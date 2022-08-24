The other day my wife Diane and I were driving home, after dropping off our granddaughter at the University of Louisville. Along the way we saw a mural on the Marriott building near Jefferson and South Third Street, that we hadn’t noticed before.
I’ve always liked those large portraits on the downtown buildings, despite their distracting influence when you are driving in heavy traffic on hospital curve.
The portraits seem to be a way to honor people associated with Louisville, while perhaps, providing inspiration to others. The stylized mural we saw on the Marriott, however, was much more direct. It was simply adorned with an artist’s brush and the optimistic statement, “Inspiration is everywhere.” It was a project of Kosair Children’s Hospital, in conjunction with the hotel and was painted by Kirby Stafford’s sign company from Danville, Kentucky in 2015.
The sign seems true enough, as sources of inspiration can be found all around us. Originally, inspiration referred to a supernatural phenomenon in which divine knowledge or awareness was revealed to especially receptive individuals, such as prophets and artists. They in turn had a special duty to pass these revelations on to the rest of humanity.
Later, psychoanalysts speculated that people could gain inspiration by understanding their unconscious minds or in some cases the collective unconscious, which Carl Jung described as containing a wealth of hidden knowledge that everyone shares.
Throughout history people have also been inspired by the things in their environment. This, of course, includes works of nature, as well as other people and their creations. Plato described how poets and writers inspire their readers, passing on the inspirations they received from their muses. Inspiration seems to move in both directions. For example, composers are often inspired by poets, painters, or other kinds of artists. The Russian composer, Modest Mussorgsky, based his famous piano composition, Pictures at an Exhibition, on the drawings and watercolors of the artist Viktor Hartmann. Contrariwise, Dutch painter Piet Mondrian’s famed abstract painting “Broadway Boogie Woogie 1942-43” was inspired by the jazz and dancing he observed while living in Harlem in the 1940’s.
Beethoven’s third symphony was inspired by the democratic ideals of the French Revolution and he planned to call it the Napoleon Symphony. When Napoleon declared himself emperor , however, in a rage, Beethoven scrubbed out Napoleon’s name from his manuscript and rechristened it the Eroica Symphony.
Psychologists Victoria Oleynick , Todd Thrash, and Andrew Elliot from the College of William and Mary have intensively researched inspiration. They say that it is a “motivational state that compels individuals to bring ideas into fruition.” Inspiration is generally believed to be crucial to the creative process, although Thomas Edison and others have argued that perspiration is more important than inspiration.
Thrash and Elliot have identified three core characteristics of inspiration that distinguish it from other states. (1) While a person may seek inspiration, generally they do not feel directly responsible for becoming inspired. Inspiration is derived from external sources, such as a friend, muse, role model, or definitive example. There is also a dynamic aspect to inspiration, in that people are not only inspired by something, they are also inspired to do something. (2) Inspired ideas and concepts transcend those generated in the usual manner. (3) Once a person is inspired, they have a compelling drive to express their new-found awareness in a beneficial product or solution.
Hard work contributes to inspiration in two ways. First there is the preparatory work that allows a person to be receptive and to recognize inspiration when it comes along, and the second is the labor necessary to transform inspiration into a tangible result. All this creates a sort of inspired sandwich, with an inspirational filling, between two slices of work.
Writing in the Harvard Business Review, Columbia University psychologist Scott Kaufman says, “In a culture obsessed with measuring talent and ability, we often overlook the important role of inspiration.” He says that it opens us up to new possibilities, , allows us to escape ordinary boundaries, and to positively reinterpret our own abilities.
The capacity to be inspired varies significantly from person to person. Inspired people, however, share certain personality features. Research has shown that they are more open to new experiences and more engaged in their work and interests. They aren’t, however, especially conscientious or competitive. Inspiration appears to be more related to attaining intrinsic or even spiritual fulfilment than materialistic rewards. People who feel inspired believe in their own abilities, have high self-esteem, and are optimistic. They also are people who have paid their dues by accumulating experience and work skills before capturing inspiration.
Studies demonstrate that frequently inspired people view themselves as more creative than other. Frequency of inspiration has been found to be positively correlated with the number of patents inventors hold. Fiction writers, poets, and science journalists, who claim that they are inspired, produce written work that is judged to be more creative than non-inspired writers.
There is also considerable evidence that in addition to increasing creativity and helping us achieve our goals, inspiration promotes general well-being. It can improve mood, perceived life satisfaction, and provide meaning in life.
There are a number of methods to try to gain inspiration. First preparation by achieving work mastery and expertise is important so that inspiration can be recognized and appreciated when it comes.
Although will power is not effective in producing inspiration, placing yourself in an environment with inspirational people, appropriate role models, natural wonders, and awe-inducing experiences is helpful. Finally, achieving even small accomplishments and reviewing past successes have been shown to significantly increase the probability of being inspired.
Finding inspiration for a column topic is frequently daunting. Fortunately, inspiration is everywhere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.