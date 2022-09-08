“When things are bad, it's the best time to reinvent yourself.” — George Lopez
Our daughter and her family recently relocated to Virginia from Kentucky because of a job change. My wife Diane and I were surprised to hear our 13-year-old granddaughter say that she was looking forward to the move. Both she and our daughter said they saw the move as a chance to reinvent themselves. I kind of liked them the way they were.
Writing about reinventing yourself after moving, New York City Blogger Rosie Young said, “…you can redefine yourself in so many ways. It’s… new and exciting, but undeniably frightening. The decision to align who you feel you are with who you want to be… is a big one, possibly the biggest decision you can ever make.”
She notes that moving is an excellent time to build new habits, but also that moving is an opportunity, not an answer.
We humans live in a constant state of flux. We get older, the environment changes, and new challenges continually come and go. Much of this is imposed upon us from outside sources, over which we have little or no control.
Occasionally, however, people make a purposeful decision to change themselves in some significant way. This may mean getting a different job, changing relationships, or modifying your personality. This notion of adopting another, more desirable, persona is widely called reinventing yourself and it seems to be a particularly American idea.
American history is rich with examples of self-reinvention. In colonial times Scottish sea captain John Paul fled to Virginia to avoid some legal difficulties, adopted Jones as his new last name, and became one of the founders of the American navy. Benjamin Franklin left his Boston apprenticeship without his brother's consent, becoming a fugitive. He fled to Philadelphia, where he started a new life and the rest is literally history.
In many classic cowboy movies, characters don’t use real names, instead they are referred to by where they came from, like Tennessee, Tex or The Virginian. Evidently this actually happened frequently because many of the men out west were in the process of reinventing themselves and their previous names had become unwelcome baggage, usually due to problems with the law. Even today it is not unheard of to discover people who abandoned a life of crime, reinvented themselves, and lived out their lives as model citizens.
In perhaps the most famous of such cases, in 2013 bank robber and Alcatraz Prison escapee John Anglin wrote a letter to the San Francisco Police, giving the details of his escape and the lives he and his two fellow escapees lived while on the run for nearly 50 years. Anglin, who said he now had cancer, offered to turn himself in, providing he didn’t get more than a year in prison. No deal was ever cut and it’s assumed he died at large.
Self-reinvention is often associated with changes in location. This includes moving to a new town for a job or because you got married, going away to college, or just visiting somewhere or taking a vacation. Self-reinvention isn’t necessarily always a complete change,
People often present different versions of themselves, depending on where they are at and who they are with. Most teenagers adopted a different persona and vocabulary when talking to friends than when they are speaking with parents or authority figures. Likewise, people display different personality features when they are away from home.
This was illustrated in the Simpsons animated television series. A 1996 episode starts with Lisa Simpson realizing how unpopular she is when nobody signs her yearbook at the end of the school year. When her family plans to spend the summer at Ned Flanders’s beach house, Lisa decides this would be a good time to reinvent herself to become popular.
She leaves all her nerdy belongings and clothes at home so that she is forced to get new things that she thinks will help her attract friends. Despite her brother’s jealous attempts to undermine her, Lisa succeeds in being popular by acting less needy and overly intellectual. Actress Yeardley Smith, who plays Lisa, says that this was one of her all-time favorite Simpson episodes.
Such things happen frequently in real life. In a post about reinventing yourself in college, HuffPost Blogger Christie Garton says, “Whether you loved high school or couldn’t wait to leave, you probably want to make some personal changes before you head off to college. The opportunity to start fresh with a totally clean slate isn’t always available, and you should take advantage of this one.” Our middle son changed his first name when he started college.
Diane developed a specific plan to become more popular when she left home to attend college. She realized that no one at her college knew her, so she decided to reinvent herself as more outgoing and social. She drastically shortened the hems on all her skirts to be more stylish and to fit in better. (It worked, and she got a boyfriend, too.)
When she was a young girl, Diane would occasionally visit her cousins who lived on a farm. Since she lived in town, Diane was always thought to be sophisticated and cool by her country cousins, so she learned early on that it was possible to be perceived differently in different environments.
Involuntary major life changes, however, have been associated with decreased feelings of well-being, according to Brian Haas from the University of Georgia. This is because Americans value consistency and poorly tolerate big identity changes.
Finally psychologist Ravenna Helson, from the University of California, Berkeley says, “We have to modify our identities as we go through life." Her work with women undergoing major life changes, has led her to believe that, “It's never too late to reinvent yourself."
