While weathering the pandemic, most people are watching lots of movies and television. Many are also catching up on their reading, and spending a good deal of time cooking. Our oldest son has combined some of these and is watching MasterClass episodes on cooking. He has been making cinnamon rolls and is on a quest to reproduce the classic Pizza Hut Barbeque Pizza. Evidently there is an online controversy as to whether the original topping was shredded pork or beef. I definitely vote for pork. He was always an avid reader, as are most of our children. I don’t know if his reading has increased due to the virus, but if it has, it’s probably cookbooks.
When we moved to Indiana our youngest son was starting eighth grade. He apparently was daunted by the task of rebuilding his life and finding new friends. My wife Diane and I were concerned that he didn’t even try to talk to others and would read during his lunch period. So, we had to forbid reading.
Typically about a quarter of Americans read less than one book a year. A survey conducted by the Hollywood Reporter in late March, revealed that about one-third of adults reported that they were reading more books as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
So far I’ve averaged only about one book a week and none of them are Pulitzer Prize material. Diane, however, has seized the opportunity and has become a reading powerhouse. She just finished one titled, “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,” by Gabrielle Zevin. It has a familiar theme. It’s about a curmudgeonly bookseller whose life is upended by the unexpected appearance of an appealing young child, similar to Heidi, Silas Marner, and Little Lord Fauntleroy. Reviews call the book a “homage to books and bookstores,” a “likable literary love story” and it’s described as being “sweet, but sad.” At one point in this book the titular hero asks his love interest, “What book has influenced your life the most?”
Usually we think of other people as influencing us the most — parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers, religious and political leaders, celebrities, and others we might consider role models. We are also influenced by the experiences we have. These include all the positive and negative events in our lives. Our youngest son once wrote a play for a state high school creative arts competition. The theme of the competition was influences. In his play, two men had precisely the same set of experience in their lives. For one man it led to a positive outcome, but for the other it had a very negative consequence. It depended on how each of them perceived the experience and integrated it into their lives. The same experience, it seems, can serve as a wakeup call or the final nail in the coffin. (We felt he was influenced by his parents’ psychology conversations).
Media influences us through the stories we hear, the movies we see and, of course, the books we read. Humans are hard-wired to learn from narratives. Stories are easily remembered and can be widely applied. Besides entertaining us, books can also inspire, set an example, offer new perspectives, present new ideas or solutions, offer explanations, help organize or make sense of the world, reassure us, give hope, define us, provide meaning, teach us a lesson, and even give us a sense of belonging.
For people growing up in difficult circumstance, books can be a lifeline. This is explicitly shown in Roald Dahl’s book, “Matilda.” The main character is a little girl with some of the most unsupportive parents in modern fiction. Upon her own initiative, Matilda escapes to Mrs. Phelps’ public library, where the self-taught little girl is reading classic literature by the age of 4 years. Although less dramatic, local libraries and the books we found there provided a refuge for both Diane and me as youngsters.
Books don’t necessarily have to be great literature to be influential. Diane pointed out, for example, that books like the Nancy Drew series, which started in 1930 and features a girl detective, were an important influence as they portray girls as being smart, confident and brave. Nancy was both capable and fearless. Nancy Drew has been cited as a formative influence by a number of prominent women, including Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Sonia Sotomay, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former First Lady Laura Bush.
The Betsy-Tacy books are a series of semi-autobiographical stories written by Minnesota writer Maud Hart Lovelace in the 1940s and 1950s. They were so influential that in 1990, a group of fans formed the Betsy-Tacy Society, long after the books were out of print. The Society convinced the publisher to reprint Lovelace’s books. Author Judy Blume, writer Anna Quindlen and singer/actress Bette Midler are among the many lifelong Betsy-Tacy fans. Many other authors, like Jane Austin and Laura Ingalls Wilder, have their similarly devoted fans.
When you ask people about reading preferences, the question strikes at the heart of who they are. A person’s book collection can tell you a lot about them. I have always thought of it as being what psychologists call a projective test. This is a task in which people can’t help but to introject elements of their own personality into the undertaking.
There are many important books that have changed our world. A few years ago the BBC published the results of its survey of the top 10 books most valuable to humanity. This list included 1. The Bible, 2. The Origin of Species, 3. A Brief History of Time, 4. Relativity, 5. Nineteen-Eighty-Four, 6. Principia Mathematica, 7. To Kill a Mockingbird, 8. The Qur’an, 9. The Wealth of Nations, and 10. The Double Helix.
Occasionally, a book might bring a significant personal epiphany, but more often than not they change your life in more subtle ways. Author Blume said, “Some characters become your friends for life.” I suppose a lifelong friend counts as an important influence.
