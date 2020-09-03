When New York was planning it to reopen after the first coronavirus wave, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that no “attractive nuisances” would be allowed to reopen. He was referring to fairs, festivals, museums, concerts and other large scale public events. These gatherings, which attracted large numbers of people, were banned to stop super spreader events. Some museums responded to the governor’s order by handing out buttons which read, “Proud to be an Attractive Nuisance.”
Attractive nuisances usually refer to things that are irresistible to children. These are artificial (man-made) conditions, events or objects that are hazardous and alluring. Property owners, who fail to take reasonable precautions to prevent access, can be held responsible if a child is harmed on the landowner’s property.
The attractive nuisance legal doctrine does not apply to conditions that are obvious, or naturally occurring, because it is presumed that children have been taught to recognize and avoid such dangers. In many jurisdictions children younger than 6 or 7 years of age can’t be considered negligent, because of their age, and liability still exists even if the child is a unwelcome trespasser.
The attractive nuisance tort originated in England in 1841 when the owner of a cart left it unattended on a road. He was found to be responsible for injuries to a child who climbed onto it, fell, and was injured. In the U.S. in 1873, the Pacific Railroad was similarly found liable for injuries received by a 6-year-old boy, who was playing on a railroad turntable. By allowing easy access, the railroad was found negligent for not taking reasonable precautions to protect children of “tender years.” The court assumed that children could not appreciate the potential dangers imposed by the turntable. After similar cases this legal theory came to be known as the “Turntable Doctrine,” although it soon acquired the name “attractive nuisance.” Although imprecise the term persists today because of its widespread use.
When our daughter was 3 years old, she was in the back seat of the car, where my wife Diane and I had inadvertently left an open bag of chocolate chip cookies. We soon heard the crinkling of the bag and asked, “Sally, have you been eating those cookies?” We turned around and saw her baby face covered in chocolate. With a very serious expression, she shook her head no. Although the cookies weren’t a dangerous condition, they certainly were irresistible and we were clearly liable for her adorable behavior by negligently leaving them there.
Pennsylvania freelance writer Beth Brindlev has identified the 10 most common attractive nuisances today as (1) Railroads (2) Swimming Pools, (3) Construction Sites, (4) High-Voltage Lines and Towers, (5) Manmade Water Features, (6) Discarded Appliances, (7) Abandoned Automobiles, (8) Farm Equipment, (9) Holes in the Ground, and (10) Things to Play On (e.g. trampolines, skateboard ramps, swings, jungle gyms, play sets and tree houses). While these are among the most common nuisances, the doctrine can be applied to virtually anything located on the property of the landowner.
By the time I was a child, railway yards were secured and patrolled by railroad detectives, although trains still exerted an attraction for children. Kids collected railroad flares and spikes they found alongside the tracks and placed pennies on the rails to see how passing trains would flatten them.
When we lived in Florida, everyone was well aware of the constant threat that ponds, alligators and especially swimming pools presented. I can also relate to the childhood allure of construction sites and equipment. When I was about 7 years old I woke up one morning and was thrilled to see an enormous mound of dirt alongside my house, along with a huge yellow bulldozer parked right next to our garage. The city was putting in new sidewalks and despite my parents warnings, I climbed on that bulldozer for weeks. Kids from all over the neighborhood came over to my pile of dirt to tunnel through it and jump off the top. A boy who lived a couple of blocks away had his own pile of dirt and one of his tunnels collapsed, trapping him. Fortunately they dug him out and he wasn’t injured. One unhappy afternoon I came home from school and the dirt pile and the bulldozer had disappeared. Sometimes I wonder if it really happened or if I had just imagined it.
My older brother and his “hoodlum” friends also were not immune to the attraction of construction equipment. Once they actually started up a bulldozer they found while cruising around looking for trouble. Luckily it only moved a few feet before the engine died and they were almost arrested. Today they remove the batteries. You see a lot of heavy equipment hanging from the top of cranes at constructions sites.
My father repeatedly warned me about the dangers of climbing into old refrigerators that had been thrown away. There were lots of stories of children getting trapped in such appliances. Refrigerators built after 1958 were required to be capable of being opened from the inside. Local ordinances have long mandated the removal of doors or lids from discarded appliances like refrigerators, dryers, freezers. This taboo was so ingrained into me that I could barely watch a scene in the 2008 film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull where Indy escapes certain death during an atomic bomb test by climbing into a lead-lined refrigerator.
Even things that were specifically designed for child’s play, such as swings, trampolines or diving boards, can be classified as attractive nuisances when they are accessible to unsupervised children or children other than their intended users. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most home playground injuries involve swings. Climbing equipment is responsible for most injuries at public playgrounds. I can remember that after a boy fell from the top part of the jungle gym at my elementary school, the school administration reduced the height of all jungle gyms by basically cutting then all in half.
Recently, a bicycle rack, shaped like an old-time bicycle with an oversized front wheel, was placed near a busy bus stop in an area where several programs that served children were located. At the time it seemed to me like this was just asking for trouble. It looked quaint, but I worried that kids might hurt themselves trying to climb it. I’m not sure if anything ever happened, but the rack was eventually removed and placed elsewhere, which seemed all for the best.
A number of online stores sell graphic T-shirts with the phrase “Attractive Nuisance” printed on them. These shirts, while sort of a left-handed compliment, are suggested as the perfect gift for your attorney friends or law students. We’re thinking about sending one to our son.
