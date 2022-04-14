Sooner or later, we all make some type of embarrassing social misstep. We say or do something that later makes us cringe. These gaffes occur in all sorts of settings, including work, school, social events, and even family gatherings.
Sometimes these are simple slips of the tongue, like the time Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice referred to President George W. Bush as her husband or when Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley famously said, “The police aren’t here to create disorder, they’re here to preserve disorder.”
The French employ the phrase “faux pas” (meaning false step) for a socially awkward, or tactless act. I think my wife Diane and I first noticed this phrase while watching an old Warner Brothers cartoon in which a pair of French-accented hippos believe that Noah’s Ark is a cruise ship. The female hippo asks Noah to carry her luggage aboard. The male hippo says to her, I believe he is “Le Capitaine,” not a porter.” And the female hippo replies, “Oh Fabio, a faux pas.”
Most faux pas are minor social blunders, but people who constantly make such mistakes may have a social skills deficit. In 1983 Harvard psychologist Howard Gardner proposed that there were actually eight types of intelligence. Among these is interpersonal intelligence, which is being able to understand and effectively interact with others. Today social skills training is a psychoeducational technique that helps people better navigate tricky social situations.
Blunders start early in life. I can remember when my friend Dennis and I worked at an icehouse the summer we graduated from high school. The place made huge blocks of ice that were used in refrigerated train cars. We worked with a slightly younger boy named Raymond. We had the worst boss in the world. He referred to me as “college boy” and was constantly yelling at Dennis, who to be fair, had some of it coming. The boss, however, was especially cruel to poor Raymond. He never let up with his criticism, but Raymond took it in stride.
Dennis finally said to Raymond, “How do you take all that guff from that cantankerous gentleman?” Only Dennis didn’t say “cantankerous” or “gentleman.” Raymond just shook his head and said, “Well I guess I’ve got to, he’s my dad.”
Blogger Christie Grimm also warns that forgetting that you’ve met someone before, can easily result in another kind of faux pas when you encounter them again. This is why she advises that it is always better to say, “Nice to see you,” rather than “Nice to meet you.”
Workplace blunders are among the most common missteps. Barbara Pachter, author of “New Rules at Work,” says that most workplace gaffes fall into one of three categories: embarrassments that are best ignored, awkward moments that offer an opportunity for communication, and missteps that can be learning experiences. Patcher tells about employees accidentally getting locked in the restroom at work or walking into the wrong restroom. She says that these fall into the first category. They may be embarrassing, but little damage is done.
While you may temporarily be the object of ridicule, she says it is important not to overreact and to be a good sport about it. This is something that will likely blow over quickly and is unlikely to be repeated.
Something like this happened at my school. The school counselor, Mr. Steptoe, was working late one evening and the custodian inadvertently locked him in his office. His telephone was not working, so he crawled out the window and climbed onto the roof of the school building.
A neighbor called the police and reported that some kids had broken into the school and one of them (a large one) was threatening to jump off the roof. Within minutes numerous police vehicles, firetrucks and ambulances were gathered at the school, with their lights flashing and sirens blaring. Mr. Steptoe was chagrined, at this massive overreaction, but took the ensuing embarrassment and brutal teasing all with good grace. That occurred in 1968 and I suspect it will blow over any day now. I kind of believe that if he realized what was going to happen, he would have probably jumped off the roof.
Pachter describes how another employee made a work blunder involving a telephone presentation. This employee frequently talked on the phone to her mother and boyfriend and routinely closed her conversations saying, “I love you.” One day, however, she was making a telephone presentation at work. Unfortunately, at the conclusion she automatically said, “I love you” to her bosses and colleagues. When she arrived at work the next day there was a large heart-shaped Valentine’s Day card on her desk from her colleagues. This also took a while to blow over and the ability to tolerate considerable teasing.
Many years ago, I had just started a new job and I was preparing to visit one of the people who would be reporting to me. My boss came into my office to tell me about the woman I would be meeting. Evidently he had a number of complaints about her and told me a lot of things that he didn’t like about her — like she wasn’t a team player, she never came to company events like the Christmas Party, her staff were isolated from the rest of the employees, she was overly sensitive and easily upset, she was often insubordinate, and so on. I was getting more and more uncomfortable about making my visit, as I carefully wrote down his list on my legal pad.
Finally, I left and went to interview this employee. We talked for about an hour and then I returned to my office, which was located about a mile away. When I got back, I felt relieved thinking that things had gone about as well as they possibly could have. That’s when I received a phone call from the woman I had just visited. She seemed upset and told me that I had left my legal pad on her desk. I still cringe when I think about this event.
The Monster.com website describes four steps that employees should consider taking to remedy a work faux pas. They say the employee should first acknowledge the blunder to the people affected by it. Second, the employee should express a commitment to fixing things. Remember to be open and not defensive. Finally move on and don’t dwell in the past. This is all good advice, but unfortunately such experiences tend to stick with you. It’s always easier to remember a wrong answer on a test, than the right one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.