessed human intelligence, by having someone communicate with it. If the person couldn’t tell whether they were talking to a computer or a real person, then, theoretically, the computer had reached a human level of intelligence. Despite not having human consciousness, ChatGPT has passed the Turing Test repeatedly.
Some people, however, can still recognize the app’s language as being machine generated, as can many plagiarism detection programs. In trying it out I found that it seems especially fond of the word “tapestry,” which appeared repeatedly in its content.
The term “Artificial Intelligence” was coined by noted computer scientist John McCarthy and was introduced at a 1957 Dartmouth Conference. Attempts to mimic human intelligence, however, have been seen throughout history.
In the late 18th Century, Wolfgang von Klempelen, a Hungarian inventor, devised an automated chess-playing machine that could defeat human opponents. This, however, turned out to be an elaborate hoax. Von Klempelen’s machine possessed a hidden compartment, from which a human operated the mechanism. Klempelen’s real accomplishment was finding someone small enough to fit into his machine, who could also play a good game of chess.
Despite this fraud, chess continued to play a role in the evolution of AI. In 1977 the first commercial chess-playing computer was developed. Over time chess playing computers kept improving although scientists were saying that a computer would never be able to beat an expert player. And this was true, until it wasn’t. In 1997 Deep Blue, an IBM chess playing computer, defeated world chess champion, Garry Kasparov, ushering in a new era.
Fourteen years later IBM's Watson program easily outperformed all of the human contestants on the television quiz show Jeopardy! Since then Watson has also been used in areas like healthcare, finance, customer service, and education.
Another early AI program, named Eliza, was developed in the 1960s by MIT computer scientist Joseph Weizenbaum. This program replicated human conversations and was designed to imitate the speech patterns of psychologist Carl Rogers. Rogers used a procedure called active listening, in which he identified and reflected back the feelings of the client. Eliza was programed to do the same. Weizenbaum was surprised that the program was taken to heart by so many users. I can remember that interacting with Eliza was appealing and oddly comforting. Eliza was only a novelty but it did spark interest in AI, natural language processing, and human-computer interaction.
AI systems such as ChatGPT can now accurately answer a wide range of questions on virtually any topic, handle customer complaints, solve math and programming problems, write essays and reports, compose poems and songs, make translations in numerous languages, and even diagnose medical disorders. It can also rewrite things in dialect, author short stories and make up jokes that mimic any famous comedian. On medical licensing examinations ChatGPT performs as well as third year medical students.
Of course, there is also a dark side. While people are intrigued by the potential of AI, they are also apprehensive about it. These fears generally involves scenarios in which the AI system malfunctions or they become independent from their original programming. Science fiction writer Issac Asimov anticipated these fears when he devised his famous Laws of Robotics, which were intended to make human safety the first priority of AI systems.
In the 1968 movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, HAL is the AI system that operates a spacecraft. HAL malfunctions and places the success of the mission above the safety of the crew. As he systematically kills crew members, his calm, calculating, emotionless voice becomes the chilling and unsettling symbol of out-of-control technology.
In another movie "Colossus: The Forbin Project", a supercomputer called Colossus, manages America’s defense systems. It evolves self-consciousness and attempts to bring about world peace by subjugating mankind. Both of these films are cautionary tales about potential overreliance on technology.
In today’s reality, misuses of AI are more likely to be seen in things like the dissemination of misinformation, assisting internet scammers and con artists, creating malicious content, plagiarism, and academic cheating.
In a survey recently conducted by Tyton Partners, approximately one-third of college students said that they regularly use AI tools. Also, slightly more than half of them said that they intend to continue using these tools in school, even if they are officially banned. The survey also found that the vast majority of instructors and administrators have never used AI and one third of them are not even familiar with the technology.
Educational institutions are scrambling to develop policies, programs, and strategies to deal with rapidly spreading AI availability, especially when it comes to academic plagiarism and student evaluations. Many instructors believe that tools, like ChatGPT, can legitimately be used for brainstorming, editing, and outlining. Generating actual content such as term papers, and essays, however, is definitely seen as being out-of-bounds.
I’m teaching this fall and I’m re-evaluating all my assignments to take ChatGPT into account. If we’re not careful soon the school’s computerized learning management system will end up grading the students computer-generated homework and the need for people will be eliminated entirely.
Finally, also remember that ChatGPT is quite capable of writing a newspaper column. So, if you happen to read one that starts out talking about tapestries, be especially cautious.
